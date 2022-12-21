NFL: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders

Related
Packers Def. Coordinator Joe Barry on Dolphins' Speed at Receiver
The Green Bay Packers have to take away the explosive play against the Miami Dolphins.
Packers Dolphins Football
A Packers fan wearing a Grinch mask watches from the stands ahead of Green Bay's 26-20 win over the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Reports: Sean Payton assembling staff for planned NFL return
Sean Payton plans to be back on the sideline for an NFL team next season and has gone so far as to assemble the majority of his coaching staff. According to ESPN and NFL Network, Payton is near the top of the list of candidates for multiple teams and is believed to be under strong consideration with the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts, and he's loosely connected to potential openings with the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals. ...
Chargers cruise past Colts, clinch 1st playoff berth since '18
A dominant defensive effort, combined with timely offense from quarterback Justin Herbert and running back Austin Ekeler, gave the Chargers a 20-3 win over the Colts in Indianapolis Monday night, a victory that secured a postseason berth for Los Angeles.
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles
Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New Orleans Saints-Press Conference
Jan 25, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton speaks during a press conference at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
Nov 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) on the sideline against the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Insider: 10 thoughts on the Colts' 20-3 loss to the Chargers
INDIANAPOLIS - Ten thoughts on the Colts' 20-3 loss to the Chargers on Monday Night Football: More:Where will the Colts pick in the 2023 NFL Draft? As it happened: Colts show feeble offense, lose to Chargers on 'Monday Night Football' Insider: Despite QB change, Colts continue freefall Another game, another listless offensive performance and...
Packers CB Rasul Douglas on Jerry Gray's Message at Halftime vs Dolphins
“First half, we gave up a couple explosive plays,” Rasul Douglas said. “The second half, OG came in, cursed us out bad and just like, ‘We’ve got to play better.’ I thought the second half, we played better.”
Broncos' top 10 candidates to replace Nathaniel Hackett
The Denver Broncos helped the franchise get a head start on its search for its next head coach by laying a Christmas Day egg in a 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Nathaniel Hackett's future likely was sealed before the embarrassing loss to the reeling Super Bowl champions on national television. But the complete meltdown on the field and on the Broncos' sideline on Sunday prompted CEO Greg Penner to make the move official on Monday with two games remaining in the team's disastrous...
Reports: Eagles RT Lane Johnson out for regular season
Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson will miss the remainder of the regular season with an abdominal injury, multiple outlets reported Monday. An MRI revealed a torn tendon, according to ESPN, and the four-time Pro Bowl selection's status for the playoffs remains to be determined. Johnson, 32, was injured in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 40-34 road loss against the Dallas Cowboys. ...
Broncos fire coach Nathaniel Hackett after ugly loss
The Denver Broncos fired first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, one day after an ugly 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams dropped the team to 4-11. It ends the shortest tenure of any non-interim head coach in franchise history. Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner released a statement thanking Hackett for his efforts. "Following...
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos
Dec 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Photos: Packers keep playoff hopes alive with win over Dolphins
The Green Bay Packers held the Miami Dolphins scoreless in the second half en route to a 26-20 victory Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Playoff Hopes After Beating Dolphins
The Green Bay Packers beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday to close ground in the NFC playoff race.
