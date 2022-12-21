Read full article on original website
Related
New York Mets Trade James McCann to Baltimore Orioles
The New York Mets have traded catcher James McCann to the Baltimore Orioles for a player to be named later, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports.
Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder
After retaining Aaron Judge and also landing their top pitching target in Carlos Rodon, the New York Yankees may be going for the knockout punch. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Yankees are among the teams that have inquired about a potential trade for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. However, one... The post Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Idaho8.com
AP source: OF Conforto, Giants agree to $36M, 2-year deal
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Outfielder Michael Conforto has agreed to a $36 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, a deal that includes an opt out after the first season. A person with direct knowledge of the deal confirmed the move on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. The Giants lost out on shortstop Carlos Correa earlier in the week when a concern with his surgically repaired right ankle arose during the medical evaluation process. Correa’s $350 million, 13-year deal fell through, and he agreed instead with the New York Mets on a $315 million, 12-year contract.
Idaho8.com
Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer reinstated after arbitrator reduces his suspension following assault allegations
Major League Baseball announced Thursday that Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, who had been suspended for violating the league’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy, has been reinstated. An arbitrator reduced his suspension from 324 games to 194, effective immediately. Bauer has not played since...
Yardbarker
Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees
The New York Yankees picked up a former Cleveland pitcher as they continue to make move after move this offseason. The pitcher that the Guardians lost and the Yankees picked up is Tanner Tully. Tully was a 26th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career...
Comments / 0