The Best Month To Buy a Car in 2023

The year 2022 was interesting for the auto industry. New car sticker prices were sent soaring due to chip and supply shortages for critical materials needed to build vehicles. In fact, prices were up...
Truth About Cars

Study Claims Odometer Rollbacks Are Making a Comeback

The latest research from Carfax has led the company to report that more than 1.9 million vehicles on the road have rolled-back odometers – noting that this represents a 7 percent increase against the previous year. “Many people think odometer fraud disappeared with the invention of digital odometers,” stated...
ConsumerAffairs

Here are the used cars that provide the best value

Used car prices have begun to fall but they’re still higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic. So used car shoppers should consider how many miles they can expect from their purchase. Fortunately, researchers at iSeeCars.com have done the legwork on this one, analyzing how many more miles a 10-year-old...
findingfarina.com

5 Common HVAC Replacement Errors and How to Avoid Them

When it’s time to replace your HVAC system, you want to ensure you get it right. Otherwise, the new HVAC unit will underperform, and you’ll regret your decision. Replacing the HVAC system in your home is a big job. It’s not something to do on the fly or a whim. You should weigh this carefully to avoid common HVAC replacement errors.
Jalopnik

Customers Are Really Not Impressed With Kia Dealers

It would seem that Kia dealers have some work to do for the sake of the customers. A recent J.D. Power study shows that customers haven’t been enjoying the Kia dealer experience, which is kind of essential to selling cars. Those interactions and impressions have landed the Korean automaker dead last in customer satisfaction across all mass-market brands.
CAR AND DRIVER

How to Lease a Car with Bad Credit

If you're shopping for a new car on a budget, leasing can be a good option to consider. When you lease a vehicle, you make monthly payments to essentially "rent" the vehicle for a certain number of years. When the lease period is up, you give the car back. However,...
Agriculture Online

High-horsepower tracks are outselling 4WDs with tires

An interesting trend has developed with articulated four-wheel-drive (4WD) tractors. Based on available late-model tractors at press time, high-horsepower tracks are outselling 4WDs with tires. Take note of the 2021 John Deere 9620RX tractors featured in the accompanying Price Guide. There were 44 RX versions of this model on dealer...
Agriculture Online

Inflated used asking prices for wheel loaders

It seemed appropriate to follow up on the previous coverage of large horsepower loader tractors with a look at their big brother alternative: wheel loaders. The initial investigation into price trends on late-model loaders quickly established that they share a common characteristic with tractor loaders beyond both being loaders. As...
Family Handyman

How To Sharpen a Chainsaw The Easy Way

Chainsaws make cutting wood a cinch, but you'll soon be stuck if you don't know how to sharpen the chain. Yes, you can do it yourself!. Chainsaws are great tools, and keeping them in good working order is vital to woodcutting success. All chains go dull with heavy use, so it's important to know how to sharpen the chain teeth.
Ars Technica

Here’s why electric vehicles need EV-specific tires

One of the biggest promises of electric vehicles is that they provide relative freedom from constant car maintenance. Gone are oil and filter changes, spark plugs, tune-ups, diesel particulate traps, diesel exhaust aftertreatment fluid, and countless other parts to replace. There's not even so much as a muffler clamp to deal with.
greenbuildingadvisor.com

Calculating Loads for Helical Piers

A GBA reader named Matt2021 is mapping out plans for a new, L-shaped deck to be built a couple of feet over a slightly sloped site. Rather than excavating for concrete footings to support the structure, Matt is considering helical piers. These hydraulically driven supports consist of a steel tube...
teslarati.com

Buick dealers in rural areas move toward buyout instead of EV adoption

Buick dealers in rural areas are moving in favor of buyouts from General Motors instead of shifting toward EV adoption, dealerships said. In September, GM said it would offer Buick dealerships in the U.S. buyouts in an attempt to push stores toward widespread EV adoption. While GM is set on selling only zero-emission vehicles by 2035, Global VP of Buick and GMC Duncan Aldred said some franchises might not want to move toward EVs.
heckhome.com

When is the Right Time to Upgrade the HVAC System?

Every machine or equipment has its lifetime. Once it has run its course, it is less likely to give good performance and break down frequently. If your HVAC system is around 10 years old, it is perhaps the right time to make an upgrade. Using an older model not only reduces the efficiency and performance but also doubles up the electricity bills.
torquenews.com

The 2024 Cadillac CELESTIQ Brings The Cadillac Beauty Back to Life

Cadillac is bringing back the brand’s historic symbol of grace and performance to adorn its halo vehicle, the handmade CELESTIQ. Ever since the 2024 Cadillac CELESTIQ was officially announced in July of 2022, Cadillac has described it as the pinnacle of everything Cadillac stands for. The stunning electric vehicle will be built by hand at the GM Tech Center. It is described as the epitome of grace and performance. What better way to symbolize its artistry than to bring back the beautiful Cadillac ornament?
money.com

The Best Electric Shavers for Your Money

Although some of us still prefer the traditional way of the blade for shaving, there’s no denying the convenience of electric shavers. They’re fast, can be used without much preparation and are generally safer than regular razors. Electric shavers work similarly to hair clippers — they use blades...

