Read full article on original website
Related
L.A. Weekly
Dancing with Themselves: Intimate Photographs of Performers at Home in Lockdown
Dancing Extraordinaire: Japanese Entertainers Under the Pandemic is a vibrant, intimate photography and video-based project that documents the Covid lockdowns of 2020 and 2021 through the experiences and private worlds of an eclectic cohort of Japanese performing artists, and the photographers who missed shooting them as much as the dancers missed their audiences.
L.A. Weekly
From Donna Missal to Amon Amarth — the New LA Weekly Playlist is Live
From Donna Missal to Amon Amarth: The 137th LA Weekly playlist, reviewing the musicians that we’ve been writing about all week, is live now. There’s electronic music from SOHMI, R&B from Kendra Jae, punk from Social Distortion, metal from Carcass and Obituary, and so much more. Find us...
L.A. Weekly
The Two Worlds of Katery
The Two Worlds of Katery: Mexican singer, songwriter and actress Katery is very much a renaissance woman. Since elementary school, she’s been hooked on performing whether that be in the form of acting or creating music. In the end, why choose?. “When we got in the final grade, all...
Comments / 0