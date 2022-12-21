Read full article on original website
Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences
This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events. • The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library is holding a holiday book sale through December at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The yearly sale features a large selection of gently used books, CDs, vinyl LPs and sheet music. Hundreds of recordings of classical, jazz and popular music are available for $1 per disc.
San Diego Sports Association honors All-CIF athletes
The San Diego Sports Association has announced the Breitbart Athletic Achievement Awards and all-CIF teams for fall sports. Many local athletes made the list of outstanding athletes and Torrey Pines High School student Kat Lutz was named the volleyball Libero of the Year. The senior has committed to play at UCLA next fall.
38 puppies saved after crash in Texas; brought to San Diego for adoption
RANCHO SANTA FE — The staff at the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe awoke Tuesday, Dec. 20, to what some initially described as a “tragedy.”. They received news that a truck, carrying 40 puppies being shipped to San Diego County from the Heart of Louisiana Animal Center, crashed and flipped on it side on a Texas highway in the early-morning hours.
Solana Beach School District hires new assistant superintendent
Del Mar Union School District’s Director of Finance Mark Pong was recently appointed as the new assistant superintendent of business services in the Solana Beach School District. Pong’s first day on the job will be Jan. 18, 2023. Pong has over 18 years of experience working in a...
