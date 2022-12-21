Read full article on original website
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
New Restaurant is Opening in Former Golden Corral LocationBryan DijkhuizenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
Which are Atlantic City's Best Buffets?Nick DaviesAtlantic City, NJ
Tiffany Valiante, Did She Take Her Own Life or Did Someone Else?Sam H ArnoldMays Landing, NJ
cityofbasketballlove.com
Imhotep, Neumann-Goretti boys put Philly on national stage with tournament wins
The Imhotep Charter and Neumann-Goretti boys basketball programs have auras that extend beyond the city limits. Along with piling up District 12, Philadelphia Public and Catholic League and PIAA titles, both programs are no stranger to national rankings and the attention that comes with it. Even with all the history,...
Trentonian
HS Boys Basketball Notebook: Four CVC teams off to unbeaten starts through first full week
Through the first full week of the high school boys basketball season with holiday tournaments on tap, the Colonial Valley Conference features four unbeaten teams. Trenton, Notre Dame and Hightstown are off to 4-0 starts atop the Colonial Division. Ewing is 3-0 in the Valley Division. Robbinsville and Hamilton West...
No. 2 Camden throttles West Catholic (PA) - Boys basketball recap
Billy Richmond and DJ Wagner led Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 77-43 win over West Catholic (PA.) in Camden. Wagner tallied 17 points in the game while Richmond scored 16. Richmond grabbed the opening tip and score immediately to give Camden a 2-0 lead. The...
cityofbasketballlove.com
Reading tops Chester in battle of state powerhouse programs
Matt Gaffney (@GaffReports) — For decades, the traditional early season non-league matchup between the Reading High Red Knights and the Chester Clippers has served as a December test for both schools and a potential preview of a state playoff matchup later in the season. Two elite 6A Pennsylvania high school...
fox29.com
Philadelphia and Camden Mastery Schools closed Friday due to weather
PHILADELPHIA - All 24 Mastery Schools in Philadelphia and in Camden, New Jersey are closed Friday, December 23. Officials made the announcement late Thursday afternoon, citing the winter weather making its way into the Delaware Valley. Due to the heavy rain and the forecasted plunge in temperatures Friday morning, officials...
Best Seafood Crabs In Atlantic City, Margate, NJ & Beyond
With the holiday season well underway and Christmas just a few days away, here are some wonderful seafood options that you can treat you and yours with. Earlier this year, we turned to our committed team of “foodies,” consisting mostly of family members. The assignment, what are the...
Developer nixes plan for Wawa in South Jersey after uproar from neighbors
The proposal for a Wawa in South Jersey that drew criticism from the community has been withdrawn by the developer. Hortense Associates decided to withdraw its pending application with the Cherry Hill Planning Board after consulting with Wawa, Richard J. Goldstein, the developer’s attorney, said in a letter to the township on Wednesday.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Delaware
Delaware might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Delaware.
Atlantic City delays choice of developer for airport site
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) -- Atlantic City had been set to choose a development proposal Wednesday centered on high-end sports cars for a historic former airport property but dropped those plans after New Jersey officials asked them not to take the vote.The delay opens the door, or at least buys more time for, a competing proposal by a Philadelphia developer looking to create a water-intensive development inspired by the canals of Amsterdam.Bart Blatstein, CEO of Tower Investments, wrote to Gov. Phil Murphy last month asking his administration to begin "a strong, vigorous, competetive public process" for choosing a developer for...
Winning $150,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Atlantic City, NJ
Someone is going to have some very happy holidays. The New Jersey Lottery says a winning ticket was sold in Atlantic City for their Fast Play game and is worth $151,175!. According to lottery officials, "Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner."
Woman killed in crash after leaving N.J. mall
A Cumberland County woman died after her car collided with a tractor trailer after leaving a shopping mall parking lot on Thursday. Kiromy Saldana-Gonzalez, 30, of Vineland, was exiting the Cumberland Mall driveway in Vineland around 1 p.m. when her car crossed into the path of a tractor trailer in the area of Southwest Boulevard and Burns Avenue, according to Vineland police.
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall Joint
We all need to indulge in some good old-fashioned comfort food sometimes. From crispy fried chicken to slow-cooked barbecue, nothing beats authentic southern cooking and if you're looking for some of the best in the state of New Jersey, look no further than this small hidden gem in Hammonton.
Best Places to Live in Atlantic County
Atlantic County is known for many things. Mention Atlantic County to someone and the first thought they'll conjure up are the casinos, or perhaps the boardwalk or beach in Atlantic City. Atlantic County has much to offer beyond Atlantic City. Great entertainment, restaurants to suit all tastes, diverse backgrounds of...
Flooding forces motel evacuations at the Jersey shore
Dozens of people were forced to evacuate three motels at the Jersey shore because of flooding on Friday morning.
Northfield, New Jersey Mayor Displaced From Home Due To Fire
Mayor Chau’s home caught fire at approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday, December 19, 2022. The fire started in the kitchen. Firefighters from Northfield, Linwood, Somers Point, and Pleasantville responded to the working fire on the 1000 block of Shore Road in Northfield, New Jersey. Chau was incredibly grateful for the...
Two Atlantic City, NJ, Casinos Ranked Among 10 Best in U.S.
Atlantic City is one of the premier spots in the world when it comes to putting down a wager and trying to score big!. The website bestlifeonline.com recently ranked the Top 10 Best Casinos in the U.S. If you love to gamble, two Atlantic City gaming parlors making the list.
NBC Philadelphia
2 Teens Charged in NJ School Fight That Left Student Unconscious
Two teenagers are facing charges following two caught on cam fights at a New Jersey high school that left a student unconscious and two teachers injured. On Wednesday, around 11:15 a.m., police responded to Collingswood High School on 424 West Collings Avenue in Collingswood for a report of an unconscious student in need of medical aid.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Police Investigating Early Thursday Morning Stabbing
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Trenton emergency medical services responded to the area of Hamilton Ave and Anderson Street just before 3:00 Am for a report of a male stabbed in the stomach. Trenton emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the male to Capital Health trauma center. The motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time.
hotelbusiness.com
Hometowne Studios by Red Roof opens in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Red Roof has opened the 75-room HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof Egg Harbor – Atlantic City Airport in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. The hotel features kitchens with full-sized refrigerators, free in-room WiFi, HD flat-screen TVs with free expanded cable, extended-stay rates, a seasonal pool, free coffee in the lobby, coin laundry and weekly housekeeping. Kitchen kits are also available for purchase for a low fee.
Whale washes ashore in Atlantic City
A humpback whale washed up on the beach in Atlantic City on Friday morning. Members of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center were coming to assess the situation, Emergency Management Coordinator Scott Evans said. The whale is about 30 feet long and weighs about 25 tons, he said.
