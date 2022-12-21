ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

bodyshopbusiness.com

Crash Champions Expands in Mississippi

Crash Champions announced that it has grown its presence in Mississippi through the acquisition of Capitol Body Shop. One of the largest and most respected auto body repair organizations in Mississippi, Capitol Body serves customers at four locations in the Jackson metro area. With the addition of Capitol Body, Crash Champions now provides customers access to collision repair service at seven locations in the Magnolia State, complementing the company’s national footprint of more than 590 repair centers across 36 states.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Over $18K secured for 13 projects in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) announced $18,789 in Community Project Funding that he previously secured of Mississippi’s 2nd District in the House spending bill, which has been included in the final 2023 appropriations funding package. The funds will go toward 13 projects that will benefit Mississippi’s 2nd District. The 13 projects […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thegazebogazette.com

Shrimp Season to Close North of ICW

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) remind shrimpers that all waters north of the Intracoastal Waterway will close at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, as provided by law and the regulations of the MDMR. All other Mississippi territorial waters legal to shrimping will remain open. For...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Mississippi teacher pregnant with quintuplets

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Shawn and Haylee Ladner got married in 2019 and shortly after, decided to start having a family. “I always wanted a big family,” Haylee said. “I always wanted at least four kids.”. Things haven’t been easy, though. After suffering two miscarriages, the couple...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
southarkansassun.com

$500 rebate checks plan by Lt. Governor Hosemann: A huge news for Mississippi taxpayers!

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann has announced policy priorities for the 2023 legislative session in Mississippi, including providing rebate checks of up to $500 to taxpayers, increasing education spending, pushing for year-round schooling and pre-K programs, and addressing the state’s health care crisis, based on the published report by Clarion Ledger on December 21,2022.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

11 kids find forever home at Jackson County mass adoption event

The Veterans Employee Resource Group spent weeks collecting socks at Ingalls shipyard. The police department is asking all monetary donations be mailed to the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District in Gulfport. Mississippi Highway Patrol starts 'Home for the Holidays' Campaign. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Trooper Cal Robertson says...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

First medical marijuana harvest is underway in North Miss.

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - The first crop of medical cannabis is being harvested in Mississippi after the state’s Medical Cannabis Act was passed during the latest general assembly. For growers like Todd Franklin, it’s been a long road to get to this harvest. In the course of around...
BATESVILLE, MS
desotocountynews.com

Guy Fieri rates Horn Lake restaurant best in Mississippi

Guy Fieri of the television show “Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives” thinks pretty highly of one DeSoto County restaurant. The Food Network show host, who travels across the country to find the best places to eat around, recently posted his best “Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives” in every state.
HORN LAKE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested for buying car with fake check, suspected of being part of multi-state ring

A Mississippi man has been arrested and is suspected of being a part of a multi-state ring of thieves who use fraudulent checks to purchase vehicles. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch reported on social media that Elisha Lindsey, of Ridgeland, has been charged with uttering forgery after allegedly using a fraudulent check to purchase a vehicle in October.
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Thousands of Mississippians without power during freeze

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of Mississippians woke up without power on Friday, December 23 after an arctic cold front spread across the state overnight. Entergy reported there were 7,790 customers without power at 10:08 a.m. Walthall and Madison counties are facing the most power outages with over one thousand outages each. Other counties facing […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MyArkLaMiss

NAACP sues Mississippi over legislative redistricting plan

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is perpetuating a legacy of racial discrimination because lawmakers failed to draw enough majority-Black districts for the state House and Senate, civil rights advocates say in a lawsuit filed Tuesday. The Mississippi NAACP and five Black residents of Mississippi filed the suit in federal court in Jackson, challenging districts that are scheduled […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Shelters open as bitter cold descends upon Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Siberian air will affect over two-thirds of the country for the holiday season. Significant impacts will befelt in Mississippi through Christmas Day. Temperatures will rapidly fall into the teens by Friday morning. Some areas in north Mississippi could see single-digit wake-up temperatures. Real-feel values across the state could be in the single digits or the negatives Friday morning.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

