Union City, NJ

onthebanks.com

2023 Early Signing Period: Abram Wright signs with Rutgers Football

Abram Wright had pledged to Rutgers verbally on June 12 so it was merely a formality for him to make it official Wednesday. Signing the 3-star prospect from Florida is a lengthy addition to the 2023 recruiting class for Greg Schiano and the coaching staff. 247 Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star;...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
onthebanks.com

Rutgers strong defensively, rolls past Bucknell

Rutgers did not waste anytime taking control of Bucknell on Friday. The Scarlet Knights took its first double-digit lead just five minutes into the game. It ballooned to 18 with 10 minutes left in the first half. The team held a double-digit lead over the final 32 minutes of the game as Rutgers cruised to an 85-50 victory at Jersey Mike’s Arena.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

