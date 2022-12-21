ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blufftontoday.com

Unpacking Clemson football’s 2022 recruiting class – and how good it can be

As much intrigue as there was Wednesday about Clemson football's new players on early signing day, there was maybe just as much about some of the older ones. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney came straight from a graduation luncheon to a team meeting room to talk about the latest class of 26 players. Most had been committed for months. No drama, Swinney said. No surprises.Except – and this brought extra smiles to Swinney's face – that not everybody at that graduation party and other people expected to enter the NFL Draft are not going anywhere.
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Clemson basketball routs Georgia Tech behind PJ Hall's season-best 25 points

PJ Hall scored a season-high 25 points Wednesday night and Clemson improved to 2-0 in the ACC with a 79-66 win against Georgia Tech at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta. Hall, a Spartanburg native (Dorman), was 12-for-18 shooting and added 10 rebounds with three assists. He had 10 of Clemson's first 18 points to get the Tigers going quickly and they build their lead to as much as 23 points in the second half.
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy