Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech Red Raiders National Signing Day Tracker

By Timm Hamm
Red Raider Review
Red Raider Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48eKBh_0jqLiDVo00

Follow along here for all the latest Texas Tech Red Raiders news on Early National Signing Day.

It's Wednesday, Dec 21, and that means it's the first opportunity for football players to sign their national letters of intent and declare which program they'll be playing for. This should be a pretty solid day for the Red Raiders, given their list of commitments, but Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire will likely still hit the recruiting trail hard in anticipation of February's second signing period.

Last season was a surprise to some as the Red Raiders finished 7-5 overall and 5-4 in the Big 12 in McGuire's first year at the helm, earning a bowl bid for Tech for the second-straight season.

One of McGuire's specialties and one reason he was hired by the Red Raiders is his ability to recruit. After spending so many years in the high school ranks before moving to the collegiate level, he's developed relationships with head coaches of the very players he's out to recruit.

DECEMBER 22: Tech announced the signing of offensive line transfer Rusty Staats from Western Kentucky.

DECEMBER 21:

Follow along here for updates from National Signing Day

Quincy Ledet Jr., DL, Orange, TX

CJ Baskerville, DL, Orange, TX

Anthony White, DB, Lubbock, TX

Miles Thompson, DB, Cedar Rapid, IA

Garrett Morphis, OL, Monticello, AR

Amier Washington, DL, Orange, TX

Braylon Rigsby, DL, Woodville, TX

Macho Stevenson, ATH, Shreveport, LA

Marcus Ramon-Edwards, ATH, Abilene, TX

Chapman Lewis, DB, Burleson, TX

Justin Horne, LB, New Orleans, LA

TJ West, WR, Houston, TX

Jayden Cofield, DL, Austin, TX

Ansel Nedore, DL, Round Rock, TX

Brendan Jordan, DB, Mansfield, TX

DJ Crest, WR, El Paso, TX

Jordan Sanford, DB, Arlington, TX

Dylan Spencer, LB, Orange, TX

Isaiah Crawford, LB, Post, TX

Kaden Carr, OL, Amarillo, TX

Nick Fattig, OL, League City, TX

Dylan Shaw, OL, Corpus Christi, TX

JMaury Davis, RB, Clarendon, TX

Anquan Willis, RB, Wichita Falls, TX

Kelby Valspin, WR, Arlington, TX

John Curry, LB, Lubbok, TX

Jake Strong, QB, Justin, TX

Daniel Sill, 6-5, 290-pound OT from College Station, TX

Miguel Dingle, 6-1, 210-pound linebacker from Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

Red Raider Review

Red Raider Review

Lubbock, TX
