Read full article on original website
Related
Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley beams by his side at Yankees introduction
Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley Rodon was beaming with pride at his introduction press conference with the Yankees on Thursday. After Rodon took the podium to put on his pinstripes for the first time, the left-hander thanked his “lovely wife,” Ashley, who received flowers from the Yankees during the event. Rodon, 30, also thanked his parents and in-laws, adding that they were handling the couple’s children: daughter Willow, 3, and son Bo, who turns 2 years old in January. Ashley, who was seen smiling in her seat near the podium, was dressed in a black ensemble with a dark green blazer. She...
New York Mets owner could face ‘grievance’ for celebrating Carlos Correa signing early
While New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has a lot to celebrate following the team’s surprise agreement with star shortstop
Former MLB infielder Denny Doyle passes away
Former major league infielder Denny Doyle passed away Tuesday, according to multiple reports. He was 78 years old. Doyle appeared in parts of eight big league seasons during the 1970’s. A Kentucky native, he attended Morehead State before entering the professional ranks with the Phillies in 1966. He’d play four years in the minors before cracking the majors a bit after his 26th birthday in 1970. Doyle would work as the Phils primary second baseman for his first four MLB seasons.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Warriors Land Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan In Bold Trade Scenario
If there’s a simple solution at hand, why look for a complex one? That principle holds in the NBA as well. Realistically, there’s a simple formula for success in this league: surround elite playmakers with elite shooters. The Golden State Warriors have put their own twist on that...
Sports World Reacts To Derek Jeter's Appearance Today
Today the New York Yankees made newly-signed slugger Aaron Judge their 16th captain in franchise history. And their 15th captain made sure to be in attendance. Derek Jeter was a surprise attendee at the Yankees' press conference today to formally make him their new captain. Judge joins an exclusive club shared by the likes of Jeter, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Thurman Munson, Willie Randolph and Don Mattingly among other Yankee greats.
Giants’ 180 on Carlos Correa gets another stunning twist
Carlos Correa fully expected to sign with the San Francisco Giants after agreeing to terms on a contract. A recent report even stated that Correa had gotten fully dressed for his introductory press conference prior to his deal with the Giants falling through due to an injury concern, per Emma Baccellieri and Tom Verducci.
Red Sox officially release Eric Hosmer, despite only owing him league minimum salary
BOSTON -- The Red Sox officially released Eric Hosmer on Thursday, six days after designating him for assignment.Hosmer, 33, joined the Red Sox last year via trade -- one that involved the Padres paying most of the remaining salary on his contract, which ran through 2025. Yet despite owing Hosmer the league minimum salary (from $720,000 in 2023 to $760,000 in 2025), the Red Sox DFA'd the veteran first baseman to make room on the 40-man roster for pitcher Wyatt Mills. The team acquired Mills via trade with Kansas City. Now less than a week later, Hosmer has been outright released.The move would signify that the Red Sox intend to use Triston Casas at the big league level in 2023.Hosmer batted .244 with a .631 OPS in his limited action (14 games) with Boston, as he dealt with a back injury. Hosmer has four Gold Glove Awards, a Silver Slugger and one All-Star appearance on his resume, though all of those accolades came between 2013-16.The Red Sox traded pitcher Jay Groome to San Diego to acquire Hosmer and two prospects.
What Now as Cubs Target Signs With Giants?
One of the Chicago Cubs outfield targets has just signed with the San Francisco Giants, who do they turn to now?
NBC Sports
How Correa reacted to Mets agreement from SF hotel room
Carlos Correa was supposed to be the next shortstop of the Giants. After reportedly agreeing to a 13-year, $350 million contract with San Francisco on Dec. 13, Correa was dressed and ready for his introductory press conference at Oracle Park on Tuesday morning when he received word that the Giants canceled his press conference due to a concern with his medical history after a physical on Monday.
The Real Reason the San Francisco Giants Decided Not to Sign Carlos Correa
MLB insider Jon Morosi broke down the shocking outcome of the Carlos Correa free agent sweepstakes.
Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees
The New York Yankees picked up a former Cleveland pitcher as they continue to make move after move this offseason. The pitcher that the Guardians lost and the Yankees picked up is Tanner Tully. Tully was a 26th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career...
Trae Young Could Be Traded According to Rival Executives
NBA executives believe the Atlanta Hawks could trade Trae Young
Former Angel Pitcher Signs Minor League Deal With Kansas City Royals
He's pitched for the Angels for the last three seasons.
Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder
After retaining Aaron Judge and also landing their top pitching target in Carlos Rodon, the New York Yankees may be going for the knockout punch. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Yankees are among the teams that have inquired about a potential trade for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. However, one... The post Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Angels News: Owner Arte Moreno Has Been Involved With Free Agent Signings
Despite the impending sale of the team, Moreno has remained involved.
Red Sox Fans Will Love Latest Report Regarding Reunion With Premier Pitcher
The Boston Red Sox reportedly are expected to re-sign right-hander Nathan Eovaldi this offseason.
Red Sox ownership’s latest reported venture could be what’s affected team spending
Fenway Sports Group reportedly has its eye on the prize. Unfortunately, the prize in question has nothing to do with the Boston Red Sox. Basketball has always been on principal owner John Henry’s mind. Before buying the Sox, he spent the 1990s negotiating to purchase the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, and New Jersey Nets, as well as several MLB and NHL expansion teams. He bought a small interest in the New York Yankees in 1991, then purchased the Florida Marlins in 1999, and sold the club in January 2002 in order to purchase the Red Sox.
The Jets Need to Stop Drafting Quarterbacks and Focus on Free Agency
Jason Smith and Steve DeSaegher react to the Jets losing to the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.
Fox Sports Radio
Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
Comments / 1