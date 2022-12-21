ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Grand Jury Report, Fight for Schools Seeks Broader Reforms

About 70 people from around Loudoun County met Wednesday night with Fight for Schools Executive Director Ian Prior to discuss what they plan to do going forward about Loudoun County Public Schools and the School Board following the release of the scathing report from a special grand jury. The report...
loudounnow.com

Middleburg Seeks Volunteers to Fill Advisory Panel Seats

The Middleburg Town Council is looking to fill vacancies on several citizen advisory plans. There are opportunities to serve on the town’s Strategic Finance Committee, which reviews and makes recommendations on fiscal and tax policies; the Cultural & Community Events Committee, which coordinates events and marketing programs; the Sustainability Committee, which promotes environmental and health programs; the Arts Council, which coordinates cultural and arts programs; and the Streetscape Committee, which helps manage the care or street trees and shrubs and organizes the annual Arbor Day program.
MIDDLEBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Letter: Ismael Perez, Sterling

Editor: Loudoun is a community that values hard workers, but when it comes to housing, there is an unfair reality: working-class families spend more than 70% of their income on rent. The county must innovate housing programs for our working-class communities. There are many homes, but only for people who...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Security sensors approved for Osbourn High School in Manassas

High-tech security sensors are coming to Osbourn High School in Manassas. The city’s School Board voted last week to award a four-year, $435,735.39 contract to New Jersey-based Alliance Technology Group for security sensors to be placed at the building’s main entrance and one side entrance. Division administrators have...
MANASSAS, VA
loudounnow.com

Lovettsville Council Says Goodbye to Fontaine, Edmonston, Quintana

Purcellville last week said goodbye to outgoing Mayor Nathaniel Fontaine and council members Renee Edmonston and Tony Quintana at the town council’s last scheduled meeting of the year Dec. 15. They were presented with certificates by the remaining members of council before Fontaine shared some parting thoughts to both...
LOVETTSVILLE, VA
loudounnow.com

Montessori School to Open in Purcellville Old Town Hall

Purcellville’s old town hall on Main Street is being converted into a learning center for children after being leased by Higher Ground Education. The 7,679 square foot building was acquired by Quattro Development in September. According to their website, “Higher Ground creates Montessori-powered educational offerings that help children on...
PURCELLVILLE, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun County High School Students Assemble, Distribute Cancer Care Kits

Students at Loudoun County High School created over 750 care packages for female cancer patients across the country, with the help of the community members and a local church. Smile Kits is a project in connection with the Barnett Searing National Cancer Foundation and includes items like fuzzy socks, lip balm, coloring books and colored pencils, blankets, and handwritten cards of encouragement.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Berg: Policy 5055 - An English Teacher’s Nightmare

In April, Governor Youngkin signed a bill into law under the guise of “parental rights” and “transparency” in education. Now, with the Jan. 1 deadline to comply looming over school districts, Loudoun County has rolled out Policy 5055. English seems to be the subject most affected by this law and the subsequent policy.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

How a Prince William Co. school uses Visible Learning to help close achievement gap

During a recent lesson about the Revolutionary War at Kerrydale Elementary in Woodbridge, Virginia, students learned about taxation without representation. To help them understand exactly what it means when something is taxed, the fourth graders were given a handful of M&Ms. Each time they wanted to use a chair, grab an extra pencil or ask a question, they had to give up a piece of candy.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
loudounnow.com

With Metro Open, Loudoun Supervisors Ponder Future of Commuter Buses

With Metro’s Silver Line stops in Loudoun finally open, county supervisors are pondering the future of Loudoun Transit’s commuter buses to Rosslyn, Crystal City, the Pentagon, and Washington, DC. Loudoun Transit’s commuter buses have seen ridership plummet and their routes cut dramatically thanks to COVID-19 pandemic disruptions, which...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Community Message From MCPS Medical Officer

Today, I am sharing about MCPS’ efforts in reducing the potential impact of respiratory illnesses on the school system, in line with our commitment to wellbeing and learning. These efforts focus on reducing respiratory virus transmission, continuing COVID-19 mitigation to reduce spread in schools, and minimizing interruptions to learning. We continue to work closely with the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to monitor health trends and provide resources and support for our community.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
restonnow.com

New agreement will keep Reston Farmers Market at Lake Anne in 2023

Despite a hiccup in the planning process, the popular Reston Farmers Market will remain at the Lake Anne Plaza next year. Last week, the Fairfax County Park Authority signed a new use agreement with the Lake Anne Reston Condominium Association (LARCA) to continue the market at its longstanding location in 2023.
RESTON, VA
theburn.com

Construction crews making progress on new Ashburn Rec Center

Many residents in Ashburn and the surrounding area are eagerly counting down until 2025 when the mammoth new Ashburn Recreation Center is expected to come online. The Burn has been following its progress for years and now we have a first update on construction. Loudoun County officials shared that installation...
ASHBURN, VA
loudounnow.com

Nonprofit Distributes 4,000 Toys to Area Families

Community Empowerment of Northern Virginia on Dec. 20 distributed more than 4,000 toys and hundreds of gift cards to families in need of holiday assistance. The Sterling-based nonprofit is dedicated to serving low-income families, single mothers and at-risk youth. The Pohanka Group-Chantilly and Toys for Tots sponsored the items provided...
STERLING, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria could force Parker-Gray homeowner to remove unauthorized additions

If you live in a historic district, always remember to get approval from the city before making a modification to your house. One local at 319 North Alfred Street, within the boundaries of the Parker-Gray District, could be forced to remove HVAC piping (item 7) outside of the building after it was installed without the approval of the Board of Architectural Review (BAR).
ALEXANDRIA, VA

