ST. LOUIS — Graybar has announced several leadership changes designed to support the company's long-term strategy for growth and transformation. Tom Twitty has been named senior vice president, supply chain management, effective April 1, 2023. Twitty currently serves as district vice president in the company's Richmond district. In his new role, he will lead Graybar's strategies for delivering an exceptional customer experience and supporting profitable growth through the company's operational platform, service capabilities and logistics network.

