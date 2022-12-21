Read full article on original website
tvinsider.com
Tony Barry Dies: Veteran Australian Film & TV Actor Was 81
Veteran Australian film and television actor Tony Barry, who played Ray Tivoli in the drama series The Time of Our Lives, has died. He was 81. Barry’s death was confirmed by his friend, New Zealand filmmaker, Gaylene Preston, who shared on Facebook that the actor had died in Murwillumbah, Australia, after a long illness. “He was one of a kind,” Preston wrote. “A fierce fighter for the underdog, working for indigenous rights and as part of rehabilitation programmes in the justice system and for the environment.”
Diane McBain, Actress in ‘Surfside 6’ and ‘Spinout,’ Dies at 81
Diane McBain, whose career playing spoiled rich girls included turns as the yacht owner Daphne Dutton on the ABC crime show Surfside 6 and an author stalking Elvis Presley in Spinout, has died. She was 81. McBain died Wednesday morning at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills after a battle with liver cancer, her friend and writing partner, Michael Gregg Michaud, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Barry, Veteran Australian Film and TV Actor, Dies at 81Franco Harris, Steelers Hall of Fame Running Back Known for the Immaculate Reception, Dies at 72Mike Hodges,...
Quentin Oliver Lee, Broadway Actor, Dies at 34
Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died following a battle with Stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. Lee’s wife, Angie Lee Graham, confirmed his death Thursday in an Instagram post, saying, “He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect.” More from The Hollywood ReporterThilo Kuther, Founder of VFX Company Pixomondo, Dies at 58Cliff Emmich, Actor in 'Payday' and 'Thunderbolt and Lightfoot,' Dies at 85Julia Reichert, Oscar-Winning 'American Factory' Documentarian, Dies at 76 Lee’s Broadway credits included the 2017 production of Prince of Broadway and the 2021 revival of Caroline, or Change. He...
Sonya Eddy, Beloved Actress, Dead At 55
Sonya Eddy, best known for roles on General Hospital, Those Who Can’t, Coach Carter, and more has died at the age of 55. The tragic news was confirmed by her dear friend, Octavia Spencer, via Instagram on Tuesday (Dec. 20). “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night,” wrote the Ma actress alongside Eddy’s headshot. “The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her [broken heart and dove emojis].” More from VIBE.comDonald Glover To Star In 'Spider-Man' Spin-OffStephen "DJ tWITCH" Boss Dead At 40Here's Your First Look At 'Harlem' Season 2 A cause of death has not...
The Best Man: How Final Chapters Paid Tribute to Monica Calhoun's Mia
The following contains spoilers from the first four episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Proceed accordingly. The Best Man: The Final Chapters reunites the beloved friend group across eight, hour-long episodes as they tackle midlife crises and renaissances and enter a different stage of their lives. The gathering is bittersweet, though, with one friend missing from the festivities. Mia (played by Monica Calhoun) passed away from cancer at the end of 2013’s The Best Man Holiday, and her husband Lance (Morris Chestnut) has been grieving ever since. Despite her death, The Final Chapters found a way to bring back...
Millions have the same 'bendy body' disease as my daughter. Why isn't the medical profession paying more attention?
Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a connective tissue disorder. When Sarah Lazarus' daughter was diagnosed with it, she discovered that the majority of cases are going undiagnosed for decades.
Sonya Eddy, 'General Hospital' actor, dies at 55
“General Hospital” star Sonya Eddy has died. Octavia Spencer first revealed Eddy’s death on her Instagram on Tuesday. Alongside the statement, the “Spirited” actor shared a photo of her dear friend, along with a heartfelt message dedicated to the soap star’s loved ones. “My friend...
General Hospital Actress Sonya Eddy Dead at 55: 'The World Lost Another Creative Angel'
Actress Octavia Spencer shared news of her friend's death General Hospital's Sonya Eddy has died at the age of 55. On Tuesday, actress Octavia Spencer announced the death of her close friend in an Instagram post. "My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night," Spencer captioned a headshot of Eddy. "The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️" PEOPLE reached out to Eddy's rep. No cause of death was immediately revealed by Spencer. General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini also released a statement to PEOPLE: "I am heartbroken...
Clumsy Whitney Houston biopic mars its star’s skill (review)
Whitney Houston’s voice was one of a kind and the creative team behind a new big-budget biopic of the singer had no choice but to agree. Naomi Ackie, who plays Houston in “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” turns in a fierce performance but is asked to lip-sync throughout to Houston biggest hits. The effect is, at best, an expensive karaoke session.
BBC
Thom Bell: Philadelphia soul pioneer dies at 79
Thom Bell, one of the key architects of the richly-orchestrated Philly Soul sound, has died at the age of 79. A prolific songwriter and producer, he had credits on dozens of timeless hits, including The Stylistics' Betcha By Golly Wow, The Spinners' Rubberband Man and The O'Jays' Backstabbers. His publicist...
Action News Jax
‘Super Sized Salon’ star Jamie Lopez dead at 37
Jamie Lopez, the star of “Super Sized Salon” and the founder of Babydoll Beauty Couture, died Sunday in Las Vegas, her company announced. She was 37. Lopez’s company released a statement on social media about Lopez, who starred on the WeTV series this year. No cause of...
BBC
George Cohen dies: Fulham great and 'England's greatest right-back'
George Cohen, who died on 23 December, aged 83, will forever be immortalised as one of just 11 men to start and win a football World Cup final with England. He was manager Sir Alf Ramsey's first-choice right-back throughout the triumphant 1966 tournament, played on home soil and culminating in the trophy-clinching 4-2 success over West Germany.
BBC
Andy Murray regrets not playing in Scotland more after Battle of the Brits appearance
Andy Murray wishes he had played in his Scottish homeland more after taking part in this week's Battle of the Brits in Aberdeen. Dan Evans beat Andy Murray as England clinched the tournament with an 8-4 win over Scotland. However, Murray and older brother Jamie teamed up to beat Evans...
BBC
Brixton Academy: Concert crush venue licence under review
The Met has applied for a summary review of the premises licence for the Brixton O2 Academy after two people died when they were crushed at a gig. The concert by Afro-pop singer Asake was cut short when a large number of people tried to enter the venue on 15 December.
