Texans Finally Back in Win Column With Upset of Titans
The Texans found themselves in yet another nail-biter on Saturday, this time against the Tennessee Titans
Carolina Panthers pump up playoff hopes with their most remarkable running day ever
Carolina’s 37-23 win over Detroit, paced by a team-record 320 rushing yards, means that the Panthers (6-9) are two wins away from the NFL playoffs
Steelers elevate S Elijah Riley to 53-man roster, cut Josh Jackson
PITTSBURGH — The Steelers have elevated safety Elijah Riley from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and have cut cornerback Josh Jackson, the team announced on Saturday. Riley was elevated to the active/inactive roster for three games already from the practice squad against the Saints, Bills, and Buccaneers....
Myles Garrett on Cleveland's Playoff Hopes Ending: It is Very Disappointing
Jets WRs coach Miles Austin suspended by NFL for gambling
New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s gambling policy. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed the suspension, which Austin is appealing. McCarthy added the league would have no further comment until the appeal is resolved. Austin could be forced to sit out for a minimum of a year, pending the results of the appeal. The former NFL wide receiver did not coach in the Jets’ 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night. Austin’s attorney and agent William P. Deni Jr. said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press that Austin did not gamble on football.
Falcons Set for Top-5 Pick After Loss vs. Ravens?
How high will the Atlanta Falcons be picking in the 2023 NFL Draft?
A record NBA outburst: 5 games of 43 or more on the same day
The NBA went into Christmas with a night like none other. For the first time in NBA history, five players scored at least 43 points on the same day. It happened Friday, with Dallas’ Luka Doncic leading the way with 50 points against Houston. Also, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored 44 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-high 44 against New Orleans, New York’s RJ Barrett had 44 against Chicago and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton scored a career-best 43 against Miami.
Magic beat Spurs 133-113 for 8th victory in 9 games
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Cole Anthony had 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, Franz Wagner added 21 points and the Orlando Magic beat the San Antonio Spurs 133-113 on Friday night for their eighth victory in nine games. Paolo Banchero had 18 points and six rebounds, and Mo Bamba broke open a close game with three 3-pointers in a 51-second span in the fourth quarter. Keldon Johnson led San Antonio with 17 points. Tre Jones had 16 points and eight assists.
