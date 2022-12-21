Read full article on original website
Related
Dear Abby: My sister-in-law terrorizes my whole family
DEAR ABBY: I have a sister in-law, “Karen,” no one in my husband’s family likes. She’s rude and insulting and acts like she is better than everyone else. She feels she’s entitled to have family members watch her kids so she can do what she wants. (If you refuse, she drops the kids off at the door.) If anyone confronts her about her bad behavior, she claims she has anxiety and depression to make the person feel guilty. see also Dear Abby: My mom started dating in an assisted living facility Now, I’m not saying she doesn’t have these mental health issues, but...
Dear Abby: I’m being accused of something I didn’t do
DEAR ABBY: A friend, “Marie,” approached me in the parking lot after church, raising her voice, flailing her arms and saying three people had told her that I told them to stay away from her and her husband. I told Marie it wasn’t true, and she and her husband were my friends. She reiterated that three people said it, shaking her hand and holding up three fingers in my face. When I asked who they were, she wouldn’t tell me. I asked her if she would get the three people together at her house because I would like to talk to...
Dear Abby: My daughter married a narcissist
DEAR ABBY: My daughter is married to a textbook narcissist. He’s controlling, easily offended and creates drama out of the most innocent scenarios. There is never enough you can do for him, and he never gets enough praise. We have put up with him for the sake of a relationship with my daughter and three grandchildren. My daughter adores him and goes along with everything he dishes out. She has no friends except online. He alienated all her friends and has tried to distance her from her family as well. Before her marriage she had many friends and enjoyed an active...
Dear Abby: Strangers saw conversation in vastly different lights
DEAR ABBY: My boyfriend of two years works for a company with 160 employees, 95 miles from our town. He held a party at a restaurant located near the company. I knew no one and doubt very much I will ever run into these people again. While I was at the party, I met a young woman who, like myself, was there with her boyfriend and didn't know anyone. We chatted for half an hour about the holidays and made general conversation. When she mentioned she had been recently diagnosed with a condition I have, too, I gave her some websites...
Mum-to-be outraged by 'offensive' gift husband received at baby shower
A mum-to-be has shared her outrage after her husband was given a gift that has been deemed ‘offensive’ by social media users. The unnamed woman took to Reddit to share a photo of the onesie a family member purchased for the couple’s baby that read ‘Daddy-proof Shirt’ on the front.
Dear Abby: My husband refuses to work
DEAR ABBY: Where do I begin? I’ve been a loyal reader of your column for years. I have been married to my current husband for 14 not-good years. He was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and cardiomyopathy seven years ago and hasn’t had a job since then. We have a daughter who will be 7 soon. I feel he could solve these problems by taking his medication and dieting. However, he insists his medical conditions keep him from working. He doesn’t take care of our daughter and doesn’t do anything around the house. I take out the trash,...
Dear Abby: I’m married to an abuser
DEAR ABBY: My husband of 30 years has always made me feel like I wasn’t good enough for him. He would flirt with other women and say things to me about an ex-girlfriend he broke up with before marrying his first wife. (I caught him private messaging her.) He has told me four different times that we should separate. The first three times, I cried about it. The last time he said it, I told him never to say that to me again. see also Dear Abby: I don’t want to include my mentally ill sister in my wedding I have always tried...
Dear Abby: My wife left me for my best man
DEAR ABBY: My ex-wife, “Jenny,” and I were together seven years, married for almost five of them. We have a young child together. We have been divorced for eight months. I have been trying to reconcile with her because she is the love of my life and I want our family to be together. The problem is, since we separated, she has been seeing my ex-best friend, “Mack,” who was the best man at our wedding. I was crushed when I found out. I have tried to show Jenny that Mack is a manipulator and a liar and that he hasn’t...
Dear Abby: I got sober and lost my friends
DEAR ABBY: I recently went out to a bar with some friends. I was the designated driver because I no longer drink. I had a drinking problem, but I have been sober for almost seven years. The majority of the people I socialize with are supportive of my sobriety — except one. I have been good friends with a guy for several years. The problem is his girlfriend. She keeps mocking me for not drinking. She thinks it’s all in my head and has said so to my face. I usually ignore her, but on this particular night, when it was...
How to Know If Your Partner is ‘Quiet Quitting’ Your Relationship
The first two months of 22-year-old Harshit Prajapati’s relationship when he was 18 felt straight out of a romance novel — from going on regular dates and having profound conversations to finding ways to make each other feel special, it felt like he had met his soul mate.
Woman Ruining Christmas Dinner for Granddaughter Dragged: 'Disaster'
"I wish I could get over this as I'm sure I'll be told I'm being petty and unreasonable but I just can't seem to get over my anger!" said the Mumsnet user.
Dear Abby: I’m thinking of taking my long-distance relationship to the next level
DEAR ABBY: I am a senior in high school in a long-distance relationship. My boyfriend, “Grant,” and I live two states apart and have visited each other several times. He’s four years older than I am. We met three years ago, when Grant was 19 and I was 15, and became friends through banter online. However, he had a girlfriend and we were nothing more than friends. I developed feelings, but he did not reciprocate because I was underage. Later, after he and his girlfriend broke up, I told him how I felt and we became a couple. That was...
Dad Backed for Demanding Family Not Give His Kids Any Christmas Presents
"Why he doesn't want to isn't really any of your concern, and how much they earn has nothing to do with it," said one Mumsnet user.
sippycupmom.com
9 Tips for Healing Through the Trauma of Divorce
Divorce is often overwhelming for divorcees. With all the changes, challenges, and rearrangements people undergo serious stress and pressure when their marriage comes to an end. This is what makes divorce trauma a serious issue that affects many people and their families going through marriage termination. So if you have divorce on the horizon, discover what divorce trauma may bring to you and how to cope with it to move on to a better life.
Psych Centra
What Is a Moral Compass and How to Find Yours
Your moral compass, conscience, and ethics may all sound like the same set of values, but your moral compass can sometimes steer you away from rigid societal laws. When you’re faced with a decision or asked to voice an opinion, how you react is often driven by personal values you’ve acquired throughout your lifetime.
Man Backing Out of Christmas With Girlfriend's Family to Be Alone Cheered
He had been set to spend Christmas with his girlfriend's daughters and their families but told her he only said yes because he "felt pressured."
Pregnant Mom Asking Husband to Stay Home From Christmas Party Sparks Debate
"Surely one night feeling tired with a poorly child is doable?" asked one Mumsnet user, while another felt the husband "had his priorities wrong."
psychologytoday.com
What Not to Say to Someone Dealing with Moral Injury
Moral injury isn't a problem to be solved or a pathology to diagnose. It's a human struggle calling out for renewed meaning and reconnection. Supporting someone with moral injury doesn't mean fixing their pain. It requires openness, benevolent honesty and gentle presence. Without healing, moral injury will haunt us and...
psychologytoday.com
Is There Something Wrong with Me?
People often search for a diagnosis because they can’t make sense of their emotional distress. Feelings are hard to understand for any number of reasons. A common problem is a false notion of autonomy from our context of concern. Without recognizing how things matter to us, our distress can...
Upworthy
Working mom highlights parenting double standards of how her husband gets 'daddy privilege'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 24, 2021. It has since been updated. Like most mothers, Chloe Sexton is painfully aware of society's double standards when it comes to parenting. The former news producer turned baker spent the last year building her Memphis, Tennessee–based bakery business from the ground up—all the while pregnant with her now-six-month-old baby. From purchasing, loading up and transporting hundreds of pounds of butter, sugar, flour, etc. from her local wholesaler to spending hours baking, Sexton has been doing it all herself alongside mothering baby Theodore and his older brother, Mason. While this period has seen her tackle all the challenges of being a business owner mom with a smile on her face, one experience inspired her to call out her husband's "daddy privilege"—the phenomenon when men get praised for just showing up and for doing the very basics of parenting.
Comments / 0