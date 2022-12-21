What once seemed like a lost season for Irving, one that could have ended with him benched, traded or even outright released, seems to have been salvaged. On Wednesday, after scoring 38 points in a win over Detroit, Kyrie Irving’s postgame media session lasted just under eight minutes. He was asked about the brilliance of his teammate, Kevin Durant. “I definitely don’t take it for granted,” Irving said. About the defensive presence of Nic Claxton. “He’s an asset,” said Irving. About the poise the Nets have shown of late. “When one of our leaders like [Durant] gets going,” said Irving, “we keep pushing.” Equally important was what he was not asked about: antisemitic films, vaccines or any off-the-floor issues.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO