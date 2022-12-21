BUFFALO, NY – A man who hit a woman with a bb gun has been sentenced to prison. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced this morning that 44-year-old Jason E. Talley of Buffalo has been sentenced to six years in prison and five years of post-release supervision by Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi. The defendant was sentenced as a second violent felony offender today. On October 25, 2021, the defendant fired a BB gun into the face of an adult female victim in the early morning hours. As the defendant was inside the victim’s vehicle when the crime The post Buffalo man gets five years in prison for hitting woman in face with bb gun appeared first on Shore News Network.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO