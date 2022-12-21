ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

WDTV

Gusty winds, wind chills this holiday weekend!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Snow is lifting into our area this morning, leading to slick roads and other problems. Thereafter, gusty winds and dangerously low wind chills will push in today into the holiday weekend. Find out the impacts, and more, in the video above!. A strong low-pressure system and...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

High winds delaying AEP power restoration times

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — With thousands in West Virginia facing a Christmas with no electricity, homeowners are understandably anxious about when they can turn their lights on again. Appalachian Power knows this—and they’ve been making a game plan days before the storm hit. The company told us they were most concerned about the effects of […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

West Virginia temperatures plunge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The deep freeze started early Friday morning and moved from west to east across West Virginia. Temperatures plummeted more than 40 degrees beginning at the Ohio River in the pre-dawn hours. Meteorologist Tony Edwards of the National Weather Service in Charleston said the plunge will continue to progress all the way across the state for the next day and a half.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTAP

Winter Storm Power Outages

MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - As the winter storm approaches WTAP is keeping an eye out for power outages across the Mid-Ohio Valley. Current outages as of 3:00 P.M. WTAP will continue to update throughout the day.
OHIO STATE
Lootpress

‘Do not travel’ warns Oceana Fire Department

OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities in the Oceana area are warning residents of the dangers of travel in the current weather conditions. Following the drastic shift in temperatures during the AM hours Friday, conditions in many areas throughout Southern West Virginia have dropped to single digit temps, with the Town of Oceana falling into such a category itself.
OCEANA, WV
NRVNews

Wind Chill Warning until 1 pm Saturday

WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY. * WHAT… Dangerously cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. Temperatures will fall quickly leading to a flash freeze of liquid on the ground as well. * WHERE…Portions of northwest North Carolina,...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

LIVE UPDATES: Winter storm hits NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A winter storm will bring snow and deadly cold temperatures to north central West Virginia starting Friday morning. This story will be updated throughout the day. Check WV 511 for the latest road conditions. 11 a.m. WV 511 says southbound I-79 is closed near mile marker...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

More snow for West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio Monday

UPDATE 12/24: The forecast is still on track with eastern Kentucky and southwestern West Virginia seeing up to an inch of snow from this system. Southeastern Ohio and Nothern parts of West Virginia will potentially see 1-2 inches, and up to 4 inches will be possible over the Appalachian Mountains. (WOWK) — Just as the […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WDTV

Winter storm soon to slam into NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The time has come! The bitter Arctic air we’ve been tracking the past week will soon be entering West Virginia, bringing us a bit of snow, but more importantly, extremely low wind chills. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for the timing of the system, as well as a demonstration on how to keep yourself warm.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Friday could be one of the coldest days in more than 40 years

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Arctic air is barrelling across the northern and western United States and heading toward the Eyewitness News viewing area but remains about 24 hours away from arriving. A pleasant start to winter saw sunshine and temperatures in the 40s to near 50 degrees Wednesday. Clouds...
VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Wind Chill Safety in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky

(WOWK) – Extremely cold temperatures and wind chills will move in early tomorrow morning. The National Weather Service has issued wind chill warnings for sections of the WOWK-TV viewing area. Here’s what you need to know to stay safe in the cold. Wind chill is proportional to both wind speed and temperature. As the temperature […]
OHIO STATE
theriver953.com

Preparation for the advancing weather is recommended

A variety of precipitation is falling in the entire region along with exceptionally high winds and bitter cold expected. Several warnings and watches are in place throughout the region through the weekend. Governor Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia through the...
VIRGINIA STATE
abc27 News

Here are the states where governors are taking emergency measures in preparation for massive winter storm

Multiple states are declaring a state of emergency as a major winter storm is expected to bring freezing and subzero temperatures to the western, central and northeastern parts of the country. With the National Weather Service (NWS) warning an Arctic blast of “dangerous and life-threatening” cold temperatures are expected to “consume much of the Lower […]
COLORADO STATE
WVNS

Road Closures: Friday, December 23, 2022

(WVNS) — Slick conditions have caused road closures and delays on Friday, December 23, 2022. Make sure to check this article periodically throughout the day to stay aware of road closures in your area! All closures and reopens will be posted here as they come into the station! Road Closures (by county) Fayette County Make […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Warming centers open in Southern West Virginia

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — If your power was affected by the winter weather, and are looking for a place to keep warm, the following list will show you where you can go to seek refuge from the frigid temperatures. Raleigh County: Wyoming County: Fayette County: Mercer County: McDowell County: Summers County: Stick with 59News for […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

