ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

NFL: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders

By Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWgbN_0jqLhyWO00

Dec 18, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37 in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Avery Journal-Times

Reports: Sean Payton assembling staff for planned NFL return

Sean Payton plans to be back on the sideline for an NFL team next season and has gone so far as to assemble the majority of his coaching staff. According to ESPN and NFL Network, Payton is near the top of the list of candidates for multiple teams and is believed to be under strong consideration with the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts, and he's loosely connected to potential openings with the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals. ...
The Avery Journal-Times

Broncos' top 10 candidates to replace Nathaniel Hackett

The Denver Broncos helped the franchise get a head start on its search for its next head coach by laying a Christmas Day egg in a 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Nathaniel Hackett's future likely was sealed before the embarrassing loss to the reeling Super Bowl champions on national television. But the complete meltdown on the field and on the Broncos' sideline on Sunday prompted CEO Greg Penner to make the move official on Monday with two games remaining in the team's disastrous...
DENVER, CO
The Avery Journal-Times

Reports: Eagles RT Lane Johnson out for regular season

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson will miss the remainder of the regular season with an abdominal injury, multiple outlets reported Monday. An MRI revealed a torn tendon, according to ESPN, and the four-time Pro Bowl selection's status for the playoffs remains to be determined. Johnson, 32, was injured in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 40-34 road loss against the Dallas Cowboys. ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Avery Journal-Times

Broncos fire coach Nathaniel Hackett after ugly loss

The Denver Broncos fired first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, one day after an ugly 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams dropped the team to 4-11. It ends the shortest tenure of any non-interim head coach in franchise history. Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner released a statement thanking Hackett for his efforts. "Following...
DENVER, CO
The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times

Newland, NC
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

 https://www.averyjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy