Cowlitz County, WA

Chronicle

Elderly Man Saved From Underneath Bulldozer in Cowlitz County

A 73-year-old man was rescued Wednesday afternoon by Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and Longview Fire Department members after the man got pinned down underneath a bulldozer, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue. First responders arrived at 2:35 p.m. in the 3300 block of Coal Creek Road in Longview...
LONGVIEW, WA
Chronicle

Body Found in Thurston County Lake on Wednesday Afternoon

The body of a 17-year-old male was found in Ward Lake Wednesday afternoon, according to Olympia police. About 4:30 p.m., a resident who lives on the lake spotted the body and called 911. The Thurston County dive team later recovered it, Lt. Paul Lower said Friday. No foul play is...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Post Office Closures Are Unethical and Unprofessional

I am a resident of the town of Salkum affected by the postal service issues. In The Chronicle’s article about post office closures, the postal service failed to disclose that there are more problems than just locking the door of the post office and hanging up a sign. The...
Chronicle

Death Notices: Dec. 24, 2022

• RICHARD M. WEBER, 87, Chehalis, died Dec. 19 at his residence. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 29 at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Pe Ell with a celebration of life at Boistfort Community Church at noon and a reception to follow. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Seeks Volunteers for Boundary Review Board

The Lewis County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is seeking a volunteer to serve on the county’s Boundary Review Board. The Boundary Review Board is a five-member quasi-judicial administrative body that reviews proposals for boundary changes by cities, towns and special-purpose districts (such as fire districts) within Lewis County, including city or district annexations. The actions most commonly seen before the board are annexations.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Five-Year State of Emergency for Housing, Homelessness Comes to an End in Cowlitz County

The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday rescinded the state of emergency in housing and homelessness declared more than five years ago in part to avoid adopting stormwater regulations required by the state. Commissioner Arne Mortensen said he proposed taking the declaration off the books because it has been in place for...
Chronicle

Toledo City Staff Resign Due to ‘Difficult’ Working Conditions

Any calls or emails to the City of Toledo are currently going unanswered as the city deals with the sudden departure of its office staff following months of tension within the office. After some significant turnover in the city office over the last eight months, both of the city’s remaining...
TOLEDO, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Jeanne Katherine McKenna

Jeanne Katherine Martin-McKenna passed away on Nov. 22, 2022, just days before her birthday, which would have been celebrated on Thanksgiving day this year. Even though she was terribly sick, she set goals that she was able to meet this last summer and fall, which included her class reunion, the Pacifific County Fair and the birthdays of her kids.
PE ELL, WA
Chronicle

A Look Back in Time: Elderly Chehalis Man Brings Children Joy by Playing Santa Claus in 1952

Charles Sitton believed himself to be the oldest Santa Claus “helper” in the United States, The Chronicle reported on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 1952. Sitton, 81 years old at the time, had been employed by the Chehalis Chamber of Commerce for the previous two years as Santa, a role he said enjoyed, particularly when hearing the Christmas requests of the youngsters.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Salvation Army Supplies 622 Lewis County Kids With Holiday Gifts

Thanks to donations, a toy drive and a few driven staff members at the Salvation Army, 622 children in Lewis County will each receive three presents this holiday season. For many, this will be the only set of gifts their parents can provide them. “Most of them are working families,”...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

City of Chehalis Declares Emergency to Pay for New Water Main Line

A water main line break was discovered underneath Interstate 5 at 13th Street on Dec. 14 around 8 a.m. The main line ruptured and caused a leak of an estimated 1,700 gallons per minute. This leak affected Chehalis residents on city water in the surrounding area, including Green Hill School,...
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of John Leroy Benedict: 1935-2022

John Leroy Benedict, a husband, father and friend, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 20, 2022. He was born Sept. 10, 1935, to Otto and Ethel Benedict in Centralia, Washington. John graduated from Tenino High School in 1953 before joining the U.S. Navy and spending his two-year enlistment in...
CENTRALIA, WA

