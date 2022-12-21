Read full article on original website
Social Security payment increases coming for Illinois residents
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard Of
Chicago's Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca's Creamery to Open Second Location Next Year
6 Free Holiday Light Shows in Chicago and Illinois Suburbs
5 Struggles Everyone In Chicago Can Relate To
UPMATTERS
Raiders-Steelers Week 16 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Steelers are favored by less than a field goal at home against the Raiders in a prime-time matchup Saturday. The s Raiders (6-8) head to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers (6-8) in Week 16. The Steelers are favored at home by 2.5 points with the game total set at...
UPMATTERS
Buccaneers-Cardinals Christmas Week 16 Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview
The struggling Buccaneers are favored by more than a touchdown on the road against the Cardinals in Week 16. The Buccaneers (6-8) head to State Farm Stadium in Arizona to face the Cardinals (4-10) for a Week 16 matchup on Sunday night. Tampa Bay is favored by more than a touchdown, and the game total at SI Sportsbook is set at 40.5.
New England Patriots could bring back legendary coordinator to fix offense in 2023
The New England Patriots reportedly could try to fix their offense in the future by bringing back one of their
UPMATTERS
Commanders vs. 49ers Odds, Bets, Predictions: 49ers Are Dominant Against the Spread
The Commanders travel across the country to Santa Clara where the 49ers look to extend their seven-game win streak. If you're a fan of defensive football, then the matchup between the Commanders and 49ers is the game for you. Both teams have strong defenses, with San Francisco ranking No. 1 in both fewest points allowed per game and fewest yards allowed per game.
UPMATTERS
Report: Tyler Huntley Voted as Fourth Pro Bowl Alternate QB
Football may get its unlikely All-Star answer to John Scott and Andrew Wiggins. The NHL had John Scott. The NBA had Andrew Wiggins. And the NFL might have its own unlikely All-Star in Tyler Huntley. The Ravens' backup quarterback has been voted as the AFC's fourth alternate for the Pro...
UPMATTERS
Report: NFL Admits Blown Call at End of Commanders vs. Giants
In a game littered with head-scratching decisions by the officials, the league reportedly admitted fault on one particular play. The NFL came under scrutiny at the end of the last Sunday night’s game between the Commanders and the Giants following a series of controversial calls made by the officiating crew. However, the league has supposedly admitted to making a mistake on Washington’s final offensive play, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
UPMATTERS
Saints Post Video Showing Brutal Conditions in Cleveland
Conditions in Cleveland are frigid ahead of Saturday afternoon’s game. As frigid temperatures and heavy winds blow through most of the United States, this special holiday Saturday of NFL football stands to be heavily impacted. The afternoon game between the Saints and Browns in Cleveland, which is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, is among the games that could be quite uncomfortable.
UPMATTERS
Winter Weather Looms Large Over NFL Week 16
Wherever you’re spending the holidays, I wish you good weather. Around the NFL, freezing temperatures, snow and wind—and in some cases, a combination of all three—are expected to affect the playoff race and Round 2 of the fantasy playoffs. There are no such concerns for the five-game NBA slate on ...
UPMATTERS
Tyreek Hill Proposes Another Major Change to the Pro Bowl
The Dolphins wide receiver wants the NFL to replicate what the NBA does for their All-Star weekend. View the original article to see embedded media. This will be the first year where the NFL’s Pro Bowl won’t include a singular full-contact game, but instead, will be filled with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game. The Pro Bowl, which has always been after the regular season, has seen a lot of changes over the years and one star wideout wants to see another big one.
UPMATTERS
Grizzlies vs. Warriors Odds, Bets, Picks: Memphis Will Run up The Score on Christmas
Even without Steph Curry the matchup between the Grizzlies and Warriors on Christmas is a must watch game. Kyle Wood shares his predictions and best bet. This is a matchup months in the making. The Grizzlies-Warriors rivalry dates back to their 2022 six-game, second-round battle, which Golden State won. There’s...
UPMATTERS
McVay: Aaron Donald Likely Done for Season With Ankle Injury
The defensive tackle has missed the last few games with a high ankle sprain. Rams head coach Sean McVay ruled Aaron Donald out for Sunday’s game vs. Denver, and that could be it for the defensive tackle this season. McVay added that Donald is “probably not” going to play again this year, according to Rams staff writer Stu Jackson.
UPMATTERS
Report: Browns, OT Conklin Agree to $60 Million Extension
Cleveland will keep the two-time All-Pro in-house for at least the next few seasons. The Browns and right tackle Jack Conklin have agreed to a four-year, $60 million extension, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal will pay Conklin $31 million guaranteed and keep one of Cleveland’s...
UPMATTERS
Cardinals Rule Colt McCoy Out, Trace McSorley in Line to Start vs. Bucs
Arizona is now down two quarterbacks after Kyler Murray will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL. The Cardinals officially ruled out quarterback Colt McCoy for Sunday night’s game vs. the Buccaneers as he is still recovering from his concussion. The backup Arizona quarterback left...
UPMATTERS
ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky Says He Could Lead Jets to Playoffs As Quarterback
The former NFL quarterback turned analyst believes he could bring the magic touch to end the franchise’s playoff drought. It’s been a little more than five years since Dan Orlovsky hung up his cleats and retired from the NFL. Orlovksy, who was taken in the fifth round by...
UPMATTERS
NFL Reveals 2023 Pro Bowl Games Rosters
The Eagles lead the way with eight selections. The Pro Bowl as it was once known is a thing of the past, to be replaced in 2023 by a new weeklong “Pro Bowl Games” event overseen by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions—culminating with a flag football game on Feb. 5. at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
UPMATTERS
Edelman Not Happy With Mac Jones’s Effort on Final Play vs. Raiders
The former Patriots receiver is unhappy with the second-year quarterback at the moment. No one would have predicted that the Raiders would win on an unbelievable late-game Patriots blunder under Bill Belichick’s watch ahead of Sunday’s matchup—not a single person. But in the closing seconds of the...
UPMATTERS
Vince Wilfork Joins Chorus of Patriots Greats Frustrated With Mac Jones
Wilfork: ‘I’m tired of it. You’re the leader of this team, you’re the quarterback … you have to show some poise.’. View the original article to see embedded media. As the Patriots continue to go through their late-season scuffling, fans and former players alike have expressed their frustrations, particularly with second-year quarterback Mac Jones. Wednesday saw former wide receiver Julian Edelman be critical of Jones’s effort on the disastrous final play against the Raiders. Former defensive tackle Vince Wilfork also took aim at Jones for his on-field demeanor.
UPMATTERS
Gronkowski Says Two NFL Teams Reached Out After Viral Tweet
All it took was three words for teams to become interested. View the original article to see embedded media. On Wednesday, Rob Gronkowski tweeted the simple message, “I’m kinda bored,” and fans couldn’t help but overanalyze the message of the retired star tight end. And apparently, NFL teams weren’t immune to the curiosity.
UPMATTERS
Best of The MMQB: Our 25 Favorite Stories of 2022
Looking back at a Bills-Chiefs playoff classic, the Rams’ Super Bowl title, Tom Brady’s short-lived retirement, the Russell Wilson trade and more. As the year comes to a close, we’re looking back at the best of Sports Illustrated from 2022 across the site. In the NFL, the year started with a bang: a playoff classic between the Chiefs and Bills, then a Super Bowl between a true Cinderella in the Bengals against a fascinating case study in roster-building in the Rams. Off the field, we Tom Brady’s retirement (and unretirement), the Russell Wilson trade, players unfollowing their teams on Instagram, players taking psychedelics and more turbulence in Washington.
UPMATTERS
Hendrickson Explains Why He’ll Play Through Broken Wrist
The defensive end missed last week's game with the injury but plans on returning vs. New England on Saturday. Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson broke his wrist two weeks ago in a win vs. the Browns, and it seemed like he would be out for a while. However, after missing the game last week vs. the Buccaneers, Hendrickson plans on returning for Saturday’s game against the Patriots.
