Pleasantville, NJ

Reading tops Chester in battle of state powerhouse programs

Matt Gaffney (@GaffReports) — For decades, the traditional early season non-league matchup between the Reading High Red Knights and the Chester Clippers has served as a December test for both schools and a potential preview of a state playoff matchup later in the season. Two elite 6A Pennsylvania high school...
READING, PA
Philadelphia and Camden Mastery Schools closed Friday due to weather

PHILADELPHIA - All 24 Mastery Schools in Philadelphia and in Camden, New Jersey are closed Friday, December 23. Officials made the announcement late Thursday afternoon, citing the winter weather making its way into the Delaware Valley. Due to the heavy rain and the forecasted plunge in temperatures Friday morning, officials...
CAMDEN, NJ
Atlantic City delays choice of developer for airport site

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) -- Atlantic City had been set to choose a development proposal Wednesday centered on high-end sports cars for a historic former airport property but dropped those plans after New Jersey officials asked them not to take the vote.The delay opens the door, or at least buys more time for, a competing proposal by a Philadelphia developer looking to create a water-intensive development inspired by the canals of Amsterdam.Bart Blatstein, CEO of Tower Investments, wrote to Gov. Phil Murphy last month asking his administration to begin "a strong, vigorous, competetive public process" for choosing a developer for...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Winning $150,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Atlantic City, NJ

Someone is going to have some very happy holidays. The New Jersey Lottery says a winning ticket was sold in Atlantic City for their Fast Play game and is worth $151,175!. According to lottery officials, "Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner."
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Woman killed in crash after leaving N.J. mall

A Cumberland County woman died after her car collided with a tractor trailer after leaving a shopping mall parking lot on Thursday. Kiromy Saldana-Gonzalez, 30, of Vineland, was exiting the Cumberland Mall driveway in Vineland around 1 p.m. when her car crossed into the path of a tractor trailer in the area of Southwest Boulevard and Burns Avenue, according to Vineland police.
VINELAND, NJ
Best Places to Live in Atlantic County

Atlantic County is known for many things. Mention Atlantic County to someone and the first thought they'll conjure up are the casinos, or perhaps the boardwalk or beach in Atlantic City. Atlantic County has much to offer beyond Atlantic City. Great entertainment, restaurants to suit all tastes, diverse backgrounds of...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
2 Teens Charged in NJ School Fight That Left Student Unconscious

Two teenagers are facing charges following two caught on cam fights at a New Jersey high school that left a student unconscious and two teachers injured. On Wednesday, around 11:15 a.m., police responded to Collingswood High School on 424 West Collings Avenue in Collingswood for a report of an unconscious student in need of medical aid.
Trenton Police Investigating Early Thursday Morning Stabbing

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Trenton emergency medical services responded to the area of Hamilton Ave and Anderson Street just before 3:00 Am for a report of a male stabbed in the stomach. Trenton emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the male to Capital Health trauma center. The motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time.
TRENTON, NJ
Hometowne Studios by Red Roof opens in Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Red Roof has opened the 75-room HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof Egg Harbor – Atlantic City Airport in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. The hotel features kitchens with full-sized refrigerators, free in-room WiFi, HD flat-screen TVs with free expanded cable, extended-stay rates, a seasonal pool, free coffee in the lobby, coin laundry and weekly housekeeping. Kitchen kits are also available for purchase for a low fee.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Whale washes ashore in Atlantic City

A humpback whale washed up on the beach in Atlantic City on Friday morning. Members of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center were coming to assess the situation, Emergency Management Coordinator Scott Evans said. The whale is about 30 feet long and weighs about 25 tons, he said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

