ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, WI

Prescott woman dies when hit by SUV

Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

ELLSWORTH — A 73-year-old woman from Prescott died Tuesday evening when she was struck by an SUV.

Lynda M. Hudak was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 35 in the town of Oak Grove, according to a news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened at about 5:18 p.m. when Hudak, who was crossing the roadway, was hit by an SUV headed northbound, the news release stated.

Leila Koehnen, 42, of Harris, Minn., drove the 2016 Ford Edge that struck Hudak.

Koehnen was transported by ambulance to River Falls Area Hospital for treatment of undetermined injuries.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAU-TV 13

Prescott woman killed in Pierce County crash Tuesday

TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Pierce County. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 73-year-old Lynda Hudak of Prescott was killed when she was struck by a vehicle on Highway 35 near 1240th Street in the Town of Oak Grove southeast of Prescott.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Man found dead near interstate ramp in Elko New Market

SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- Officials are investigating after a man was found dead near an exit ramp in Elko New Market on Friday morning.Scott County Sheriff's Office says they found the man near the northbound exit ramp from County Road 2 onto Interstate 35. An investigation is underway, and anyone with information can contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 952-445-1411.
ELKO NEW MARKET, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Pedestrian killed while crossing road in Oak Grove Township

A 73-year-old pedestrian was killed while crossing state Highway 35 on Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 5:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on state Highway 35 near 1240th Street in Oak Grove Township. It was determined that...
OAK GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Plymouth Police Respond to Two Extreme DWI Crash Cases

Driving in a Minnesota winter can be an adventure, as slippery roads and poor visibility can make even a short drive seem treacherous. “Our concern this year is with the impending storms and all the severe weather, that’s making it dangerous to travel,” said Plymouth Public Safety Director Erik Fadden. “It just compounds that danger level if somebody chooses to make a bad choice and drink and drive.”
PLYMOUTH, MN
KARE 11

Waconia school buses overturn in rural Carver County

NEW GERMANY, Minn. — A Waconia Public Schools bus driver and an undetermined number of students were rescued from an overturned bus in rural Carver County Wednesday afternoon, as travel conditions deteriorated statewide during a winter storm. According to KARE 11 reporters at the scene, the crash happened near...
CARVER COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin State Patrol warns of dangerous driving conditions

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is asking people to stay off the roads Thursday and Friday if you can. The Wisconsin State Patrol tells WEAU as of 6:00 a.m. Thursday, covering Hudson to Jackson County/Monroe County line, they have responded to 44 assists of vehicles (disabled/stalled, etc), 72 runoffs (into ditches, medians), 17 damaged vehicles/crashes, three injury crashes, and one fatality. More than five inches of light, fluffy snow fell overnight in Eau Claire which is making the roads including I-94 and I-90 in western Wisconsin treacherous in spots. With winds expected to increase throughout the day, ground blizzards can occur. If you do have to travel, officials have this advice.
WISCONSIN STATE
winonaradio.com

House Fire in Early Morning Hours May Lead to Arson Charges

(KWNO)- Early this morning, around 3:39 a.m. The Winona Police and Winona Fire Department responded to a possible house fire report on the 200 block of St. Charles street. The Winona Fire Department was first on the scene and was able to extinguish the fire fairly quickly. The WPD says that the fire was on the living room carpet and only a couple of feet by a couple of feet wide.
WINONA, MN
Bring Me The News

Eagan Police provide update on search for Bryce Borca

Eagan Police Department has provided its first update since early November concerning the search for missing 23-year-old Bryce Borca. "Over the past seven weeks, the Eagan Police Department has continued an active investigation into the disappearance of Bryce Borca," The Eagan Police Department posted Thursday. "The investigation has included an...
EAGAN, MN
Bring Me The News

Snow totals from Wednesday: Twin Cities at the top

8.5 inches – Green Isle. Chanhassen, Centerville Forest Lake, Lino Lakes, Lake elmo, New Prague, Stacy and Tamarack all checked in with 7 inches. Saint Paul, Shoreview, Stillwater, Woodbury, Oakdale, Rosemount, Montgomery and Hutchinson all had reports of 6.5 inches. You can find more snowfall reports via the NWS...
MINNESOTA STATE
drydenwire.com

Female Driver Sentenced For Convictions Stemming From Single-Vehicle Crash

BARRON COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- The Court has sentenced Lisa Olson for convictions stemming from a single-vehicle crash in Barron County that occurred in January 2021. Lisa was identified as the driver, she and two passengers sustained serious injuries in the crash. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers...
KAAL-TV

BREAKING: Mall of America on lockdown after shooting Friday night

(ABC 6 News) – Mall of America is on lockdown after a reported shooting Friday night, the Bloomington Police Department confirmed. Our sister station KSTP-TV has crews on the way to gather more information. This story will be updated when additional information becomes available.
WEAU-TV 13

Two Eau Claire men arrested at Lake Hallie hotel

VILLAGE OF LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Eau Claire men are arrested in Lake Hallie and could face multiple drug-related charges. According to information from the Lake Hallie Police Department, officers responded to a hotel on 30th Avenue around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, December 19 for a welfare check.
LAKE HALLIE, WI
KEYC

MnDOT: No Travel Advisory, plows pulled

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for southcentral and southwest Minnesota. A “No Travel Advisory” remains on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

1 dead following Mall of America fight, shooting

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed just before 8 p.m. during a fight Friday night in the Nordstrom department store at the Mall of America, the Bloomington police chief said late Friday, adding that investigators are working to identify suspects. The shooting led to a lockdown of the mall...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
stcroix360.com

Polar explorer Ann Bancroft protects St. Croix Valley property

Partnership with county and nonprofit permanently preserves 118 acres. The Minnesota Land Trust, Washington County, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and two landowners, including polar explorer Ann Bancroft, have successfully closed on a land conservation partnership project that permanently protects approximately 118 acres over two properties in the Carnelian-Marine-St. Croix Watershed District in May Township. Bancroft, now the properties’ sole titleholder, will steward the land to maintain its ecological health and natural beauty.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
ROCHESTER, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Retiring Hennepin County attorney says Minneapolis police lied about Jaleel Stallings case

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says he erred in prosecuting Jaleel Stallings, a St. Paul man who fired back after a Minneapolis SWAT in an unmarked van hit him with a plastic bullet in the days after George Floyd’s police murder.  The post Retiring Hennepin County attorney says Minneapolis police lied about Jaleel Stallings case appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy