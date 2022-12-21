Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
What SC emergency management officials are expecting ahead of cold Christmas weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolinians might not have a white Christmas in store for this year, but it will be a cold Christmas — potentially the coldest in about 40 years. Staff with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division have been monitoring the weather moving in ahead of...
FOX Carolina
F.B.I. investigates shooting at Shaw Air Force Base
SUMTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The F.B.I. Columbia field office says they’re investigating a shooting that happened Friday at Shaw Air Force Base. Officials say a person was shot and injured after they illegally gained access to the Base with a prohibited weapon. Officials say the subject is currently...
FOX Carolina
33K customers without power in Upstate, Western NC Friday
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A strong cold front is bringing gusty winds that are causing several people in the Upstate and Western North Carolina to wake up without power on Friday. Duke Energy’s power outage map reported almost 22,000 customers without power in the Upstate and nearly 10,000 without...
warricknews.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Indiana
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Indiana using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
This Is The Biggest House In South Carolina
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in South Carolina.
FOX Carolina
SWAT, deputies called to scene in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was serving a warrant in the Berea area on Thursday night. FOX Carolina viewers reached out about a large law enforcement presence in the 500 block of Hunts Bridge Road. SWAT was activated for the call...
How South Carolina Locked Down The Home State In 2023
South Carolina ensured they would sign some of the Palmetto State's top players in 2023, and they did just that.
readthereporter.com
Where was singer Bobby Helms from?
1848 – Paris Dunning became the ninth governor of Indiana when James Whitcomb resigned the office to go to the United States Senate. Dunning is the only person in state history to hold the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, state senator, president pro-tempore of the senate, and state representative.
Indiana’s parks are a jewel that continue to grow
Wallace Stegner, an American writer and historian, called national parks “the best idea we ever had. Absolutely American, absolutely democratic, they reflect us at our best rather than our worst.” We can say exactly the same about our state parks and our other public lands as well. Thanks to visionaries including Richard Lieber, in the […] The post Indiana’s parks are a jewel that continue to grow appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
FOX Carolina
Woman accused of scamming Huntersville family of terminally ill child arrested in Arizona
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Police in Arizona have arrested an Iredell County woman accused of scamming a family out of thousands of dollars for their terminally ill daughter. Back in November, the family came forward saying Tammy Domenick organized a fake fundraiser for their terminally ill child before...
Southern Indiana company spreads holiday cheer to senior citizens
INDIANA, USA — A southern Indiana company is spreading some holiday cheer to some local senior citizens. Employees of the American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL) have been donating their time and money to the 'ACBL Senior Angel' program for over 35 years. This year, the company set a record...
Look: Stranded deer rescued from ice-covered Indiana pond
Firefighters in Indiana came rescued a deer that wandered out onto the ice covering a pond and found itself unable to walk on the slippery surface.
Hoosier Newsstand, December 23
We begin with online coverage of the Indiana men's basketball and football programs:. Indiana has another chance to smooth things out: Kokomo Tribune. The Hoosiers look for a repeat performance from Jalen Hood-Schifino against Kennesaw State: Sports Naut. Tom Allen breaks down all 16 signees: Peegs.com. Indiana and Rutgers face...
Brothers Take Massive Potential Missouri State Record Raccoon
Two young hunters may soon be record-holders in the Show-Me State. According to a Facebook post by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), brothers Couper and Hunter Simmons bagged a 35-pound raccoon while hunting in Worth County, which is in northern Missouri along the border of Iowa. The raccoon is likely the largest one ever captured in Missouri.
prepbaseballreport.com
Top 10 Profiles of 2022: No. 8 Jayce Lee
As we are nearing the end of another calendar year, we have compiled a list of the top 10 most viewed Indiana player profiles this year. According to our research through our google analytics, these are the most viewed profiles by you the reader in 2022. Coming in at No....
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Indiana
There are many great restaurants in Indiana but depending on your mood, sometimes, you want an experience that will leave you with a cool story that touches on more than just the food.
WATCH: Exhausted Black Bear Collapses Fending Off Massive Pack of Dogs
The footage of a black bear struggling to fight off a pack of dogs has been instrumental in bringing charges against two houndsmen. In 2018, two houndsmen were criminally charged after a cellphone video of their frantic chase through Utah’s La Sal mountains near Moab surfaced. The men kept the bear in a cage for two days, KSL-TV 5 reports. They then released it and let the dogs chase it once again.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Indiana
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner in Indiana. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
