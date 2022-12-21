Read full article on original website
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $63.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NVR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of NVR Inc. (Symbol: NVR) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $4641.25, changing hands for $4704.96/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
STMicroelectronics (STM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, STMicroelectronics (STM) closed at $35.85, marking a -0.55% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the chip company...
2 Outstanding Growth Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Bull Market
For investors with a focus on growth stocks, 2022 began full of promise, but inflation and rising interest rates let the air out of that balloon. Shares of the Vanguard Growth ETF have collapsed 34% from their peak in January. We don't know when the situation will improve, but there...
1 Beaten-Down Dow Stock to Buy Before It Pops
From a big-picture perspective, Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) is pretty easy to understand. It is a pharmacy. But there's a lot more to this story than meets the eye. Investors have soured on the stock in a big way given that it is down nearly 60% from its 2015 high-water mark. Here's a look at what's going on and why Walgreens might end up a long-term winner.
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Tesla stock has plunged nearly 70% from its peak. 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry called the crash.
Burry declared Tesla stock was in a bubble at the end of 2020, and warned it could plunge 80% or 90% in November 2021, when the stock peaked.
Crown Castle (CCI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Crown Castle (CCI) closed the most recent trading day at $134.50, moving +0.52% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the operator of wireless...
Why Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Caught a Cold Today
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) had a lousy day on an generally prosperous Wednesday for stocks. On the back of a big rival's earnings release, the company's shares fell by more than 2%. By contrast, the S&P 500 index rose by 1.5% during the trading session. So what. The rival...
Richardson Electronics (RELL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Richardson Electronics (RELL) closed at $21.50, marking a -0.56% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the electronic...
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed the most recent trading day at $80.27, moving -0.2% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor services company...
Why You Should Retain ICF International (ICFI) Stock Now
ICF International, Inc. ICFI has a strong global presence in diverse markets and its robust, long-term relationships with clients should continue to drive sales. ICF’s 2022 and 2023 revenues are expected to improve 14.2% and 11%, respectively, year over year. Earnings are anticipated to rise 20.1% and 1.9% in 2022 and 2023, respectively.
Synopsys (SNPS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Synopsys (SNPS) closed the most recent trading day at $320.21, moving -0.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of software...
Why Sea Limited Stock Plunged Underwater on Thursday
A stock in the beleaguered tech sector, Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) had an awful Thursday. Disquieting news about the state of the company, plus a bearish analyst note, combined to drive the share price down by more than 4% on the day -- a far worse showing than the 1.5% slide of the S&P 500 index.
Mitek Systems (MITK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Mitek Systems (MITK) closed at $10.04, marking a -1.18% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the mobile...
Twilio (TWLO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Twilio (TWLO) closed the most recent trading day at $44.75, moving -0.51% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%. Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.99% over the...
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 23rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Centrica CPYYY: This growing energy company which secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses in the UK, North America and Europe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.
Is Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Investor (VMVIX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Investors in search of a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund might want to consider looking at Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Investor (VMVIX). VMVIX has no Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, but we have been able to look into other metrics like performance, volatility, and cost. History of Fund/Manager. Vanguard Group is...
Elon Musk's vow to hold on to Tesla stock fails to soothe investors
Updates with fresh comments from former SEC attorney. Dec 23 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc shares TSLA.O touched a fresh two-year low in volatile trading on Friday as boss Elon Musk's promise to not sell his shares for at least two years did little to reassure investors. Musk has offloaded shares...
Here's Why Signet (SIG) Stock Appears to be a Lucrative Pick
Signet Jewelers Limited’s SIG sturdy omnichannel endeavors make it a top-notch player even in such a volatile backdrop. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock is performing pretty impressively on the bourses, thanks to solid growth in its e-commerce business and smooth progress in the Inspiring Brilliance strategy. Sturdy gains from growth initiatives like unique banner value propositions, marketing efforts and advanced connected-commerce capabilities are catalysts. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
