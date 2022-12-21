Read full article on original website
Buffalo man sentenced to probation after threatening grocery store employees
The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday that 34-year-old Andrew J. Marsh of Buffalo was sentenced to two years probation.
Buffalo man gets five years in prison for hitting woman in face with bb gun
BUFFALO, NY – A man who hit a woman with a bb gun has been sentenced to prison. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced this morning that 44-year-old Jason E. Talley of Buffalo has been sentenced to six years in prison and five years of post-release supervision by Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi. The defendant was sentenced as a second violent felony offender today. On October 25, 2021, the defendant fired a BB gun into the face of an adult female victim in the early morning hours. As the defendant was inside the victim’s vehicle when the crime The post Buffalo man gets five years in prison for hitting woman in face with bb gun appeared first on Shore News Network.
Buffalo man arraigned on manslaughter for fatal stabbing on Riley Street
According to police, Johnson allegedly stabbed his girlfriend 56-year-old Katherine Crofton multiple times during a fight around 10:40 p.m. Monday.
Man gets 6 years for assaulting woman inside vehicle
An order of protection, which remains in effect through December 2036, was issued on behalf of the victim.
Buffalo teen who was shot arraigned on gun charge
On Nov. 5, Buffalo police responded to the scene of a shooting inside of Zone Once Complex on East Amherst street where, they say, he and three other people had been injured by gunfire.
3rd storm-related death reported in Erie County
According to Mark Poloncarz, emergency personnel could not make it to the homes of two victims, where the victims dealt with “emergency situations.” City officials later reported BPD had become aware of a dead body in Buffalo.
Body found on Bailey and Kensington Avenue
According to the Buffalo Police Department, a body has been found on Bailey Avenue and Kensington Avenue.
3rd death reported in Western New York as a result of storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Video shared online of a body lying face down in the snow at Bailey and Kensington Avenue has been confirmed by 2 On Your Side as the third death during the Blizzard of 2022. While details are scarce according to a Buffalo Police spokesperson due to...
Hamburg man arrested on charges for possession of explosive devices, violating probation
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Town of Hamburg man has been arraigned on charges for possession of explosive devices and for violation of probation. Prosecutors say that Erie County probation officers found eight homemade tube-shaped explosive devices in the home of Michael Meyers on Hywood Drive in Hamburg. Meyers was...
Buffalo Police: 79-year-old man located, is safe
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say they have located a missing vulnerable adult, 79-year-old A.J. Briggs. "Mr. Briggs has been located safely. Thank you to those who shared the post," police posted on social media shortly past 9 p.m. Wednesday. Police described Briggs, who is Black, as 5 feet,...
Woman Sentenced For Maintaining A Drug House In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 24-year-old Jamestown woman convicted of maintaining a drug-involved premises was sentenced to spend five years in prison this week. Loegan Samples was arrested by the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force in April 2019 following a raid of her Partridge Street house.
Duo Accused Of Stealing Water Services In Jamestown Following Drug Raid
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Two Jamestown residents, allegedly busted with methamphetamine during a drug raid, are also accused of stealing water services from the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities. Around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, narcotics investigators with the Jamestown Police Department raided 23 Glenview Avenue arresting Matthew...
Woman serving time for killing boyfriend sentenced for attempted assault of jail deputy
She was sentenced on Monday morning.
Teen Allegedly Busted During Jamestown Narcotics Investigation
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A teenager was allegedly busted with cocaine, meth cannabis and over $4,500 dollars in crash following a drug raid in Jamestown. The Jamestown Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant at 27 Stowe Street just after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Inside the residence, a 17-year-old was arrested.
Buffalo police locate previously missing vulnerable adult
The Buffalo Police Department announced Wednesday night that 79-year-old AJ Briggs has been located safely.
Buffalo police searching for missing woman
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police is asking for public assistance in locating a missing vulnerable adult. 59-year-old Annette Foster was last seen in the 200 block of Roslyn Street in the city of Buffalo. She is described as a black female wearing black pants, black boots and a beige sweater/jacket. Anyone with information on […]
