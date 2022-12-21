ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) -- Atlantic City had been set to choose a development proposal Wednesday centered on high-end sports cars for a historic former airport property but dropped those plans after New Jersey officials asked them not to take the vote.The delay opens the door, or at least buys more time for, a competing proposal by a Philadelphia developer looking to create a water-intensive development inspired by the canals of Amsterdam.Bart Blatstein, CEO of Tower Investments, wrote to Gov. Phil Murphy last month asking his administration to begin "a strong, vigorous, competetive public process" for choosing a developer for...

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO