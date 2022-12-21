As much intrigue as there was Wednesday about Clemson football's new players on early signing day, there was maybe just as much about some of the older ones. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney came straight from a graduation luncheon to a team meeting room to talk about the latest class of 26 players. Most had been committed for months. No drama, Swinney said. No surprises.Except – and this brought extra smiles to Swinney's face – that not everybody at that graduation party and other people expected to enter the NFL Draft are not going anywhere.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO