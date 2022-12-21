Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Still No Updates in Investigation of Death of Aron Christensen, Authorities Report
While the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office insists it is still investigating the August deaths of Aron Christensen and his dog in East Lewis County, no new information has been released since the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office sent the case back to the sheriff’s office in early November.
Suspect in Powell Butte Park homicide arrested in Southern Oregon
After a nationwide search, a man suspected of murdering his girlfriend was arrested Friday, authorities say.
kptv.com
2 arrested for mail theft, damaging community mailbox in Happy Valley
HAPPY VALLEY Ore. (KPTV) - Two Portland men were arrested on Dec. 16 in Happy Valley and charged with U.S. Mail theft, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday. Just before 1 a.m. on Dec. 16, police responded to Cannady Elementary School at 18031 Southeast Vogel Road after...
Chronicle
Sirens: Criminal Impersonation; Vandalized Park Bathrooms; Unattended Children; Bad Checks
• A minor, non-injury collision was reported at the intersection of East Reynolds Avenue and North Pearl Street just after 1:05 p.m. on Dec. 21. • A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 1000 block of Harrison Avenue just before 2:55 p.m. on Dec. 22. Theft. • Sakoya L....
Chronicle
Elderly Man Saved From Underneath Bulldozer in Cowlitz County
A 73-year-old man was rescued Wednesday afternoon by Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and Longview Fire Department members after the man got pinned down underneath a bulldozer, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue. First responders arrived at 2:35 p.m. in the 3300 block of Coal Creek Road in Longview...
Chronicle
Body Found in Thurston County Lake on Wednesday Afternoon
The body of a 17-year-old male was found in Ward Lake Wednesday afternoon, according to Olympia police. About 4:30 p.m., a resident who lives on the lake spotted the body and called 911. The Thurston County dive team later recovered it, Lt. Paul Lower said Friday. No foul play is...
Chronicle
Centralia Woman Accused of Stealing Neighbor’s Dogs, Lying to Law Enforcement
A Centralia woman is facing a felony theft charge for allegedly stealing her neighbor’s three dogs then lying to both the dogs’ owner and law enforcement about who the dogs belonged to. The dogs’ owner noticed the dogs, which watched over the owner’s livestock on a property on...
kptv.com
Semi slides into Kelso slough
KELSO Wash. (KPTV) - A truck driver was rescued from a Kelso, Wash. area waterway Friday after his semi-truck slid off Interstate 5, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue. Just after 1:30 p.m., firefighters responded to milepost 36 on I-5 South. [Article continues below image]. The driver was not...
Chronicle
14 Kids Shop for Christmas Presents With Chehalis Police Officers and State Troopers
The Chehalis Police Department hosted 14 children on Dec. 15 for its annual Shop With a Cop event. Officers with the Chehalis Police Department and troopers with Washington State Patrol helped the kids shop for presents for their families at Chehalis Walmart before going back to the police station to wrap the gifts.
Investigation underway after 1 found dead outside Woodburn
Traffic is slowed outside Woodburn after police discovered someone dead from a gunshot wound.
Chronicle
Centralia Man Sentenced for Fatal Shooting After July 3 Fireworks Show in Thurston County
A Centralia man has been sentenced to seven years and six months in prison for killing a Yelm man after a July 3 fireworks show in Lacey. Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder sentenced Kinyoce Zavion Chatman, 20, on Monday for second-degree manslaughter while armed with a firearm and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
‘Suicidal and homicidal’ Kelso man shot by police has died
A Longview man died at a hospital after he was shot over the weekend by Kelso police responding to a call that he was armed and described as “suicidal and homicidal,” Clark County sheriff’s officials said Monday. Joseph Coons, 38, was taken to a trauma hospital after...
PPB: Man charged with murder in SE Portland robbery shooting
Authorities arrested the man suspected of the deadly robbery shooting in Portland’s Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood late Wednesday morning.
Chronicle
Sirens: Juveniles Steal Tip Jar; DUI Arrests; Possession of Stolen Vehicle ; Lewis County Jail Statistics
• A minor, non-injury vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Caveness Drive and Johnson Road at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 19. • A trench coat and purses were reported stolen from an outlet store in the 1300 block of Lum Road just before 11:40 p.m. on Dec. 19.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia man accused of threatening prosecutors
An Olympia man is being accused of sending threatening emails to prosecutors, causing them to fear for their safety. Olympia police arrested Jared J. Bailey, 38, on December 8, a day after the Olympia City Prosecutor reported that staff had been receiving threatening emails from the suspect. A prosecutor told...
wbrc.com
Police: Woman recovering after husband shoots her, their child and himself
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Police in Washington State said a woman and her child were shot by her husband before he shot himself earlier this month. The husband and child both died while the woman is now recovering. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a Salmon...
PPB: Man dies after reported shooting during SE Portland robbery attempt
A man has died after a reported shooting in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood just before 11 a.m. Wednesday during an attempted robbery, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
yamhilladvocate.com
VIDEO: Yamhill County Sheriff Deputy Threatens to Arrest Journalist for Recording City Councilor At Public Meeting
(If you would like to donate to my newspaper so I can continue bringing you investigative journalism please subscribe to my SubscribeStar page by clicking here. With more funding I can hire additional reporters and expose corruption faster.) As I explained in the article, Newberg City Councilor Elise Hollamon Attempts...
Car stuck on tracks hit by train in Oregon City; no injuries
A car was struck by a train in Oregon City Friday morning after it became stuck on the railroad tracks near 10th Street and Singer Hill.
KATU.com
Police: Man shot multiple times while driving a car in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Portland Police tell KATU News that a man was shot multiple times tonight while driving a car near Northeast Sandy and 122nd. Police say he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. Fortunately, he suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials...
Comments / 7