Georgia State

FOX Carolina

F.B.I. investigates shooting at Shaw Air Force Base

SUMTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The F.B.I. Columbia field office says they’re investigating a shooting that happened Friday at Shaw Air Force Base. Officials say a person was shot and injured after they illegally gained access to the Base with a prohibited weapon. Officials say the subject is currently...
FOX Carolina

33K customers without power in Upstate, Western NC Friday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A strong cold front is bringing gusty winds that are causing several people in the Upstate and Western North Carolina to wake up without power on Friday. Duke Energy’s power outage map reported almost 22,000 customers without power in the Upstate and nearly 10,000 without...
warricknews.com

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Indiana

Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Indiana using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
FOX Carolina

SWAT, deputies called to scene in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was serving a warrant in the Berea area on Thursday night. FOX Carolina viewers reached out about a large law enforcement presence in the 500 block of Hunts Bridge Road. SWAT was activated for the call...
readthereporter.com

Where was singer Bobby Helms from?

1848 – Paris Dunning became the ninth governor of Indiana when James Whitcomb resigned the office to go to the United States Senate. Dunning is the only person in state history to hold the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, state senator, president pro-tempore of the senate, and state representative.
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana’s parks are a jewel that continue to grow

Wallace Stegner, an American writer and historian, called national parks “the best idea we ever had. Absolutely American, absolutely democratic, they reflect us at our best rather than our worst.” We can say exactly the same about our state parks and our other public lands as well.    Thanks to visionaries including Richard Lieber, in the […] The post Indiana’s parks are a jewel that continue to grow appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
247Sports

Hoosier Newsstand, December 23

We begin with online coverage of the Indiana men's basketball and football programs:. Indiana has another chance to smooth things out: Kokomo Tribune. The Hoosiers look for a repeat performance from Jalen Hood-Schifino against Kennesaw State: Sports Naut. Tom Allen breaks down all 16 signees: Peegs.com. Indiana and Rutgers face...
Field & Stream

Brothers Take Massive Potential Missouri State Record Raccoon

Two young hunters may soon be record-holders in the Show-Me State. According to a Facebook post by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), brothers Couper and Hunter Simmons bagged a 35-pound raccoon while hunting in Worth County, which is in northern Missouri along the border of Iowa. The raccoon is likely the largest one ever captured in Missouri.
prepbaseballreport.com

Top 10 Profiles of 2022: No. 8 Jayce Lee

As we are nearing the end of another calendar year, we have compiled a list of the top 10 most viewed Indiana player profiles this year. According to our research through our google analytics, these are the most viewed profiles by you the reader in 2022. Coming in at No....
Outsider.com

WATCH: Exhausted Black Bear Collapses Fending Off Massive Pack of Dogs

The footage of a black bear struggling to fight off a pack of dogs has been instrumental in bringing charges against two houndsmen. In 2018, two houndsmen were criminally charged after a cellphone video of their frantic chase through Utah’s La Sal mountains near Moab surfaced. The men kept the bear in a cage for two days, KSL-TV 5 reports. They then released it and let the dogs chase it once again.
