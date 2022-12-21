The Dolphins wide receiver wants the NFL to replicate what the NBA does for their All-Star weekend. View the original article to see embedded media. This will be the first year where the NFL’s Pro Bowl won’t include a singular full-contact game, but instead, will be filled with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game. The Pro Bowl, which has always been after the regular season, has seen a lot of changes over the years and one star wideout wants to see another big one.

2 DAYS AGO