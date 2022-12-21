ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho8.com

AP source: Conklin, Browns agree on 4-year, $60 million deal

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells AP that right tackle Jack Conklin has agreed to a four-year, $60 million extension with the Cleveland Browns. Conklin was in the final year of a three-year, $42 million deal he signed in 2020. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the new deal. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, first told ESPN about the extension. Conklin bounced back this season after suffering a torn patellar tendon in 2021. The 28-year-old pushed himself during rehab to get back and has started 12 games after sitting out the first two weeks.
CLEVELAND, OH
Idaho8.com

Packers sign OL Elgton Jenkins to 4-year contract extension

Green Bay’s Elgton Jenkins has signed a contract extension that assures the Packers won’t lose one of the NFL’s most versatile offensive linemen to free agency. The Packers didn’t reveal terms when announcing the deal. A person familiar with the situation says Jenkins received a four-year extension with a base value of $68 million. It could go up to $74 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced at the time. Jenkins’ contract was set to expire at the end of the season.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy