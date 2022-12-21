ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Breaking: Ravens Announce Decision On Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens have announced their decision on a starting quarterback for this weekend's game. Baltimore will be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson this weekend. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced on Thursday that the team will be starting backup Tyler Huntley against the Falcons on Saturday. This will be the third straight game that Jackson has missed due to injury.
The Spun

Ravens Make Notable Quarterback Move Before Game vs. Falcons

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated quarterback Anthony Brown to the active roster ahead of tomorrow's Christmas Eve matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Brown will serve as the primary backup behind Tyler Huntley. Huntley is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, but is expected to start on Saturday. Lamar Jackson...
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Time is running out for Ravens and Greg Roman to fix offense | COMMENTARY

The Ravens have three regular-season games left to significantly increase their offensive production or coordinator Greg Roman’s four-year tenure will probably end. There is virtually no other decision that can be made with an offense in such disarray. The Ravens have scored only two touchdowns and a total of 29 points in their last three games. A wide receiver hasn’t caught a touchdown pass ...
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 16: Betting edges on Falcons-Ravens, Giants-Vikings, more

This week's NFL card features great matchups and games with playoff implications, including the Giants-Vikings matchup on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Regarding how you should wager on the slate as a whole, I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 16 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is to always provide you with nuggets you didn’t know before reading this piece.
