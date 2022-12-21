NFL: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders

Related
NFL: New Orleans Saints-Press Conference
Jan 25, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton speaks during a press conference at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Justin Fields to remain active for Chicago Bears, despite suffering from multiple injuries,
The Chicago Bears have elected not to shut down quarterback during the team's final two games of the season despite him having multiple minor injuries.
Insider: 10 thoughts on the Colts' 20-3 loss to the Chargers
INDIANAPOLIS - Ten thoughts on the Colts' 20-3 loss to the Chargers on Monday Night Football: More:Where will the Colts pick in the 2023 NFL Draft? As it happened: Colts show feeble offense, lose to Chargers on 'Monday Night Football' Insider: Despite QB change, Colts continue freefall Another game, another listless offensive performance and...
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles
Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Packers Dolphins Football
Miami running back Raheem Mostert gets tackled by Green Bay linebacker De'Vondre Campbell during the first half of the Packers' 26-20 win over the Dolphins on Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos
Dec 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: Sean Payton assembling staff for planned NFL return
Sean Payton plans to be back on the sideline for an NFL team next season and has gone so far as to assemble the majority of his coaching staff. According to ESPN and NFL Network, Payton is near the top of the list of candidates for multiple teams and is believed to be under strong consideration with the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts, and he's loosely connected to potential openings with the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals. ...
Packers defensive cordinator Joe Barry on Dolphins' speed at receiver
The Green Bay Packers have to take away the explosive play against the Miami Dolphins.
Packers Win Third Straight Keeping Playoff Hopes Alive
The Green Bay Packers handed the Dolphins their fourth straight loss, winning 26-20 and their third game in a row. Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions, the most crucial one being on the last drive of the game.
Elgton Jenkins Signs Contract Extension with Packers
Elgton Jenkins signed a four-year contract extension with the Green Bay Packers on Friday.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Playoff Hopes After Beating Dolphins
The Green Bay Packers beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday to close ground in the NFC playoff race.
