Read full article on original website
Related
95.3 MNC
South Bend Police respond to 400+ calls during blizzard warning
South Bend Police officers responded to more than 400 calls for service during the blizzard warning, from 4 p.m. on Friday through 12 p.m. on Saturday. During that time, their officers patrolled in sub-zero wind chills, white-out conditions and on slick roads. A reminder that St. Joseph County and several...
95.3 MNC
South Bend Police “elficers” save Christmas for a local family
Some South Bend Police officers have been credited with saving Christmas for a local family. In the midst of dealing with crashes and other situations due to the winter storm, officers were called to a home around 11 a.m. on Christmas Eve on the report of a breaking and entering.
95.3 MNC
“First Day” hikes offered by Indiana DNR
The Indiana DNR is hosting hikes in New Years Day throughout the state. First Day Hikes will be offered at state parks, lakes, and some forests. Indiana Dunes State Park will have a 2-mile moderate to rugged loop along Trail 9 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.. Snacks and a campfire will provided by the Friends of the Indiana Dunes.
95.3 MNC
Surf Internet launching multi-gig fiber-optic services in LaPorte County
Elkhart’s Surf Internet is launching multi-gig fiber-optic internet services in LaPorte County next spring. LaPorte’s Mayor has a goal of expanding broadband access to 30,000 people in the community by 2030. Now, they’re one step closer. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Broadband Office name La Porte...
95.3 MNC
Children recovering after crash on M-51 in Cass County
At least two children were hurt in a crash on M-51 Cass County. The collision happened around 6:10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, on M-51 Hwy near Maple St. in Howard Township. The crash happened on 12-24-22 around 6:10 P.M. According to sheriff’s deputies, a Niles woman and her daughter...
95.3 MNC
Indiana State Police respond to 150+ crashes during holiday weekend
The Indiana State Police in Lowell has released a report of how many vehicle incidents happened during the holiday weekend. From Thursday to Sunday, state police say there was over 153 crashes involving property damage, 28 with injuries. They also arrested 5 people for D.U.I.’s and one state trooper was...
95.3 MNC
Indiana State Police investigating deadly crash involving semi
Indiana State Police are investigating after an Argos man was killed in a car crash late Tuesday morning, Dec. 27. Officers were called to U.S. 31 and State Road 10 around 11 a.m. in response to a crash. A Mitsubishi had been hit by a Freightliner semi. Police believe the...
95.3 MNC
Report: IN, MI rank low in the U.S. for overall prosperity
Indiana and Michigan ranked low among the 50 states and the District of Columbia in terms of prosperity. A new report from the American Dream Prosperity Index put Indiana at 33rd in overall prosperity. Michigan did only slightly better, landing at 29th on the list. The data, released by the...
95.3 MNC
Three Michiana Companies named Best Places to Work in Manufacturing
Three companies in the Michiana region have been named in the Indiana Chamber’s first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing.. It’s the first list, with 14 companies being recognized. Locally, Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions in Granger, MCP USA Inc, in Portage, and Lippert in Elkhart each earned a...
95.3 MNC
Traffic stop leads to drug bust, arrest of man wanted on warrants
A traffic stop led to the arrest of a LaPorte County man has been arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession. Around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, a sergeant with the LaPorte County Sheriff’s office met with a St. Joseph County deputy to take possession of Richard Baney, 63, who they discovered was wanted on outstanding warrants.
95.3 MNC
Adam Fox sentenced to 16 years for Whitmer kidnapping plot
The convicted co-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor has been sentenced to 16 years in prison. Adam Fox received the sentence in court Tuesday, four months after he and Barry Croft Jr. were convicted at a second trial. Fox was convicted of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and...
95.3 MNC
Feds participating in investigation of former Michigan House Speaker
Federal agencies are participating with Michigan authorities in the investigation of former State House Speaker Lee Chatfield. This suggests that a broader law enforcement probe is underway than had been previously known. Bridge Michigan reports that former Speaker Lee Chatfield is being investigated for possible crimes linked to campaign accounts and a political nonprofit.
95.3 MNC
Benton Township shooting suspect killed in officer-involved Texas shooting
The suspect in a deadly Benton Township shooting has been killed in an officer-involved shooting in Texas. Police were called back on Dec. 17 to the Briarwood Apartments where the victim, Melissa Noles, was pronounced dead at the scene. Michael Delaney, 32, who had a relationship with Noles, was named...
95.3 MNC
Back to basics for Notre Dame ahead of Friday’s Gator Bowl
Most of Notre Dame’s players are in Florida now as they prepare for their date with South Carolina in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl. The Fighting Irish held their first practice in Florida on Monday after the Christmas break. Head coach Marcus Freeman said with many players choosing to opt...
Comments / 0