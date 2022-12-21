Read full article on original website
Related
Recruiting Mississippi is Arnett’s ‘number-one priority every year’
His entire experience in this state, for that matter this region, has been the now almost three years since hiring. Zach Arnett did not need a promotion to head coach to appreciate the importance of recruiting in what has become his own ‘home’ state. “I’m obviously not from Mississippi,” as Arnett said this week.
Mississippi Skies: Icy roads already causing headaches for drivers
Temperatures are plummeting across northern Mississippi at the 8 o’clock hour. While it’s still in the middle 50s in the Pine Belt and along the Gulf Coast, temps have fallen to 14 in Southaven and 22 in Oxford. Greenville is recording 27 degrees while Natchez has fallen to 43.
bodyshopbusiness.com
Crash Champions Expands in Mississippi
Crash Champions announced that it has grown its presence in Mississippi through the acquisition of Capitol Body Shop. One of the largest and most respected auto body repair organizations in Mississippi, Capitol Body serves customers at four locations in the Jackson metro area. With the addition of Capitol Body, Crash Champions now provides customers access to collision repair service at seven locations in the Magnolia State, complementing the company’s national footprint of more than 590 repair centers across 36 states.
Over $18K secured for 13 projects in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) announced $18,789 in Community Project Funding that he previously secured of Mississippi’s 2nd District in the House spending bill, which has been included in the final 2023 appropriations funding package. The funds will go toward 13 projects that will benefit Mississippi’s 2nd District. The 13 projects […]
thegazebogazette.com
Shrimp Season to Close North of ICW
Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) remind shrimpers that all waters north of the Intracoastal Waterway will close at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, as provided by law and the regulations of the MDMR. All other Mississippi territorial waters legal to shrimping will remain open. For...
WDAM-TV
Mississippi teacher pregnant with quintuplets
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Shawn and Haylee Ladner got married in 2019 and shortly after, decided to start having a family. “I always wanted a big family,” Haylee said. “I always wanted at least four kids.”. Things haven’t been easy, though. After suffering two miscarriages, the couple...
southarkansassun.com
$500 rebate checks plan by Lt. Governor Hosemann: A huge news for Mississippi taxpayers!
Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann has announced policy priorities for the 2023 legislative session in Mississippi, including providing rebate checks of up to $500 to taxpayers, increasing education spending, pushing for year-round schooling and pre-K programs, and addressing the state’s health care crisis, based on the published report by Clarion Ledger on December 21,2022.
WLOX
11 kids find forever home at Jackson County mass adoption event
The Veterans Employee Resource Group spent weeks collecting socks at Ingalls shipyard. The police department is asking all monetary donations be mailed to the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District in Gulfport. Mississippi Highway Patrol starts 'Home for the Holidays' Campaign. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Trooper Cal Robertson says...
actionnews5.com
First medical marijuana harvest is underway in North Miss.
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - The first crop of medical cannabis is being harvested in Mississippi after the state’s Medical Cannabis Act was passed during the latest general assembly. For growers like Todd Franklin, it’s been a long road to get to this harvest. In the course of around...
desotocountynews.com
Guy Fieri rates Horn Lake restaurant best in Mississippi
Guy Fieri of the television show “Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives” thinks pretty highly of one DeSoto County restaurant. The Food Network show host, who travels across the country to find the best places to eat around, recently posted his best “Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives” in every state.
Mississippi man arrested for buying car with fake check, suspected of being part of multi-state ring
A Mississippi man has been arrested and is suspected of being a part of a multi-state ring of thieves who use fraudulent checks to purchase vehicles. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch reported on social media that Elisha Lindsey, of Ridgeland, has been charged with uttering forgery after allegedly using a fraudulent check to purchase a vehicle in October.
Trial delayed for grain company ex-CEO accused of stealing millions from farmers, banks, State of Mississippi
A federal trial has been delayed until May for the former leader of a Mississippi grain storage and processing company who is charged with defrauding farmers, banks and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture of tens of millions of dollars. John R. Coleman of Greenwood, Mississippi, is the former CEO of...
Sea Coast Echo
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Mississippi using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WDAM-TV
Freezing temperatures into Christmas weekend might affect utilities
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the threat of freezing temperatures moving across Mississippi, the threat of a power outage increases. Pine Belt power companies publish ongoing outages on their websites, where you can also report an outage if one occurs in your area. Below are links to outage maps...
Timber sees mixed news during 2022 harvesting statewide
An increase in both the amount of timber harvested and delivered wood prices proved to be good ne...
Thousands of Mississippians without power during freeze
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of Mississippians woke up without power on Friday, December 23 after an arctic cold front spread across the state overnight. Entergy reported there were 7,790 customers without power at 10:08 a.m. Walthall and Madison counties are facing the most power outages with over one thousand outages each. Other counties facing […]
Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann wants to send $500 rebate checks to taxpayers
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann wants to send taxpayers rebate checks up to $500, increase education spending and push year-’round schooling and pre-K, and find fixes for the state’s health care crisis “not just for next year, but for the next generation.”. Some of his policy priorities for...
NAACP sues Mississippi over legislative redistricting plan
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is perpetuating a legacy of racial discrimination because lawmakers failed to draw enough majority-Black districts for the state House and Senate, civil rights advocates say in a lawsuit filed Tuesday. The Mississippi NAACP and five Black residents of Mississippi filed the suit in federal court in Jackson, challenging districts that are scheduled […]
ourmshome.com
Class 5A All-State: Dowdell, Irving & many others represent “Southern Six”
Players from South Mississippi, many from the “Southern Six”, dominated the Class 5A All-State Teams as recently announced by the Mississippi High School Activities Association. Picayune tailback Dante Dowdell, the Mr. Football in Class 5A, was also named the Overall Most Valuable Player in that classification and as...
WAPT
Shelters open as bitter cold descends upon Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Siberian air will affect over two-thirds of the country for the holiday season. Significant impacts will befelt in Mississippi through Christmas Day. Temperatures will rapidly fall into the teens by Friday morning. Some areas in north Mississippi could see single-digit wake-up temperatures. Real-feel values across the state could be in the single digits or the negatives Friday morning.
Comments / 0