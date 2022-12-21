Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Still No Updates in Investigation of Death of Aron Christensen, Authorities Report
While the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office insists it is still investigating the August deaths of Aron Christensen and his dog in East Lewis County, no new information has been released since the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office sent the case back to the sheriff’s office in early November.
Chronicle
Centralia Woman Accused of Stealing Neighbor’s Dogs, Lying to Law Enforcement
A Centralia woman is facing a felony theft charge for allegedly stealing her neighbor’s three dogs then lying to both the dogs’ owner and law enforcement about who the dogs belonged to. The dogs’ owner noticed the dogs, which watched over the owner’s livestock on a property on...
Chronicle
Sirens: Criminal Impersonation; Vandalized Park Bathrooms; Unattended Children; Bad Checks
• A minor, non-injury collision was reported at the intersection of East Reynolds Avenue and North Pearl Street just after 1:05 p.m. on Dec. 21. • A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 1000 block of Harrison Avenue just before 2:55 p.m. on Dec. 22. Theft. • Sakoya L....
Chronicle
Sirens: Juveniles Steal Tip Jar; DUI Arrests; Possession of Stolen Vehicle ; Lewis County Jail Statistics
• A minor, non-injury vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Caveness Drive and Johnson Road at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 19. • A trench coat and purses were reported stolen from an outlet store in the 1300 block of Lum Road just before 11:40 p.m. on Dec. 19.
Chronicle
14 Kids Shop for Christmas Presents With Chehalis Police Officers and State Troopers
The Chehalis Police Department hosted 14 children on Dec. 15 for its annual Shop With a Cop event. Officers with the Chehalis Police Department and troopers with Washington State Patrol helped the kids shop for presents for their families at Chehalis Walmart before going back to the police station to wrap the gifts.
Chronicle
Elderly Man Saved From Underneath Bulldozer in Cowlitz County
A 73-year-old man was rescued Wednesday afternoon by Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and Longview Fire Department members after the man got pinned down underneath a bulldozer, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue. First responders arrived at 2:35 p.m. in the 3300 block of Coal Creek Road in Longview...
Chronicle
Body Found in Thurston County Lake on Wednesday Afternoon
The body of a 17-year-old male was found in Ward Lake Wednesday afternoon, according to Olympia police. About 4:30 p.m., a resident who lives on the lake spotted the body and called 911. The Thurston County dive team later recovered it, Lt. Paul Lower said Friday. No foul play is...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Post Office Closures Are Unethical and Unprofessional
I am a resident of the town of Salkum affected by the postal service issues. In The Chronicle’s article about post office closures, the postal service failed to disclose that there are more problems than just locking the door of the post office and hanging up a sign. The...
Chronicle
Death Notices: Dec. 24, 2022
• RICHARD M. WEBER, 87, Chehalis, died Dec. 19 at his residence. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 29 at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Pe Ell with a celebration of life at Boistfort Community Church at noon and a reception to follow. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home.
Chronicle
Lewis County Seeks Volunteers for Boundary Review Board
The Lewis County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is seeking a volunteer to serve on the county’s Boundary Review Board. The Boundary Review Board is a five-member quasi-judicial administrative body that reviews proposals for boundary changes by cities, towns and special-purpose districts (such as fire districts) within Lewis County, including city or district annexations. The actions most commonly seen before the board are annexations.
Chronicle
Five-Year State of Emergency for Housing, Homelessness Comes to an End in Cowlitz County
The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday rescinded the state of emergency in housing and homelessness declared more than five years ago in part to avoid adopting stormwater regulations required by the state. Commissioner Arne Mortensen said he proposed taking the declaration off the books because it has been in place for...
Chronicle
CORE Health Lewis County Recipient of Lewis County Dignity Guild December Donation
The Lewis County Dignity Guild board has selected CORE Health Lewis County as the recipient of its December community solidarity action. The selection meant that the Dignity Guild donated 60 backpack care kits, each containing personal hygiene items, a scarf, gloves, a beanie and hand warmers to CORE Health for it to distribute to its patrons as needed.
Chronicle
Toledo City Staff Resign Due to ‘Difficult’ Working Conditions
Any calls or emails to the City of Toledo are currently going unanswered as the city deals with the sudden departure of its office staff following months of tension within the office. After some significant turnover in the city office over the last eight months, both of the city’s remaining...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Jeanne Katherine McKenna
Jeanne Katherine Martin-McKenna passed away on Nov. 22, 2022, just days before her birthday, which would have been celebrated on Thanksgiving day this year. Even though she was terribly sick, she set goals that she was able to meet this last summer and fall, which included her class reunion, the Pacifific County Fair and the birthdays of her kids.
Chronicle
After Fellow Marine’s Suicide, Local Veteran Becomes Counselor and Helps Start Veterans Journey Forward
Jesse Lloyd, director of the Veterans Journey Forward at the Veterans Memorial Museum in Chehalis, was toiling with his own mental health struggles while serving in the Marine Corps when a fellow Marine in his company died by suicide. From that day forward, Lloyd struggled with regret for not being...
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Elderly Chehalis Man Brings Children Joy by Playing Santa Claus in 1952
Charles Sitton believed himself to be the oldest Santa Claus “helper” in the United States, The Chronicle reported on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 1952. Sitton, 81 years old at the time, had been employed by the Chehalis Chamber of Commerce for the previous two years as Santa, a role he said enjoyed, particularly when hearing the Christmas requests of the youngsters.
Chronicle
Salvation Army Supplies 622 Lewis County Kids With Holiday Gifts
Thanks to donations, a toy drive and a few driven staff members at the Salvation Army, 622 children in Lewis County will each receive three presents this holiday season. For many, this will be the only set of gifts their parents can provide them. “Most of them are working families,”...
Chronicle
City of Chehalis Declares Emergency to Pay for New Water Main Line
A water main line break was discovered underneath Interstate 5 at 13th Street on Dec. 14 around 8 a.m. The main line ruptured and caused a leak of an estimated 1,700 gallons per minute. This leak affected Chehalis residents on city water in the surrounding area, including Green Hill School,...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of John Leroy Benedict: 1935-2022
John Leroy Benedict, a husband, father and friend, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 20, 2022. He was born Sept. 10, 1935, to Otto and Ethel Benedict in Centralia, Washington. John graduated from Tenino High School in 1953 before joining the U.S. Navy and spending his two-year enlistment in...
Chronicle
Interstate 5 Lanes to Close Overnight Jan. 5 for Girder Setting on Toledo-Vader Road Overpass
All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 near Vader will be closed overnight on Thursday, Jan. 5 as contractor crews work to set girders along the northbound span of the state Route 506 overpass. Additional overnight closures are needed as work continues to replace the damaged overpass, said the state Department...
Comments / 0