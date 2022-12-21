Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfft.com
Three injured in Friday afternoon multi-vehicle crash on I-69
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on I-69 Friday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., police responded to the crash at the I-69 300-mile marker. They found wreckage strewn across both northbound lanes. ISP Sergeant Chris Kinsey said 12 vehicles total were part of the...
abc57.com
One dead, one injured following semi vs. vehicle collision on County Road 18
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a semi vs. vehicle collision on Thursday at 9:02 p.m. on County Road 18, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The vehicles involved included a 2008 Nissan Altima and a 2019 Peterbilt Semi. The Nissan was driven by a 20-year-old...
WNDU
Elkhart teen dies in crash involving car, semi
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old girl is dead after a crash involving a car and a semi-truck Thursday night in Elkhart County. Officers were called just after 9 p.m. to the 25000 block of County Road 18 in reference to a two-vehicle crash. Police say a 20-year-old Elkhart...
wfft.com
ISP working on 9-car pileup on I-69
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State Police (ISP) are working on a 9-car pileup on I-69 northbound. The area affected is just north of Airport Expressway. Northbound traffic is blocked, and traffic is being diverted onto Airport Expressway.
WOWO News
Woman in life-threatening condition after morning crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday around 10 a.m. at N. Clinton St. and Spy Run from North Side High School. A woman was driving southwest across Clinton and ran the stop sign in front of a northbound van....
abc57.com
Westbound lanes between IN 327 and Exit 121 closed on I-80 due to incident
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. -- All westbound lanes between Indiana 327 and Exit 121 on the Indiana Toll Road are closed due to an accident on I-80, according to a tweet posted by the Indiana Toll Road. Indiana State Police reported the incident at mile marker 122.7. Emergency crews are on...
WANE-TV
Crash at Clinton, Spy Run leaves woman in ‘very serious’ condition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Wednesday morning crash north of downtown left one woman in “critical to life-threatening” condition, according to police. Authorities responded to a crash at the intersection of Clinton Street and Spy Run Avenue extended around 10:10 a.m. Police told a WANE 15...
wfft.com
LaGrange will move to travel warning (red) Friday evening
LAGRANGE, Ind. (WFFT) - The LaGrange County Sheriff announced that the county will be under a travel warning (red) Friday evening. The warning will take effect at 7 p.m., and roads will be re-evaluated at 8 a.m. Saturday. A travel warning is the highest level of travel advisory. Travel may...
95.3 MNC
Goshen police chase causes two crashes, ends in arrest
A police chase in Goshen ended with an arrest, but not before two separate crashes resulted in two people being injured. The pursuit began just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the 1700 block of Lincolnway East when Goshen Police were called on the report of a reckless driver.
WANE-TV
“Treacherous” weather conditions halt clearing roads
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police and the City of Fort Wayne Street Department have been working to tackle road conditions and keep everyone safe Friday. Sergeant Brian Walker, Public Information Officer with the Indiana State Police, said interstates, highways, county and city roads are a slippery mess because of the sheet of ice that’s underneath the snow.
963xke.com
Police: Alcohol and speed factors in Tuesday night crash
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Police with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department think alcohol and speed caused a crash Tuesday night. Officials say that Willie Jones, 20, of Garrett, took off after crashing but was later located. A report says that Jones was driving north on CR 19...
WANE-TV
‘I got four more’: A threat after first shots fired in near-fatal shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nothing seemed unusual at first. The two men got out of the gray Hyundai Sonata with a white hood after it pulled into the usual spot witnesses always saw it parked outside the East Central Towers apartment complex. One man wore a dark-colored jacket and tan hat and went by the name “Old School.” The other wore a light-colored coat, walked with a limp and sipped a beverage.
wfft.com
LaGrange County moves to travel watch
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - LaGrange County officials have decided to move to a travel watch (orange) Saturday afternoon. Roads are mostly open, but layers of ice remain. People should use caution if traveling.
abc57.com
Two people arrested after allegedly leading chase from Elkhart into Michigan
ELKHART, Ind. - Two people were arrested in Michigan after allegedly leading police on a chase from Elkhart in a stolen vehicle, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 12:24 p.m. Thursday afternoon, dispatch received a call about a vehicle being stolen in the 100 block of S. Main St.
abc57.com
Elkhart man accused of leading Goshen Police on pursuit, causing two crashes
GOSHEN, Ind. - An Elkhart man was arrested after allegedly causing two crashes while leading Goshen Police officers on a pursuit Wednesday afternoon, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 2:07 p.m., officers were notified of a reckless driver headed north in the 1700 block of Lincolnway East. According to...
wfft.com
Jay County issues traffic alert
JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Jay county has issued a traffic alert after several cars got stuck in snow drifts. People are advised to avoid the area of SR 1 and 350 N.
WOWO News
One dead in US 30 crash
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Man dies in semi-tractor and vehicle crash at US 30 and Webster Rd in New Haven on Wednesday. Allen County Coroner’s Office reported that the driver of the vehicle was identified as John Spanos, 65, of Swedesboro, New Jersey. His cause of death...
hometownstations.com
UPDATE - Multiple fire departments battle a downtown fire in the village of Continental
UPDATE CONTINENTAL, OH (WLIO) - 10 fire departments had to battle the weather and a fire in downtown Continental Friday afternoon. According to the Continental Fire Chief Dean Williamson, just after 12 30 p.m. the fire department was called to the building fire in the 100 block of South Main Street. The building was the home to a business and two apartments. Mutual aid was called in from around Putnam and surrounding counties. The roof collapsed on the structure and all three are total loss. A fire wall kept the fire from spreading to the post office and a neighboring business. There were no injuries to the occupants of the building or to firefighters. The village water tower failed, and they had to truck water to the scene. The water in fire trucks kept freezing, and firefighters used the Continental Fire Department and two local businesses to thaw them out, before heading back out to the fire. As of 9'clock Friday night, the firefighters were still on scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
News Now Warsaw
Kosciusko County dodges a bullet during winter storm
WARSAW — It appears Kosciusko County avoided the worst from a massive winter storm that swept through the region Thursday and Friday. While temperatures and wind chills fell to dangerous levels and many roads were snow-covered and slick, police said there were no traffic accidents involving critical injuries Thursday night or Friday.
WANE-TV
Glenbrook Dodge flagpole snaps, piece lands on car
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Glenbrook Dodge flagpole snapped Friday afternoon, causing damage in the process. A portion of the flag pole snapped, and the end of the fallen piece landed on a yellow Dodge Charger. Glenbrook Dodge later posted a response on its Facebook page regarding the...
Comments / 0