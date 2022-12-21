Read full article on original website
Report: Cubs Sign Gold Glove Catcher
The Chicago Cubs have reportedly signed a deal with two-time Gold Glove winner Tucker Barnhart.
Chicago Cubs' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Tucker Barnhart
The Chicago Cubs signed catcher Tucker Barnhart to a two-year contract Thursday. After signing Barnhart, here's a look at the Cubs' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
What Now as Cubs Target Signs With Giants?
One of the Chicago Cubs outfield targets has just signed with the San Francisco Giants, who do they turn to now?
Lefty Starting Pitcher Returns to Chicago Cubs on Two-Year Deal
The Chicago Cubs have agreed to terms on a contract with free agent left-handed starting pitcher Drew Smyly. Smyly logged a 3.47 ERA and 106.1 IP over 22 starts with the Cubs in 2022.
Did the Cubs Dodge a Bullet By Passing on Correa?
Did the Chicago Cubs avoid disaster by signing shortstop Dansby Swanson instead of Carlos Correa?
Source: Cubs, Tucker Barnhart agree to 2-year contract
The Cubs found their backup to Yan Gomes at catcher, reaching a two-year deal with two-time Gold Glove winner Tucker Barnhart, a source confirmed to ESPN.
Idaho8.com
AP source: Conklin, Browns agree on 4-year, $60 million deal
CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells AP that right tackle Jack Conklin has agreed to a four-year, $60 million extension with the Cleveland Browns. Conklin was in the final year of a three-year, $42 million deal he signed in 2020. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the new deal. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, first told ESPN about the extension. Conklin bounced back this season after suffering a torn patellar tendon in 2021. The 28-year-old pushed himself during rehab to get back and has started 12 games after sitting out the first two weeks.
Dansby Swanson's First Instagram Post as a Member of the Chicago Cubs
Newly acquired All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson shared his excitement to join the Chicago Cubs earlier this week, creating an Instagram post featuring pictures from his introductory press conference, and a caption that read, "Time to get to work."
Idaho8.com
Packers sign OL Elgton Jenkins to 4-year contract extension
Green Bay’s Elgton Jenkins has signed a contract extension that assures the Packers won’t lose one of the NFL’s most versatile offensive linemen to free agency. The Packers didn’t reveal terms when announcing the deal. A person familiar with the situation says Jenkins received a four-year extension with a base value of $68 million. It could go up to $74 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced at the time. Jenkins’ contract was set to expire at the end of the season.
