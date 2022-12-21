ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

Jets WRs coach Miles Austin suspended by NFL for gambling

New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s gambling policy. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed the suspension, which Austin is appealing. McCarthy added the league would have no further comment until the appeal is resolved. Austin could be forced to sit out for a minimum of a year, pending the results of the appeal. The former NFL wide receiver did not coach in the Jets’ 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night. Austin’s attorney and agent William P. Deni Jr. said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press that Austin did not gamble on football.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Idaho8.com

A record NBA outburst: 5 games of 43 or more on the same day

The NBA went into Christmas with a night like none other. For the first time in NBA history, five players scored at least 43 points on the same day. It happened Friday, with Dallas’ Luka Doncic leading the way with 50 points against Houston. Also, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored 44 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-high 44 against New Orleans, New York’s RJ Barrett had 44 against Chicago and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton scored a career-best 43 against Miami.
INDIANA STATE
Idaho8.com

Magic beat Spurs 133-113 for 8th victory in 9 games

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Cole Anthony had 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, Franz Wagner added 21 points and the Orlando Magic beat the San Antonio Spurs 133-113 on Friday night for their eighth victory in nine games. Paolo Banchero had 18 points and six rebounds, and Mo Bamba broke open a close game with three 3-pointers in a 51-second span in the fourth quarter. Keldon Johnson led San Antonio with 17 points. Tre Jones had 16 points and eight assists.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy