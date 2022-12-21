ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowlitz County, WA

Chronicle

Elderly Man Saved From Underneath Bulldozer in Cowlitz County

A 73-year-old man was rescued Wednesday afternoon by Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and Longview Fire Department members after the man got pinned down underneath a bulldozer, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue. First responders arrived at 2:35 p.m. in the 3300 block of Coal Creek Road in Longview...
LONGVIEW, WA
Chronicle

Body Found in Thurston County Lake on Wednesday Afternoon

The body of a 17-year-old male was found in Ward Lake Wednesday afternoon, according to Olympia police. About 4:30 p.m., a resident who lives on the lake spotted the body and called 911. The Thurston County dive team later recovered it, Lt. Paul Lower said Friday. No foul play is...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Semi slides into Kelso slough

KELSO Wash. (KPTV) - A truck driver was rescued from a Kelso, Wash. area waterway Friday after his semi-truck slid off Interstate 5, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue. Just after 1:30 p.m., firefighters responded to milepost 36 on I-5 South. [Article continues below image]. The driver was not...
KELSO, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia man accused of threatening prosecutors

An Olympia man is being accused of sending threatening emails to prosecutors, causing them to fear for their safety. Olympia police arrested Jared J. Bailey, 38, on December 8, a day after the Olympia City Prosecutor reported that staff had been receiving threatening emails from the suspect. A prosecutor told...
OLYMPIA, WA
KATU.com

Police: Man shot multiple times while driving a car in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Just about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Portland Police tell KATU News that a man was shot multiple times tonight while driving a car near Northeast Sandy and 122nd. Police say he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. Fortunately, he suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials...
PORTLAND, OR

