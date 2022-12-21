Read full article on original website
Report: Mets Concerned About Carlos Correa’s Physical
The two sides could agree to a restructured contract, per the report. The Mets have expressed concern over Carlos Correa’s physical that could change the deal between the two sides, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports. New York reportedly is unsure over the “long-term stability” of Correa’s lower right...
Report: Giants Sign Former Mets Outfielder Michael Conforto
San Francisco has made its first move after missing out on Carlos Correa. After losing Carlos Correa abruptly to the Mets, the Giants rebounded by bringing in a different Scott Boras client. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports San Francisco is signing outfielder Michael Conforto to a two-year, $36 million contract....
Anthony Rizzo Explains His Dogged Recruiting Pitch to Aaron Judge
The veteran first baseman used man’s best friend to campaign for his best friend to re-sign with the Yankees. How did Anthony Rizzo try to convince Aaron Judge to re-sign with the Yankees? He used the heart-tugging power of man’s best friend. “I did send him a couple...
Mets Trade Catcher James McCann to Orioles
New York continued to wheel and deal on Wednesday night. The Mets’ busy offseason continued late on Wednesday, trading 2019 All-Star catcher James McCann to the Orioles. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report on the deal. New York is set to receive a player to be named later, and will pay $19 million of McCann’s remaining $24 million in the deal, Passan reports.
Bobby Abreu’s Hall of Fame Case Is Gaining Steam—Slowly But Surely
Underappreciated both during his career and in retirement, the former Phillies right fielder is worthy of Cooperstown. If Bobby Abreu’s Hall of Fame voting returns follow the same trajectory as his career, perhaps the end result will be a hero’s welcome in Cooperstown. Through his first three cracks...
Report: NFL Admits Blown Call at End of Commanders vs. Giants
In a game littered with head-scratching decisions by the officials, the league reportedly admitted fault on one particular play. The NFL came under scrutiny at the end of the last Sunday night’s game between the Commanders and the Giants following a series of controversial calls made by the officiating crew. However, the league has supposedly admitted to making a mistake on Washington’s final offensive play, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
ESPN Reporter Apologizes to Gio Bernard After Heated Exchange
Several reporters received criticism for how they handled the situation in a video she posted online. View the original article to see embedded media. ESPN reporter Jenna Laine apologized via Twitter on Wednesday night after she and other reporters faced criticism for an awkward exchange with Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard in the locker room after Sunday’s loss to the Bengals. She also apologized for her initial defense of posting video of the exchange and her explanation of her actions afterwards.
Jets Assistant Coach Miles Austin Suspended for Violating Gambling Policy
The NFL allows players to gamble on non-NFL sports, but not league or club employees. A look at Austin’s suspension, and the league’s sometimes confusing gambling policy. Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended for a violation of the league’s gambling policy, according to an NFL source.
Report: Hornets, Bridges Advance Contract Talks Amid NBA Probe
The forward is reportedly close to re-signing with Charlotte, despite his previous felony domestic violence charge. Discussions between Miles Bridges and the Hornets on a new contract have reportedly progressed, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Bridges, a restricted free agent, is still reportedly being investigated by the NBA for...
Nickelodeon Knows Cartoons. Now, It Knows Football and Golf, Too.
The kids television channel now broadcasts graphics-filled NFL games. It hosts a wacky football highlights show. It even held a golf competition. Which sports will it Nickify next?. On a Tuesday afternoon in November, former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson stood patiently in a CBS studio as slime was applied...
Cowboys vs. Eagles: 2 New Starters, Micah & Diggs OK?
The Dallas Cowboys welcome division rivals the Philadelphia Eagles to AT&T Stadium on Christmas Eve in a tantalizing showdown. The Cowboys need a win to keep the small glimmer of hope that it can still win the division. But how do they do it?
Tyreek Hill Proposes Another Major Change to the Pro Bowl
The Dolphins wide receiver wants the NFL to replicate what the NBA does for their All-Star weekend. View the original article to see embedded media. This will be the first year where the NFL’s Pro Bowl won’t include a singular full-contact game, but instead, will be filled with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game. The Pro Bowl, which has always been after the regular season, has seen a lot of changes over the years and one star wideout wants to see another big one.
SI:AM | Previewing Week 16
Plus, why Nickelodeon wants to keep bringing slime to sports. Good morning, I’m Josh Rosenblat. We’ll be back in your inbox Wednesday, Dec. 28. Have a great holiday weekend. In today’s SI:AM:. 🎄 The NFL’s Christmas slate. 🧽 Spongebob, slime and sports. 📉 The...
Patrick Mahomes Can Break NFL Record Today
The Chiefs quarterback could become the first quarterback in league history to string together 26 straight passes. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have a chance to etch his name into the NFL record books during Saturday’s game against the Seahawks. After completing his final 20 pass attempts in last weekend’s win against the Texans, Mahomes needs just six more straight completions to break the league’s all-time consecutive completion mark.
Saints Post Video Showing Brutal Conditions in Cleveland
Conditions in Cleveland are frigid ahead of Saturday afternoon’s game. As frigid temperatures and heavy winds blow through most of the United States, this special holiday Saturday of NFL football stands to be heavily impacted. The afternoon game between the Saints and Browns in Cleveland, which is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, is among the games that could be quite uncomfortable.
Gronkowski Says Two NFL Teams Reached Out After Viral Tweet
All it took was three words for teams to become interested. View the original article to see embedded media. On Wednesday, Rob Gronkowski tweeted the simple message, “I’m kinda bored,” and fans couldn’t help but overanalyze the message of the retired star tight end. And apparently, NFL teams weren’t immune to the curiosity.
Kyrie Irving, Nets Showing How Potent They Can Be
What once seemed like a lost season for Irving, one that could have ended with him benched, traded or even outright released, seems to have been salvaged. On Wednesday, after scoring 38 points in a win over Detroit, Kyrie Irving’s postgame media session lasted just under eight minutes. He was asked about the brilliance of his teammate, Kevin Durant. “I definitely don’t take it for granted,” Irving said. About the defensive presence of Nic Claxton. “He’s an asset,” said Irving. About the poise the Nets have shown of late. “When one of our leaders like [Durant] gets going,” said Irving, “we keep pushing.” Equally important was what he was not asked about: antisemitic films, vaccines or any off-the-floor issues.
Report: Browns, OT Conklin Agree to $60 Million Extension
Cleveland will keep the two-time All-Pro in-house for at least the next few seasons. The Browns and right tackle Jack Conklin have agreed to a four-year, $60 million extension, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal will pay Conklin $31 million guaranteed and keep one of Cleveland’s...
Vince Wilfork Joins Chorus of Patriots Greats Frustrated With Mac Jones
Wilfork: ‘I’m tired of it. You’re the leader of this team, you’re the quarterback … you have to show some poise.’. View the original article to see embedded media. As the Patriots continue to go through their late-season scuffling, fans and former players alike have expressed their frustrations, particularly with second-year quarterback Mac Jones. Wednesday saw former wide receiver Julian Edelman be critical of Jones’s effort on the disastrous final play against the Raiders. Former defensive tackle Vince Wilfork also took aim at Jones for his on-field demeanor.
DeMar DeRozan Appears to Respond to Trade Request Reports
The Bulls star drew inspiration from the great Denzel Washington to dispute the latest report about him possibly eyeing an offseason trade. Now well past the first quarter of the 2022–23 NBA season, trade buzz around the league has started to grow. Among those whose name has been mentioned is Bulls star DeMar DeRozan.
