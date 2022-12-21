ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Shore News Network

Buffalo man gets five years in prison for hitting woman in face with bb gun

BUFFALO, NY – A man who hit a woman with a bb gun has been sentenced to prison. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced this morning that 44-year-old Jason E. Talley of Buffalo has been sentenced to six years in prison and five years of post-release supervision by Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi. The defendant was sentenced as a second violent felony offender today. On October 25, 2021, the defendant fired a BB gun into the face of an adult female victim in the early morning hours. As the defendant was inside the victim’s vehicle when the crime The post Buffalo man gets five years in prison for hitting woman in face with bb gun appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
informnny.com

Arrest made in fatal stabbing, charged with manslaughter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal stabbing, according to Buffalo police. Officers responded to the 300 block of Riley Street around 10:40 p.m. Monday and found 56-year-old Katherine Crofton of Buffalo with multiple stab wounds. She later died at ECMC. On...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police: 79-year-old man located, is safe

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say they have located a missing vulnerable adult, 79-year-old A.J. Briggs. "Mr. Briggs has been located safely. Thank you to those who shared the post," police posted on social media shortly past 9 p.m. Wednesday. Police described Briggs, who is Black, as 5 feet,...
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Woman Sentenced For Maintaining A Drug House In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 24-year-old Jamestown woman convicted of maintaining a drug-involved premises was sentenced to spend five years in prison this week. Loegan Samples was arrested by the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force in April 2019 following a raid of her Partridge Street house.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Duo Accused Of Stealing Water Services In Jamestown Following Drug Raid

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Two Jamestown residents, allegedly busted with methamphetamine during a drug raid, are also accused of stealing water services from the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities. Around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, narcotics investigators with the Jamestown Police Department raided 23 Glenview Avenue arresting Matthew...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man arraigned for violating probation, possession of explosive devices

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 60-year-old Hamburg man was arraigned Monday before the State Supreme Court on a violation of probation, according to the Erie County District Attorney. On Dec. 13, probation officers say they were conducting a routine visit of Michael Meyers’ home on Hywood Drive where, allegedly, officers found eight homemade tubular improvised […]
HAMBURG, NY
erienewsnow.com

Teen Allegedly Busted During Jamestown Narcotics Investigation

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A teenager was allegedly busted with cocaine, meth cannabis and over $4,500 dollars in crash following a drug raid in Jamestown. The Jamestown Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant at 27 Stowe Street just after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Inside the residence, a 17-year-old was arrested.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police searching for missing woman

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police is asking for public assistance in locating a missing vulnerable adult. 59-year-old Annette Foster was last seen in the 200 block of Roslyn Street in the city of Buffalo. She is described as a black female wearing black pants, black boots and a beige sweater/jacket. Anyone with information on […]
BUFFALO, NY
