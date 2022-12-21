ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

wfft.com

Three injured in Friday afternoon multi-vehicle crash on I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on I-69 Friday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., police responded to the crash at the I-69 300-mile marker. They found wreckage strewn across both northbound lanes. ISP Sergeant Chris Kinsey said 12 vehicles total were part of the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Elkhart teen dies in crash involving car, semi

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old girl is dead after a crash involving a car and a semi-truck Thursday night in Elkhart County. Officers were called just after 9 p.m. to the 25000 block of County Road 18 in reference to a two-vehicle crash. Police say a 20-year-old Elkhart...
ELKHART, IN
wfft.com

ISP working on 9-car pileup on I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State Police (ISP) are working on a 9-car pileup on I-69 northbound. The area affected is just north of Airport Expressway. Northbound traffic is blocked, and traffic is being diverted onto Airport Expressway.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Woman in life-threatening condition after morning crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday around 10 a.m. at N. Clinton St. and Spy Run from North Side High School. A woman was driving southwest across Clinton and ran the stop sign in front of a northbound van....
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

LaGrange will move to travel warning (red) Friday evening

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WFFT) - The LaGrange County Sheriff announced that the county will be under a travel warning (red) Friday evening. The warning will take effect at 7 p.m., and roads will be re-evaluated at 8 a.m. Saturday. A travel warning is the highest level of travel advisory. Travel may...
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Goshen police chase causes two crashes, ends in arrest

A police chase in Goshen ended with an arrest, but not before two separate crashes resulted in two people being injured. The pursuit began just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the 1700 block of Lincolnway East when Goshen Police were called on the report of a reckless driver.
GOSHEN, IN
WANE-TV

“Treacherous” weather conditions halt clearing roads

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police and the City of Fort Wayne Street Department have been working to tackle road conditions and keep everyone safe Friday. Sergeant Brian Walker, Public Information Officer with the Indiana State Police, said interstates, highways, county and city roads are a slippery mess because of the sheet of ice that’s underneath the snow.
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

Police: Alcohol and speed factors in Tuesday night crash

DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Police with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department think alcohol and speed caused a crash Tuesday night. Officials say that Willie Jones, 20, of Garrett, took off after crashing but was later located. A report says that Jones was driving north on CR 19...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

‘I got four more’: A threat after first shots fired in near-fatal shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nothing seemed unusual at first. The two men got out of the gray Hyundai Sonata with a white hood after it pulled into the usual spot witnesses always saw it parked outside the East Central Towers apartment complex. One man wore a dark-colored jacket and tan hat and went by the name “Old School.” The other wore a light-colored coat, walked with a limp and sipped a beverage.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

LaGrange County moves to travel watch

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - LaGrange County officials have decided to move to a travel watch (orange) Saturday afternoon. Roads are mostly open, but layers of ice remain. People should use caution if traveling.
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart man accused of leading Goshen Police on pursuit, causing two crashes

GOSHEN, Ind. - An Elkhart man was arrested after allegedly causing two crashes while leading Goshen Police officers on a pursuit Wednesday afternoon, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 2:07 p.m., officers were notified of a reckless driver headed north in the 1700 block of Lincolnway East. According to...
GOSHEN, IN
wfft.com

Jay County issues traffic alert

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Jay county has issued a traffic alert after several cars got stuck in snow drifts. People are advised to avoid the area of SR 1 and 350 N.
JAY COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

One dead in US 30 crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Man dies in semi-tractor and vehicle crash at US 30 and Webster Rd in New Haven on Wednesday. Allen County Coroner’s Office reported that the driver of the vehicle was identified as John Spanos, 65, of Swedesboro, New Jersey. His cause of death...
NEW HAVEN, IN
hometownstations.com

UPDATE - Multiple fire departments battle a downtown fire in the village of Continental

UPDATE CONTINENTAL, OH (WLIO) - 10 fire departments had to battle the weather and a fire in downtown Continental Friday afternoon. According to the Continental Fire Chief Dean Williamson, just after 12 30 p.m. the fire department was called to the building fire in the 100 block of South Main Street. The building was the home to a business and two apartments. Mutual aid was called in from around Putnam and surrounding counties. The roof collapsed on the structure and all three are total loss. A fire wall kept the fire from spreading to the post office and a neighboring business. There were no injuries to the occupants of the building or to firefighters. The village water tower failed, and they had to truck water to the scene. The water in fire trucks kept freezing, and firefighters used the Continental Fire Department and two local businesses to thaw them out, before heading back out to the fire. As of 9'clock Friday night, the firefighters were still on scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
CONTINENTAL, OH
News Now Warsaw

Kosciusko County dodges a bullet during winter storm

WARSAW — It appears Kosciusko County avoided the worst from a massive winter storm that swept through the region Thursday and Friday. While temperatures and wind chills fell to dangerous levels and many roads were snow-covered and slick, police said there were no traffic accidents involving critical injuries Thursday night or Friday.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Glenbrook Dodge flagpole snaps, piece lands on car

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Glenbrook Dodge flagpole snapped Friday afternoon, causing damage in the process. A portion of the flag pole snapped, and the end of the fallen piece landed on a yellow Dodge Charger. Glenbrook Dodge later posted a response on its Facebook page regarding the...
FORT WAYNE, IN

