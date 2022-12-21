ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police ID Local Man Killed In Crash At Park In Stamford

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Cummings Park Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police have identified an 80-year-old Fairfield County killed after hitting a tree at a popular park.

John Robert Salley, of Stamford, was killed around 1:50 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Cummings Park in Stamford.

Salley was driving a 2019 Subaru through the park on Shippan Avenue when he failed to negotiate a curve, then sped up, drove through a small parking lot, then struck a tree, said Sgt. Jeffrey Booth, of the Stamford Police.

Salley was the sole occupant of the vehicle, he suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, and was transported to Stamford Hospital where, despite life-saving efforts, he succumbed to those injuries and was pronounced dead, Booth said.

No other vehicles or other persons were involved in this crash.

"Speed is being investigated as a factor, we will be awaiting the results of an autopsy performed by the OCME to determine if any other factors exist," Booth added.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash should contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at 203-977-4712.

Daily Voice

Local Man Killed After SUV Crashes On Route 7 In Norwalk

A local man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a busy roadway in Fairfield County. It happened around 3:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 in Norwalk. That's when the vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Highlander, was traveling southbound on Route 7 on the left of two lanes near Exit 3, when, for an unknown reason, it veered off the roadway into the right shoulder, then struck the metal beam guardrail and spun out on the grassy shoulder, Connecticut State Police said.
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Man dies after crashing into guardrail in Norwalk: State Police

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)- A 44-year-old man died following a one-car crash into a guardrail Friday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Moneham Pierre of Norwalk. While traveling southbound in the left lane of two lanes on Route 7 north of Exit #3, the vehicle veered off the roadway into the right shoulder. This led the […]
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport man dies after car crashes into river

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died after his car crashed into a river in Bridgeport early Saturday morning, police said. Bridgeport police and fire officials responded to a call of an accident at the intersection of Stratford and Waterview Avenues just before 3 a.m. and found that a car traveled down an embankment before […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Dies Months After Getting Shot in New Haven

A man that was critically injured after a New Haven shooting in September has died. Police said 46-year-old Kenneth Cloud, of Seymour, was pronounced dead Thursday after sustaining serious injuries in the Sept. 16 shooting. Officers responded to a shooting on Atwater Street between Dover Street and Wilcox Place at...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Struck by Car in Waterbury Hit-and-Run

Waterbury Police are looking for the person who hit a pedestrian in Waterbury Thursday night. Authorities said they were called to the area of East Main Street and Cherry Street at about 7:30 p.m. Responding officers said a woman in her 40s was struck by a vehicle that fled the...
WATERBURY, CT
talkofthesound.com

Rye Police Rescue 30-Year-Old Woman After She Jumps from Playland Pier

RYE, NY (December 23, 2022) — A woman was rescued Thursday afternoon by Rye police officers after she jumped into Long Island Sound. Police narrative: Rye Police Department Officers Stefano Silvestri, Marc Spergel, and Will Draper were on routine patrol in the late afternoon of December 22, 2022 when they received a radio run of a woman threatening suicide at the Playland Pier. The 30 year old Harrison, NY resident jumped from the pier railing as the Officers approached. The officers reported when the female hit the water she immediately began treading water, but the current began pulling her toward the rocks. Officer Silvestri entered the water and secured the female bringing her back to the shore. Officers then escorted her to an ambulance already on scene. Rye Brook / Port Chester Rye EMS transported the female to the Westchester County Medical Center for an evaluation and treatment.
RYE, NY
New York Post

Three Long Island teens killed when car crashes, overturns in woods

Three teenagers were killed when the car they were in flew off the road and crashed into the woods on Long Island Wednesday night. The 16-year-old driver, who didn’t have a license, and one of the passengers were ejected from the 2009 Infiniti G37 in the horrific crash in Holtsville, according to Suffolk County police. Witnesses told police the car appeared to be speeding and overturned multiple times in the 9:45 p.m. wreck. Holtsville resident Cem Gunes was behind the wheel of his mother’s car and only had a learner’s permit, police said. Gunes and the two passengers, 17-year-old Taylor Beltramini of...
HOLTSVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Police ID Man Killed In Crash At Park In Fairfield County

Police have identified an 80-year-old Fairfield County killed after hitting a tree at a popular park.John Robert Salley, of Stamford, was killed around 1:50 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Cummings Park in Stamford.Salley was driving a 2019 Subaru through the park on Shippan Avenue when he fail…
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Paramus Police Bust Burglary Crew

Paramus police interrupted a noontime home break-in and nabbed a burglary crew on Friday. Initial details were scant. Four burglars apparently bailed out of two sedans following the Dec. 23 break-in on Haywood Drive, witnesses said. Various real estate listings value the home near North Farview Avenue, a short distance...
PARAMUS, NJ
DoingItLocal

MULTIPLE WEST SIDE ARMED ROBBERIES NOT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED

#Bridgeport CT– On Wednesday the Bridgeport Police Department’s Robbery/Burglary Unit arrested a 17 year-old male teenager from the West Side and charged him with multiple armed robberies that occurred in that part of the city. The Juvenile suspect was taken into custody and served with an active felony...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

ID Released For 18-Year-Old Male Passenger Killed In Triple-Fatal Holtsville Crash

The identity has been released for a third teenager killed in an overnight crash on a Long Island roadway. It happened at around 9:45 p.m. in Holtsville. A 16-year-old Holtsville resident was driving a 2009 Infinity G37 northbound on Nicolls Road with a female and a male passenger, when the vehicle left the roadway by Division Street and crashed into a wooded area, Suffolk County Police said.
HOLTSVILLE, NY
WTNH

Overturned tractor-trailer crash partly closes I-95N in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer partially closed I-95 North in Stamford Friday morning. The crash took place just before 8 a.m. between exits 8 and 9. The right lane of I-95 North is closed in this area, and traffic is congested between exits 5 and 9, according to the Connecticut […]
STAMFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Danbury firefighters share video of first-floor apartment fire

DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters in Danbury shared video of an apartment fire in the city that broke out on Thursday night. They were called to the scene in the area of Wildman and Austin streets around 8:45 p.m. The first arriving engine company reported smoke and fire that showed...
DANBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: Man passed out in apartment hallway with gun near his hand

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A man who was passed out with a gun near his hand in an apartment building hallway in Shelton faces a list of charges. Joseph Proto, 47, of New Haven, was arrested on Wednesday. Shelton police said the arrest stemmed from an incident that happened at...
SHELTON, CT
CBS New York

Police: Unlicensed 16-year-old lost control in deadly L.I. crash

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. -- Two Long Island communities are in mourning Thursday following a single-car crash that killed three high school students. It happened Wednesday night in Holtsville, where the driver lived. According to police, he was just 16 years old and had a learner's permit. Flags were lowered at William Floyd High School amid news two seniors were killed in the crash. They were in the car with the unlicensed teen behind the wheel. According to Suffolk County Police, 17-year-old Taylor Beltramini of Moriches and 18-year-old Landon Auditore of Mastic were the passengers. Beltramini was set to graduate from Floyd Academy in January. The...
HOLTSVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

