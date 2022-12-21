Read full article on original website
Mets Morning News: Merry Correamas...maybe
Déjà vu? In a Christmas Eve bombshell, Ken Rosenthal and Dan Hayes reported that like the Giants before them, the Mets were “concerned” with Carlos Correa’s physical. However, this does not mean the Correa deal is dead. Mike Mayer reported that the Mets had been discussing the issue with Correa’s surgically repaired ankle with his agent Scott Boras and a deal “is still likely.”
A Carlos Correa update: There is no update
It’s been just six days since the news of the Mets’ agreement with Carlos Correa broke, but the team and the player still don’t have an official deal after concerns arose following the physical upon which the deal was contingent. Correa had his deal with the Giants, which would have been for thirteen years and $350 million, fall through less than twenty-four hours before coming to terms with the Mets on a twelve-year, $315 million contract.
Mets Morning News: Silent Night
Giants get the same chance to re-work a deal with Carlos Correa that the Mets are getting. Correa enjoyed some family time while letting this whole ordeal to play out. Other teams have checked in on Correa in the meantime. Around the National League East. Todd Zolecki shared five predictions...
Mets designate William Woods for assignment
The Mets have designated right-handed pitcher William Woods for assignment, a move that was made to open a spot for the 40-man roster for fellow right-handed pitcher Adam Ottavino, whose signing has now been made official. Woods was claimed off waivers by the Mets from the Braves back in mid-November....
Mets Morning News: Break
In the least consequential tribute to the Christmas Truce of 1914, the Mets and Carlos Correa paused their contract negotiations for Christmas. I suppose having no news counts as news if you really think about it. Around Major League Baseball. The Red Sox aren’t super motivated to trade Chris Sale,...
