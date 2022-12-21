2nd degree for convicted felon of armed robbery carrying a illegal fire arm which resulted in the murder of someone. 2nd degree illegal possession of a fire arm. Carrying of a illegal firearm in a gun free zone which resulted in a death!! Illegal possession of a hand gun under the age of 21. Seven years, There is no justice arm yourself don’t end up like this!!
So just a few words about this guy hes a classic piece of crap. A few years back he robbed my biological daughter at gunpoint my daughter was too afraid to say anything to the police so she just allowed it to happen. So if hes willing to do that hes willing to go even further... I just can't believe that he killed somebody over something that stupid and for him to only get 7 years he'll be out within 4 and a 1/2 that is just totally unfair to the victims family. That is nothing more than a slap on the wrist. What I don't understand is how the courts sentence someone to 20 years but they give somebody who murdered somebody else only 7. I have no clue it's the family members of the victim is reading this post but my heart goes out to you and I'm truly sorry for your lost
Wow, 7 years for murder. I guess whomever from the family that collaborated his version was the only one telling the truth. At the end of the day racial slurs or not murder is murder if you are provoked or not. I hope all the rest of those kids got assault charges.
