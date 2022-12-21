Read full article on original website
loudounnow.com
After Grand Jury Report, Fight for Schools Seeks Broader Reforms
About 70 people from around Loudoun County met Wednesday night with Fight for Schools Executive Director Ian Prior to discuss what they plan to do going forward about Loudoun County Public Schools and the School Board following the release of the scathing report from a special grand jury. The report...
WJLA
Petition calls on Loudoun County school board to halt hate speech in public comments
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A new petition has more than 800 signatures from people calling on the Loudoun County School Board to cut off people during school board public comment periods the moment hate speech is spoken during school board meetings. Nineteen-year-old Andrew Pihonak started the online petition...
loudounnow.com
Middleburg Seeks Volunteers to Fill Advisory Panel Seats
The Middleburg Town Council is looking to fill vacancies on several citizen advisory plans. There are opportunities to serve on the town’s Strategic Finance Committee, which reviews and makes recommendations on fiscal and tax policies; the Cultural & Community Events Committee, which coordinates events and marketing programs; the Sustainability Committee, which promotes environmental and health programs; the Arts Council, which coordinates cultural and arts programs; and the Streetscape Committee, which helps manage the care or street trees and shrubs and organizes the annual Arbor Day program.
loudounnow.com
Letter: Ismael Perez, Sterling
Editor: Loudoun is a community that values hard workers, but when it comes to housing, there is an unfair reality: working-class families spend more than 70% of their income on rent. The county must innovate housing programs for our working-class communities. There are many homes, but only for people who...
Inside Nova
Security sensors approved for Osbourn High School in Manassas
High-tech security sensors are coming to Osbourn High School in Manassas. The city’s School Board voted last week to award a four-year, $435,735.39 contract to New Jersey-based Alliance Technology Group for security sensors to be placed at the building’s main entrance and one side entrance. Division administrators have...
loudounnow.com
Lovettsville Council Says Goodbye to Fontaine, Edmonston, Quintana
Purcellville last week said goodbye to outgoing Mayor Nathaniel Fontaine and council members Renee Edmonston and Tony Quintana at the town council’s last scheduled meeting of the year Dec. 15. They were presented with certificates by the remaining members of council before Fontaine shared some parting thoughts to both...
loudounnow.com
Montessori School to Open in Purcellville Old Town Hall
Purcellville’s old town hall on Main Street is being converted into a learning center for children after being leased by Higher Ground Education. The 7,679 square foot building was acquired by Quattro Development in September. According to their website, “Higher Ground creates Montessori-powered educational offerings that help children on...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun County High School Students Assemble, Distribute Cancer Care Kits
Students at Loudoun County High School created over 750 care packages for female cancer patients across the country, with the help of the community members and a local church. Smile Kits is a project in connection with the Barnett Searing National Cancer Foundation and includes items like fuzzy socks, lip balm, coloring books and colored pencils, blankets, and handwritten cards of encouragement.
loudounnow.com
Berg: Policy 5055 - An English Teacher’s Nightmare
In April, Governor Youngkin signed a bill into law under the guise of “parental rights” and “transparency” in education. Now, with the Jan. 1 deadline to comply looming over school districts, Loudoun County has rolled out Policy 5055. English seems to be the subject most affected by this law and the subsequent policy.
WTOP
How a Prince William Co. school uses Visible Learning to help close achievement gap
During a recent lesson about the Revolutionary War at Kerrydale Elementary in Woodbridge, Virginia, students learned about taxation without representation. To help them understand exactly what it means when something is taxed, the fourth graders were given a handful of M&Ms. Each time they wanted to use a chair, grab an extra pencil or ask a question, they had to give up a piece of candy.
loudounnow.com
With Metro Open, Loudoun Supervisors Ponder Future of Commuter Buses
With Metro’s Silver Line stops in Loudoun finally open, county supervisors are pondering the future of Loudoun Transit’s commuter buses to Rosslyn, Crystal City, the Pentagon, and Washington, DC. Loudoun Transit’s commuter buses have seen ridership plummet and their routes cut dramatically thanks to COVID-19 pandemic disruptions, which...
mocoshow.com
Community Message From MCPS Medical Officer
Today, I am sharing about MCPS’ efforts in reducing the potential impact of respiratory illnesses on the school system, in line with our commitment to wellbeing and learning. These efforts focus on reducing respiratory virus transmission, continuing COVID-19 mitigation to reduce spread in schools, and minimizing interruptions to learning. We continue to work closely with the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to monitor health trends and provide resources and support for our community.
restonnow.com
New agreement will keep Reston Farmers Market at Lake Anne in 2023
Despite a hiccup in the planning process, the popular Reston Farmers Market will remain at the Lake Anne Plaza next year. Last week, the Fairfax County Park Authority signed a new use agreement with the Lake Anne Reston Condominium Association (LARCA) to continue the market at its longstanding location in 2023.
loudounnow.com
Morven Park’s 246 Years Project Expands Access to Enslaved Family History
Amateur genealogy has become a national passion. But Black Americans researching their family histories often find dead ends at 1865, with the trauma of slavery, family separations, and missing documentation. Now, a local historic site is launching a project to help fill in the blanks. The 246 Years Project is...
theburn.com
Construction crews making progress on new Ashburn Rec Center
Many residents in Ashburn and the surrounding area are eagerly counting down until 2025 when the mammoth new Ashburn Recreation Center is expected to come online. The Burn has been following its progress for years and now we have a first update on construction. Loudoun County officials shared that installation...
Temporary Closing of Landfill Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Recycling Program
Provided by Prince William County Communications Office. The Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) and Electronics Recycling program at the Landfill will be temporarily closed. The Prince William County Solid Waste Division anticipates that the program will be closed to residents in January and February and will reopen in March 2023 with a new contractor.
loudounnow.com
Nonprofit Distributes 4,000 Toys to Area Families
Community Empowerment of Northern Virginia on Dec. 20 distributed more than 4,000 toys and hundreds of gift cards to families in need of holiday assistance. The Sterling-based nonprofit is dedicated to serving low-income families, single mothers and at-risk youth. The Pohanka Group-Chantilly and Toys for Tots sponsored the items provided...
alxnow.com
Alexandria could force Parker-Gray homeowner to remove unauthorized additions
If you live in a historic district, always remember to get approval from the city before making a modification to your house. One local at 319 North Alfred Street, within the boundaries of the Parker-Gray District, could be forced to remove HVAC piping (item 7) outside of the building after it was installed without the approval of the Board of Architectural Review (BAR).
WTOP
Fairfax police chief talks about Tysons arrest, domestic crimes and dept.’s future
A Virginia police chief credited the “good police work” of members of Fairfax and Arlington county police departments, which led to the arrest of two suspects at a busy Virginia shopping mall. Fairfax County police Chief Kevin Davis told WTOP’s “DMV Download” podcast that an off-duty Arlington police...
School worker accused of dragging, pushing autistic student at Berkeley County elementary school
BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Deputies said an elementary school staff member dragged an autistic student who doesn’t speak by the arm and pushed the student into a ball pit. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Dec. 5 at Opequon Elementary School, located at 395 East Rd. in Martinsburg. […]
