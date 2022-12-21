ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Changing lives: Meet 2022 PNW graduate Jalyn A. Smith

Inspired by her mother’s career in social work, Jalyn A. Smith, ’22, chose to major in the same field and will graduate with a bachelor of arts degree in Social Work from the College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences at Purdue University Northwest. The Glenwood, Illinois, native...
GLENWOOD, IL

