It’s been just six days since the news of the Mets’ agreement with Carlos Correa broke, but the team and the player still don’t have an official deal after concerns arose following the physical upon which the deal was contingent. Correa had his deal with the Giants, which would have been for thirteen years and $350 million, fall through less than twenty-four hours before coming to terms with the Mets on a twelve-year, $315 million contract.

9 HOURS AGO