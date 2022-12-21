ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Bronx man eyed in 2 more fatal club druggings

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused this week of murder in two fatal nightclub druggings in Lower Manhattan, was also under investigation Friday in two more cases where overdose victims were dumped in the Bronx. A veteran law enforcement source told PIX11 News that Allen, 33, was part of a […]
BRONX, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Gas station robbed in western Orange County

DEERPARK – Police in the tri-states area of western Orange County were investigating a late-night armed robbery of a gas station. Police radio transmissions said the Mobil gas station at Route 6 and exit 1W on Interstate 84 in the Town of Deerpark had been robbed. Several police agencies...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Grinch makes court appearance in Poughkeepsie (VIDEO)

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Members of the Dutchess County Bar Association gathered for their annual holiday gathering and learned that the Grinch had recently been arrested and charged with burglary and criminal possession of stolen property. While most in the room knew the judge, the Hon. Tracy MacWhozie of Whoville (Dutchess County Family Court Judge Tracy MacKenzie), the true identity of the Grinch was not revealed until after the proceedings.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

One arrested, one wanted in connection with Saugerties assault

SAUGERTIES – Police in Saugerties have arrested one man and have a warrant out for the arrest of another in connection with an assault at Rust Free Motors at 2 Simmons Drive in Barclay Manor. Police said the incident occurred at 4 p.m. on December 6. The two alleged...
SAUGERTIES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Toll Brothers pays Town of Fishkill for outstanding bills

FISHKILL – Developer Toll Brothers has paid the Town of Fishkill the more than $352,000 it owned for water and sewer service. The payment satisfies outstanding bills owed to the town by the developer, based on an agreement approved earlier this year to bring to a close the long-standing issue over payment.
FISHKILL, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Horrific Flooding Pummels Ulster County, NY in Freak Storm

Shocking pictures have surfaced showing the road conditions in the Hudson Valley. Wow, today's weather can only be described as complete chaos. Late last night a storm made it's way into the Hudson Valley and it's brought heavy rain, flooding, high winds and freezing conditions. Warnings have been going out all day, but unfortunately the damage to the area has not been preventable. Ulster County in particular was really walloped by the storm and some of the pictures from it are just shocking.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Saugerties man admits to stealing ATV last summer

SAUGERTIES – A Town of Saugerties man was arrested on charges of grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property after he admitted to stealing an ATV from a residence on George Sickle Road back in August. Police conducted an investigation at 171 Churchland Road where they located the...
SAUGERTIES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Paramedic struck by drunk driver and dies in Newburgh, city withholds information

NEWBURGH – A female paramedic with the Ambulnz service was struck while crossing the four-lane road of Robinson Avenue in the City of Newburgh last Friday, December 16 at 6:18 in the evening by an alleged drunk driver and the city never issued any news release about it. The woman died from her injuries on this Wednesday and still no word from the city administration that prohibits the police or fire departments, or any other agency in city government, from releasing information or talking to the media.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Midday burglars busted in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – Two Poughkeepsie residents are facing felony charges following a midday burglary on Wednesday after police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at 11:52 a.m. on Ivy Terrace. Responding patrol officers and detectives arrived in the area and began an investigation. A patrol officer located...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Saugerties police cleared to acquire three used vehicles for fleet

The Town of Saugerties now leases Jeep Cherokees for some of its supervisors and other personnel who need the cars to conduct town business. There has been some discussion over time about whether buying cars for these employees to use would make more sense. The Saugerties Town Board voted at...
SAUGERTIES, NY
101.5 WPDH

Bed Bath & Beyond Allegedly Closing Another Hudson Valley Store

The retail chain is allegedly set to close yet another Hudson Valley location in early 2023. As retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond continues to shutter 150 underperforming stores nationwide in support of its "current optimization strategy," the Hudson Valley will be disappointed to know that another area location is set for closure.
KINGSTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy