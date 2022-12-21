BURIEN, Wash. - One of the largest single drug busts in King County history has taken over $10 million worth of drugs off the streets of western Washington. Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and the Burien Police Department arrested six men on Dec. 21 for their alleged involvement in what is being described as a massive cartel operation.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO