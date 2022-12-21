Rutgers did not waste anytime taking control of Bucknell on Friday. The Scarlet Knights took its first double-digit lead just five minutes into the game. It ballooned to 18 with 10 minutes left in the first half. The team held a double-digit lead over the final 32 minutes of the game as Rutgers cruised to an 85-50 victory at Jersey Mike’s Arena.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO