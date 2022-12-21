ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

NFL: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders

By Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
 5 days ago

Dec 18, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37 in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL flexes Steelers-Ravens to SNF in Week 17

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on the penultimate edition of "Sunday Night Football" on Jan. 1 after the NFL flexed the Week 17 game into the primetime slot on Sunday. The all-Los Angeles matchup between the Rams and Chargers is being flexed out of the primetime slot and into the afternoon. It will be the first time the historic AFC North rivals play a primetime game against...
BALTIMORE, MD
QB Mike White to start for Jets against Seattle

New York Jets quarterback Mike White, who missed the past two games with a rib injury, has been cleared to return and will start Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Robert Saleh said Monday. Joe Flacco will be White's backup and Zach Wilson will be inactive. White hasn't played since sustaining the injury in a 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 11. ...
SEATTLE, WA
Broncos' top 10 candidates to replace Nathaniel Hackett

The Denver Broncos helped the franchise get a head start on its search for its next head coach by laying a Christmas Day egg in a 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Nathaniel Hackett's future likely was sealed before the embarrassing loss to the reeling Super Bowl champions on national television. But the complete meltdown on the field and on the Broncos' sideline on Sunday prompted CEO Greg Penner to make the move official on Monday with two games remaining in the team's disastrous...
DENVER, CO
Reports: Eagles RT Lane Johnson out for regular season

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson will miss the remainder of the regular season with an abdominal injury, multiple outlets reported Monday. An MRI revealed a torn tendon, according to ESPN, and the four-time Pro Bowl selection's status for the playoffs remains to be determined. Johnson, 32, was injured in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 40-34 road loss against the Dallas Cowboys. ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reports: Sean Payton assembling staff for planned NFL return

Sean Payton plans to be back on the sideline for an NFL team next season and has gone so far as to assemble the majority of his coaching staff. According to ESPN and NFL Network, Payton is near the top of the list of candidates for multiple teams and is believed to be under strong consideration with the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts, and he's loosely connected to potential openings with the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals. ...
