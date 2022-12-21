Read full article on original website
Which Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing In Hudson Valley?Local GuyKingston, NY
Woodstock Invites Entire Town to Chanukah CelebrationBryce GruberWoodstock, NY
Missing Nurse: Help Find Nicole Brown!Ossiana TepfenhartBlooming Grove, NY
Dollar General Closed a Lot of Stores Because of ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Warrant Issued for Man Involved in Assaulting Saugerties Business Owners
A scary situation earlier this month in Saugerties has resulted in one arrest, and a warrant issued for the second individual involved in an assault on a business owner. Two Ulster County men were allegedly involved in assaulting the business owners at Rust Free Motors in Saugerties, including choking one of the victims.
Bronx man eyed in 2 more fatal club druggings
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused this week of murder in two fatal nightclub druggings in Lower Manhattan, was also under investigation Friday in two more cases where overdose victims were dumped in the Bronx. A veteran law enforcement source told PIX11 News that Allen, 33, was part of a […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Gas station robbed in western Orange County
DEERPARK – Police in the tri-states area of western Orange County were investigating a late-night armed robbery of a gas station. Police radio transmissions said the Mobil gas station at Route 6 and exit 1W on Interstate 84 in the Town of Deerpark had been robbed. Several police agencies...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Grinch makes court appearance in Poughkeepsie (VIDEO)
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Members of the Dutchess County Bar Association gathered for their annual holiday gathering and learned that the Grinch had recently been arrested and charged with burglary and criminal possession of stolen property. While most in the room knew the judge, the Hon. Tracy MacWhozie of Whoville (Dutchess County Family Court Judge Tracy MacKenzie), the true identity of the Grinch was not revealed until after the proceedings.
Mid-Hudson News Network
One arrested, one wanted in connection with Saugerties assault
SAUGERTIES – Police in Saugerties have arrested one man and have a warrant out for the arrest of another in connection with an assault at Rust Free Motors at 2 Simmons Drive in Barclay Manor. Police said the incident occurred at 4 p.m. on December 6. The two alleged...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Toll Brothers pays Town of Fishkill for outstanding bills
FISHKILL – Developer Toll Brothers has paid the Town of Fishkill the more than $352,000 it owned for water and sewer service. The payment satisfies outstanding bills owed to the town by the developer, based on an agreement approved earlier this year to bring to a close the long-standing issue over payment.
Horrific Flooding Pummels Ulster County, NY in Freak Storm
Shocking pictures have surfaced showing the road conditions in the Hudson Valley. Wow, today's weather can only be described as complete chaos. Late last night a storm made it's way into the Hudson Valley and it's brought heavy rain, flooding, high winds and freezing conditions. Warnings have been going out all day, but unfortunately the damage to the area has not been preventable. Ulster County in particular was really walloped by the storm and some of the pictures from it are just shocking.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Saugerties man admits to stealing ATV last summer
SAUGERTIES – A Town of Saugerties man was arrested on charges of grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property after he admitted to stealing an ATV from a residence on George Sickle Road back in August. Police conducted an investigation at 171 Churchland Road where they located the...
School Bus Company Brothers Charged With Using Criminals, Unlicensed Drivers In Bergen, Passaic
A River Edge police officer was in for a surprise when he pulled over a school bus driver for running a stop sign earlier this year. The driver for American Star Transportation of Paterson not only didn't have a license -- he had a criminal case pending in court for patronizing a prostitute, authorities said.
Poughkeepsie police catch two people after chase in connection to burglary
Officials say 21-year-old Cheyenne Pyatt-Brown and 18-year-old Jahquwez Davis-Brown were found at a nearby home on South Hamilton Street. The pair allegedly jumped off the porch and ran from the police. Officers then chased and arrested them.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Paramedic struck by drunk driver and dies in Newburgh, city withholds information
NEWBURGH – A female paramedic with the Ambulnz service was struck while crossing the four-lane road of Robinson Avenue in the City of Newburgh last Friday, December 16 at 6:18 in the evening by an alleged drunk driver and the city never issued any news release about it. The woman died from her injuries on this Wednesday and still no word from the city administration that prohibits the police or fire departments, or any other agency in city government, from releasing information or talking to the media.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Midday burglars busted in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – Two Poughkeepsie residents are facing felony charges following a midday burglary on Wednesday after police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at 11:52 a.m. on Ivy Terrace. Responding patrol officers and detectives arrived in the area and began an investigation. A patrol officer located...
Doctor ID'd after found with throat slashed in Harlem park
A man was found dead with a slashed throat in a Harlem park on Friday morning, police said. The victim, said to be in his 60s, was discovered unresponsive in Marcus Garvey Park.
Funeral plans announced for fallen Orange County EMS worker
Lisa Sillins, an EMS worker for Ambulunz, died after allegedly being hit by a drunk driver at the end of her shift.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Santa enlists Poughkeepsie’s professional firefighters to counter elf shortage
POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie professional firefighters, members of IAFF Local 596 answered an alarm from Santa this week. According to the jolly old man in the red suit, the manpower shortage has reached the North Pole and Santa needed members of the Poughkeepsie Fire Department to help distribute gifts in the city.
4 arrested after robbery in Port Jervis
Police say two of the suspects in the robbery are teenagers.
Police: Paramedic struck by drunk driver in Orange County dies
Officials say Pablo Colector, of White Plains, drove drunk and hit Sillins as she crossed traffic to get to the employee parking lot in Newburgh. It was the end of her shift at work.
Caught on video: Deer struggles inside Yonkers TJ Maxx store
Shopper David Eisele says he was at the store in Ridge Hill to grab some stocking stuffers when he captured the moments a deer strolled in and then slipped around the glossy tile floors.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Saugerties police cleared to acquire three used vehicles for fleet
The Town of Saugerties now leases Jeep Cherokees for some of its supervisors and other personnel who need the cars to conduct town business. There has been some discussion over time about whether buying cars for these employees to use would make more sense. The Saugerties Town Board voted at...
Bed Bath & Beyond Allegedly Closing Another Hudson Valley Store
The retail chain is allegedly set to close yet another Hudson Valley location in early 2023. As retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond continues to shutter 150 underperforming stores nationwide in support of its "current optimization strategy," the Hudson Valley will be disappointed to know that another area location is set for closure.
