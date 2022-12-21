ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pharmacologic treatment options for presbyopia may be on the horizon

Review of: Topical lipoic acid choline ester eye drop for improvement of near visual acuity in subjects with presbyopia: A safety and preliminary efficacy trial. Korenfeld M, Robertson S, Stein J, et al. Eye (London), January 2021. Topical lipoic acid choline esterase drops for presbyopia appear to be safe and...
Many factors can lead to intraoperative floppy iris syndrome during cataract surgery

Review of: Factors predisposing to intraoperative floppy-iris syndrome: An up-to-date meta-analysis. Christou C, Esagian S, Ziakas N, et al. Journal of Cataract & Refractive Surgery, November 2022. To provide insight the factors that increase the risk of intraoperative floppy iris syndrome (IFIS), a condition that can cause higher rates of...

