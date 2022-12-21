ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Comments / 16

LockedNLoaded
2d ago

2nd degree for convicted felon of armed robbery carrying a illegal fire arm which resulted in the murder of someone. 2nd degree illegal possession of a fire arm. Carrying of a illegal firearm in a gun free zone which resulted in a death!! Illegal possession of a hand gun under the age of 21. Seven years, There is no justice arm yourself don’t end up like this!!

Reply
4
Rebecca Jones
2d ago

So just a few words about this guy hes a classic piece of crap. A few years back he robbed my biological daughter at gunpoint my daughter was too afraid to say anything to the police so she just allowed it to happen. So if hes willing to do that hes willing to go even further... I just can't believe that he killed somebody over something that stupid and for him to only get 7 years he'll be out within 4 and a 1/2 that is just totally unfair to the victims family. That is nothing more than a slap on the wrist. What I don't understand is how the courts sentence someone to 20 years but they give somebody who murdered somebody else only 7. I have no clue it's the family members of the victim is reading this post but my heart goes out to you and I'm truly sorry for your lost

Reply
3
Williambenee Franklin
3d ago

Wow, 7 years for murder. I guess whomever from the family that collaborated his version was the only one telling the truth. At the end of the day racial slurs or not murder is murder if you are provoked or not. I hope all the rest of those kids got assault charges.

Reply(5)
2
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man charged for 2021 murder of woman found in tent in Tacoma encampment

Tacoma police announced Friday that a man has been charged for the murder of a 35-year-old woman who was found in a tent in a Tacoma encampment last year. Syretta Brown was found dead in a tent in an encampment west of East 38th Avenue and McKinley Avenue on Nov. 13, 2021. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office on Feb. 11, 2022.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Suspect charged in death of woman found in Tacoma homeless encampment

TACOMA, Wash. — The man suspected of killing 35-year-old Syretta Brown in 2021 was charged with first-degree murder. Nickolas Allen Rojas, 22, had previously been arrested and was still in custody for the homicide of 31-year-old Diego Escalante when he was charged with the murder of Brown. Rojas' bail was increased to $2 million.
TACOMA, WA
Seattle, Washington

Officer Injured During Belltown Narcotics Arrest

An SPD officer was injured in Belltown on Thursday while trying to arrest a suspect in a narcotics investigation. At 12:45 AM, officers were conducting a narcotics operation in response to community complaints, when they saw a 34-year-old man selling drugs at 2nd Avenue and Bell Street. As officers moved...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Body Found in Thurston County Lake on Wednesday Afternoon

The body of a 17-year-old male was found in Ward Lake Wednesday afternoon, according to Olympia police. About 4:30 p.m., a resident who lives on the lake spotted the body and called 911. The Thurston County dive team later recovered it, Lt. Paul Lower said Friday. No foul play is...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Officer Who Shot Man Saturday in Cowlitz County Named

Clark County officials announced Tuesday the Kelso officer who fatally shot a man Saturday is Austin Foley, 25. Police were called at 11:55 p.m. Saturday to the 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue in Longview because a man with a gun was reported to be suicidal and homicidal with his wife and children inside a home, according to officials. Joseph R. Coons, 38, died after being transferred to a hospital.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia man accused of threatening prosecutors

An Olympia man is being accused of sending threatening emails to prosecutors, causing them to fear for their safety. Olympia police arrested Jared J. Bailey, 38, on December 8, a day after the Olympia City Prosecutor reported that staff had been receiving threatening emails from the suspect. A prosecutor told...
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

One of King County's largest drug busts yields $10M worth of drugs, over 478K fentanyl pills

BURIEN, Wash. - One of the largest single drug busts in King County history has taken over $10 million worth of drugs off the streets of western Washington. Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and the Burien Police Department arrested six men on Dec. 21 for their alleged involvement in what is being described as a massive cartel operation.
KING COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

80 rounds fired during early morning shooting in Parkland

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. Early Tuesday (Dec. 20) morning, at 4:00 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a shooting that had just occurred at an apartment complex in the 10400 block of Steele St S in Parkland. When deputies arrived, they located the 911 caller and her boyfriend, who...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Shelton brothers sentenced in 2020 murder of their cousin

SHELTON, Wash. — Two brothers were sentenced in Mason County Tuesday for killing and dismembering their cousin, 29-year-old Derrick Wily, in November 2020. Jareau Afo, 28, allegedly choked his cousin Derrick to death and enlisted the help of his brother to dispose of the body in separate trash bags at a scrap yard near Isabella Lake in Shelton.
SHELTON, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy