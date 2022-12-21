Read full article on original website
La'el Collins Suffers Injury, Won't Return Against Patriots
Cincinnati will be without one of their top offensive linemen
Report: Tyler Huntley Voted as Fourth Pro Bowl Alternate QB
Football may get its unlikely All-Star answer to John Scott and Andrew Wiggins. The NHL had John Scott. The NBA had Andrew Wiggins. And the NFL might have its own unlikely All-Star in Tyler Huntley. The Ravens' backup quarterback has been voted as the AFC's fourth alternate for the Pro...
Stoia's report card: Broncos at Rams on Christmas Day
Offense Surprisingly, the Broncos might have the advantage here. While Denver still ranks near the bottom in nearly every offensive statistic, the Broncos have looked better on offense the past two weeks scoring 28 and 24 points, respectively. And the return of quarterback Russell Wilson should be a boost. Meanwhile, the Rams are decimated with injuries on offense and are on their fourth starting quarterback this season — Baker Mayfield. ...
Saints Post Video Showing Brutal Conditions in Cleveland
Conditions in Cleveland are frigid ahead of Saturday afternoon’s game. As frigid temperatures and heavy winds blow through most of the United States, this special holiday Saturday of NFL football stands to be heavily impacted. The afternoon game between the Saints and Browns in Cleveland, which is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, is among the games that could be quite uncomfortable.
Winter Weather Looms Large Over NFL Week 16
Wherever you’re spending the holidays, I wish you good weather. Around the NFL, freezing temperatures, snow and wind—and in some cases, a combination of all three—are expected to affect the playoff race and Round 2 of the fantasy playoffs. There are no such concerns for the five-game NBA slate on ...
Jets Assistant Coach Miles Austin Suspended for Violating Gambling Policy
The NFL allows players to gamble on non-NFL sports, but not league or club employees. A look at Austin’s suspension, and the league’s sometimes confusing gambling policy. Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended for a violation of the league’s gambling policy, according to an NFL source.
Bucs’ Todd Bowles Said Gronk Reached Out to Team Recently
The former tight end retired for the second time in the Summer. In the offseason, for the second time, tight end Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL. And a few weeks ago, for the second time, Gronkowski considered coming out of retirement. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles revealed that Gronkowski...
Texas judge orders Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to take paternity test
A Texas Judge ordered genetic testing for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones as part of a legal dispute with a woman who alleges Jones is her biological father.
Vince Wilfork Joins Chorus of Patriots Greats Frustrated With Mac Jones
Wilfork: ‘I’m tired of it. You’re the leader of this team, you’re the quarterback … you have to show some poise.’. View the original article to see embedded media. As the Patriots continue to go through their late-season scuffling, fans and former players alike have expressed their frustrations, particularly with second-year quarterback Mac Jones. Wednesday saw former wide receiver Julian Edelman be critical of Jones’s effort on the disastrous final play against the Raiders. Former defensive tackle Vince Wilfork also took aim at Jones for his on-field demeanor.
Football World Advocates for Mike Leach’s Inclusion in the Hall of Fame
Some say the stringent Hall of Fame standards should be relaxed for the legendary Mississippi State coach. Four-hundredths of a percentage point should not keep Mike Leach out of the College Football Hall of Fame, says National Football Foundation chair Archie Manning. “I think Mike will be in the Hall...
Former SDSU, NFL Running Back Ronnie Hillman Dies At 31
His family announced the news Thursday. Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman has died, his family announced Thursday. He was 31 years old. Hillman, a Broncos third-round pick in the 2012 draft, was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma in August. The news of his death comes days after messages of support from former teammates and fans poured in while the former Denver player was in hospice care.
Tyreek Hill Proposes Another Major Change to the Pro Bowl
The Dolphins wide receiver wants the NFL to replicate what the NBA does for their All-Star weekend. View the original article to see embedded media. This will be the first year where the NFL’s Pro Bowl won’t include a singular full-contact game, but instead, will be filled with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game. The Pro Bowl, which has always been after the regular season, has seen a lot of changes over the years and one star wideout wants to see another big one.
Gronkowski Says Two NFL Teams Reached Out After Viral Tweet
All it took was three words for teams to become interested. View the original article to see embedded media. On Wednesday, Rob Gronkowski tweeted the simple message, “I’m kinda bored,” and fans couldn’t help but overanalyze the message of the retired star tight end. And apparently, NFL teams weren’t immune to the curiosity.
ESPN Reporter Apologizes to Gio Bernard After Heated Exchange
Several reporters received criticism for how they handled the situation in a video she posted online. View the original article to see embedded media. ESPN reporter Jenna Laine apologized via Twitter on Wednesday night after she and other reporters faced criticism for an awkward exchange with Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard in the locker room after Sunday’s loss to the Bengals. She also apologized for her initial defense of posting video of the exchange and her explanation of her actions afterwards.
Most Memorable Moments at NFL Snow Games Over the Years
From sideline fires to the infamous “Tuck Rule” game, winter weather causes bitter cold temperatures, gusty winds and blizzard conditions for NFL games across the country. As we near the end of the NFL regular season each year, Mother Nature never fails to remind us of her presence. In the later months, winter weather causes bitter cold temperatures, gusty winds and blizzard conditions for NFL games across the country. From multiple feet of white powder ahead of games in Buffalo, to the infamous “Tuck Rule” game, here are some of the most memorable moments of snowy conditions at NFL games over the years.
