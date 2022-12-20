Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yardbarker
Creighton, DePaul make Big East holiday history
Now that the losing streak is out of the way, it's time for Creighton to make some moves. Doing so in a special holiday matchup with DePaul could add to the value for the Bluejays. "The first thing you think about this time of the year is how grateful you...
insidenu.com
National Signing Day: Northwestern brings in highest-ranked class of the Fitzgerald era
On Wednesday, 19 Wildcats committed for the Class of 2023 by officially signing their national letters of intent to become members of the Northwestern football program. Although the ‘Cats lost two four-stars during the recruiting process, this recruiting class is the highest-ranked group since Pat Fitzgerald took over the program. In a press conference, Fitz said that “we’ve recruited an outstanding class that fits a lot of our needs.” With all 19 players signed, in which Fitz called it a “drama-free day,” let’s meet the newest Wildcats.
evanstonroundtable.com
Historic day for girl wrestlers
The Evanston Township High School girls wrestling team celebrated the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools. Co-captains Priscilla Hartwell and Ariana Flores read a message at the start of their meet at the high school’s Willy May Fieldhouse. The legislation “positively changed the lives of tens of thousands of young women,” said Flores.
Will This Week’s Game Join List Of Coldest In Bears History?
Green Bay might be called the Frozen Tundra but Soldier Field is no paradise in the winter. My family has been Chicago Bears season ticket holders for years. I've sat through many games in terrible weather. Especially, at the end of the season. Those winter months can get brutal with the wind off of Lake Michigan. Brett Favre from the Packers has even complained about it and he played at Lambeau Field. I've even been at some of the coldest games in the team's history.
Chicago weather forces a few changes for fans at Soldier Field Saturday
Due to the expected frigid temperatures and high winds for the Bears-Bills game on Saturday at Soldier Field, the Bears have made a few changes for fans both inside and outside the stadium.
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Thursday daily digest
Good Thursday morning, Evanston. Beardsley Gym at ETHS was in a celebratory mood Wednesday as football players like Gabe Rosen (pictured at center, with teammates), signed letters of intent to play at the next level. From left are Hank Liss, Dylan Groff, Rosen, Charlie Kremin, Flo Feldman and Mac Mettee. Rosen will be taking his talents to Valparaiso University. “He’s so deserving,” Liss said.
bestattractions.org
Heartbreaking places to visit in Chicago, Illinois
Chicago is a dynamic city with many things to do and places to visit. These include museums, parks, and other entertainment sites. Located on Lake Michigan, it’s a popular vacation destination. The Art Institute of Chicago features more than 300,000 works in its permanent collection. It also has the...
thevillagereporter.com
NORTH CENTRAL BOARD OF EDUCATION: Athletic Director Shares Update Regarding Grandstands
ATHLETICS … North Central Schools Athletic Director Michael Babin, reported to the board with good news of multiple high school students receiving All-County Teams selection for their individual sports. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) North Central School Board of Education began their regular meeting on December 20 at 5:30...
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
This old-fashioned neon sign lights up Mike’s Shoe Repair, 2905 Central St., in Christmas colors every day. (Photo by Joerg Metzner)
BJ’s Brewhouse Continues to Grow Following Illinois Debut
The new Algonquin location is expected to open late next year
evanstonroundtable.com
Ben Gaines is 100! His tip for a well-lived life: ‘I don’t hate people’
Evanston resident Ben Gaines turned 100 on Dec. 10. I have known Ben since I was a little girl and was ecstatic at the opportunity to interview him on his momentous birthday. When I went to talk with him on the eve of his party, I was prepared with many questions about his long life and his connections to Evanston. What I didn’t expect was for Ben to ask me the majority of questions and to have most of mine remain unanswered, or even unasked.
947wls.com
What’s the Best Sledding Hill in Chicago?
Where are the best places to go sledding in Chicago?. Time Out did the leg work and found The 12 Best Sledding Hills In Chicago. Strangely they only listed 11 though…. The website went into detail for each hill. These are the 11 they highlighted…
Chicago mayoral candidates Ja'Mal Green, Willie Wilson drop challenges against each other
Petition challenges can be time consuming and costly to bring, as well as for candidates to defend against. For Ja'Mal Green and Willie Wilson, those concerns are now over.
6 Free Holiday Light Shows in Chicago and Illinois Suburbs
Looking for a festive winter activity? Look no further! Let me share the 6 free holiday light shows in Chicago and Illinois suburbs your family and friends will enjoy watching during this time of the year.
thesource.com
Oasis Recruits G Herbo, 19 Keys, EYL & More for Rebuild Chicago Event
Oasis held its REBUILD Chicago event at the Harold Washington Theater on Monday night. The event included panel talks, fireside chats, and a town hall meeting with Chicago locals to discuss ways to give back to the city. G. Herbo made an unexpected appearance on a panel to explore the value of community ownership.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
‘He does an awesome job’
Officer Raymond Tracy was working overtime, on his day off, when he learned he is the Midway Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Police Officer of the Year. That was no surprise to MCC board member Al Cacciottolo, who nominated him for the award. “Even when he’s working his regular shift,...
evanstonroundtable.com
Covid update Dec. 22: Evanston and Cook County stay at medium risk level
“Illinois continues to see a dramatic rise in communities at elevated risk levels for COVID-19,” said Dr. Sameer Vohra, the Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, in a recent statement issued by IDPH. “As we prepare for holiday gatherings with our loved ones, I want to remind...
wgnradio.com
WGN meteorologist Mike Janssen with a winter storm update
WGN meteorologist Mike Janssen joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to give more updates about what to expect for the incoming winter storm. The storm is expected to begin around noon in Chicago and end around 6 a.m. on Saturday, December 24th.
This Chicago Pizza Is Among the Best in the World, Ranking Says
A Chicago pizzeria has been dished a slice of global acclaim, landing on a list that gave a shout out to the best pizzas in the world. Global travel site Big 7 Travel released a 50-spot ranking that analyzed pizzas of all shapes and sizes, weighing factors like crust, sauce, cheese, value for money, location and more to determine the ones that take the grub to a "whole new level."
What is the coldest temperature ever recorded at Chicago and in the world?
GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here! Dear Tom, What is the coldest temperature ever recorded at Chicago and in the world? Keith Jefferies, Chicago Dear Keith, In official temperature records dating from November 1, 1870, to the present, Chicago’s lowest temperature reading stands at -27 degrees on January 20, 1985. The world’s lowest […]
