The arctic front has hit Oklahoma and the OKC metro, bringing dangerously cold wind chills along with snow and ice to the Sooner State.Below is a live blog of the winter weather conditions and the latest timeline. Check back for updates.Open the video player above for the latest from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. 12:40 p.m. Thursday Update: The slick road conditions continue to create issues for drivers throughout central Oklahoma. Open the video player above for the latest from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team.Noon Thursday Update: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol provided numbers for the incidents troopers have worked on so far. Below is a breakdown.Abandoned Vehicles: 5Driving Under the Influence: 1Fatality Collisions: 2 – one on the Turner Turnpike near Luther and a three-vehicle deadly crash in PadenHit-and-Run Collisions: 2Injury Collisions: 54Motorist Assists: 66Non-Injury Collisions: 24711:45 a.m. Thursday Update: Interstate 35 near the Highway 33 exit in Guthrie is opening after a crash involving a semi that blocked both directions of traffic. The southbound lanes in the area, however, are congested because semis are having issues getting up the hill on the wintry road conditions.The dusting of snow also has caused issues for drivers on Highway 74 in Garfield County. The Turner Turnpike also has low visibility because of the snow and windy conditions.11:10 a.m. Thursday Update: Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews are treating slick and hazardous roads in northeastern, northern and central Oklahoma. They also report slick spots in northwestern, western and southern Oklahoma.Authorities also have reported slick spots along the Interstate 35 corridor in northern and southern Oklahoma. They urge drivers to slow down and use extra caution if they have to be on the road. 10:55 a.m. Thursday Update: The snow in the Oklahoma City metro has tapered to mostly flurries, and meteorologist Jonathan Conder says conditions have improved.A winter weather advisory is still in effect through noon Thursday, but Jonathan says it could be extended. Jonathan also said the OKC metro and other areas will see less than an inch of snow Thursday. Northeastern Oklahoma will see more snowfall, with parts seeing 1-2 inches and others seeing 2-3 inches.The wind chill warning is in effect until noon Friday. Northern Oklahoma will have wind chills around -20 to -25, and southern Oklahoma will be around -10 to -20.The 5+5 Day Forecast shows that things won’t warm up until Sunday when the high will be 40. It also shows highs in the 50s next week. 10:35 a.m. Thursday Update: OG&E officials said that as of 10:15 a.m., the electric company has about 4,200 customers without service. They said that is down from a peak of 6,400 outages overnight.OG&E also said most of the outages are because of high winds that have downed power lines as well as broken cross arms and poles.10:30 a.m. Thursday Update: Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says drivers need to keep an eye out for slick spots and black ice after the arctic blast created hazardous road conditions. 10 a.m. Thursday Update: Flurries and streaks of snow showers are moving through the Oklahoma City metro.Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says there will be a lull, but a band of moderate snow will move through the Enid and Pond Creek areas. Open the video player below for more from Jonathan. 9:50 a.m. Thursday Update: Crews have responded to various crashes on Oklahoma roads and highways, including one deadly one near Luther.KOCO 5 spoke with Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster about road conditions and what people need to do to be safe. Open the video player below to hear from Foster. 9:25 a.m. Thursday Update: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol also told KOCO 5 that both directions of Interstate 35 near Noble Avenue in Guthrie are closed because of a crash. 9:20 a.m. Thursday Update: Authorities say a person died in a crash in the eastbound lanes of the Turner Turnpike near Luther. They said the crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. near mile marker 152.Click here for more information.9 a.m. Thursday Update: Light snow continues to fall, and meteorologist Jonathan Conder says there are minor accumulations. He also said there could be a little bit of freezing drizzle. 8:55 a.m. Thursday Update: Very light snow continues to move through the Oklahoma City metro. Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says almost an inch of snow has accumulated on grassy areas, and the wind is causing the snow to drift.The arctic blast also has caused hazardous conditions for drivers along Oklahoma highways, as KOCO 5 has found multiple crashes on I-35 and the Turner Turnpike. 8:30 a.m. Thursday Update: The Oklahoma City Zoo will be closed Thursday because of the weather conditions. The OKC Zoo Safari Lights drive-thru will be open from 5:30-9 p.m., but the walk-thru will be closed. 8:10 a.m. Thursday Update: The arctic front that hit Oklahoma early Thursday morning caused temperatures to drop drastically, dipping the wind chills from the upper 30s to the single digits in a matter of hours.Click here for more from KOCO 5 meteorologist Taylor Cox. 7:25 a.m. Thursday Update: All lanes of Interstate 40 at mile marker 81 eastbound in Custer County have reopened after a semi jack-knifed.7:10 a.m. Thursday Update: All lanes of Interstate 40 at mile marker 81 eastbound in Custer County are closed because of a jack-knifed semi.| MORE | Gov. Stitt declares state of emergency as cold front approaches 7 a.m. Thursday Update: KOCO meteorologist Jonathan Conder says along with the cold temperatures, the arctic front brings some freezing drizzle, snow and a possibility of icy road conditions. He, however, says the snow will move out by the afternoon.Jonathan also says a glaze of ice is possible throughout Oklahoma from 6-10 a.m., meaning bridges and roads could become icy and dangerous.Some Oklahomans could see less than an inch of snow. More snow is possible as you head toward northeast Oklahoma, with areas possibly seeing 1-2 inches and others seeing 2-3 inches.Jonathan says the wind chills will drop to -10 to -20 in southern Oklahoma, and the northern part of the state could see wind chills at -20 to -25.Jonathan shows what you can expect from the arctic front in your area. Open the video player below for the full winter weather timeline.5:10 a.m. Thursday Update: Crews with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation are treating slick and hazardous roads in western and northern Oklahoma. ODOT and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority crews will monitor road conditions and treat roads as necessary throughout the morning.ODOT officials ask drivers to do the following during snowy and icy road conditions:Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.Be aware of “black ice,” which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.Click here to check out current road conditions and an interactive travel map.Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our team coverage on the app, too.>> Check Closings>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO