The Indiana DNR is hosting hikes in New Years Day throughout the state. First Day Hikes will be offered at state parks, lakes, and some forests. Indiana Dunes State Park will have a 2-mile moderate to rugged loop along Trail 9 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.. Snacks and a campfire will provided by the Friends of the Indiana Dunes.

INDIANA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO