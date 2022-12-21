Read full article on original website
Gusty winds, wind chills this holiday weekend!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Snow is lifting into our area this morning, leading to slick roads and other problems. Thereafter, gusty winds and dangerously low wind chills will push in today into the holiday weekend. Find out the impacts, and more, in the video above!. A strong low-pressure system and...
High winds delaying AEP power restoration times
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — With thousands in West Virginia facing a Christmas with no electricity, homeowners are understandably anxious about when they can turn their lights on again. Appalachian Power knows this—and they’ve been making a game plan days before the storm hit. The company told us they were most concerned about the effects of […]
West Virginia temperatures plunge
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The deep freeze started early Friday morning and moved from west to east across West Virginia. Temperatures plummeted more than 40 degrees beginning at the Ohio River in the pre-dawn hours. Meteorologist Tony Edwards of the National Weather Service in Charleston said the plunge will continue to progress all the way across the state for the next day and a half.
What you need to wear if you HAVE TO go out in extreme cold
If you absolutely need to go outside Friday then please read this guide on how to stay warm while in extreme temperatures. Last-minute Christmas shopping does not count as something you need to do.
Winter Storm Power Outages
MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - As the winter storm approaches WTAP is keeping an eye out for power outages across the Mid-Ohio Valley. Current outages as of 3:00 P.M. WTAP will continue to update throughout the day.
‘Do not travel’ warns Oceana Fire Department
OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities in the Oceana area are warning residents of the dangers of travel in the current weather conditions. Following the drastic shift in temperatures during the AM hours Friday, conditions in many areas throughout Southern West Virginia have dropped to single digit temps, with the Town of Oceana falling into such a category itself.
Wind Chill Warning until 1 pm Saturday
WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY. * WHAT… Dangerously cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. Temperatures will fall quickly leading to a flash freeze of liquid on the ground as well. * WHERE…Portions of northwest North Carolina,...
LIVE UPDATES: Winter storm hits NCWV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A winter storm will bring snow and deadly cold temperatures to north central West Virginia starting Friday morning. This story will be updated throughout the day. Check WV 511 for the latest road conditions. 11 a.m. WV 511 says southbound I-79 is closed near mile marker...
More snow for West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio Monday
UPDATE 12/24: The forecast is still on track with eastern Kentucky and southwestern West Virginia seeing up to an inch of snow from this system. Southeastern Ohio and Nothern parts of West Virginia will potentially see 1-2 inches, and up to 4 inches will be possible over the Appalachian Mountains. (WOWK) — Just as the […]
Winter storm soon to slam into NCWV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The time has come! The bitter Arctic air we’ve been tracking the past week will soon be entering West Virginia, bringing us a bit of snow, but more importantly, extremely low wind chills. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for the timing of the system, as well as a demonstration on how to keep yourself warm.
Friday could be one of the coldest days in more than 40 years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Arctic air is barrelling across the northern and western United States and heading toward the Eyewitness News viewing area but remains about 24 hours away from arriving. A pleasant start to winter saw sunshine and temperatures in the 40s to near 50 degrees Wednesday. Clouds...
Wind Chill Safety in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – Extremely cold temperatures and wind chills will move in early tomorrow morning. The National Weather Service has issued wind chill warnings for sections of the WOWK-TV viewing area. Here’s what you need to know to stay safe in the cold. Wind chill is proportional to both wind speed and temperature. As the temperature […]
Winter storm hitting West Virginia ahead of Christmas, here’s what to expect
Snow, freezing rain, and below-zero wind chill are all expected to hit north central West Virginia right before Christmas.
National Weather Service puts WV under Wind Chill Watch as frigid system approaches
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has placed all of West Virginia under a Wind Chill Watch as a winter storm system approaches that could make it feel like -25 or colder from early Friday morning through Christmas Eve afternoon. The Wind Chill Watch goes from 3 a.m....
West Virginia and Ohio under a Winter Weather Advisory until Christmas Eve
Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the surrounding Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania area. The advisory goes in effect 1:00am Friday and runs until 1:00pm Friday. As a cold front moves on through early tomorrow morning, we will see rain change into snow. […]
Here’s how AEP says to prepare for the storm before Christmas
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — This Christmas, the glow of tree lights may turn into the glow of flashlights. Thanks to wind speeds of 40 plus miles per hour in certain areas, we’re faced with the possibility of a holiday without illumination—or even heat. But even in the bitter cold and at the most wonderful time […]
Preparation for the advancing weather is recommended
A variety of precipitation is falling in the entire region along with exceptionally high winds and bitter cold expected. Several warnings and watches are in place throughout the region through the weekend. Governor Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia through the...
Here are the states where governors are taking emergency measures in preparation for massive winter storm
Multiple states are declaring a state of emergency as a major winter storm is expected to bring freezing and subzero temperatures to the western, central and northeastern parts of the country. With the National Weather Service (NWS) warning an Arctic blast of “dangerous and life-threatening” cold temperatures are expected to “consume much of the Lower […]
Road Closures: Friday, December 23, 2022
(WVNS) — Slick conditions have caused road closures and delays on Friday, December 23, 2022. Make sure to check this article periodically throughout the day to stay aware of road closures in your area! All closures and reopens will be posted here as they come into the station! Road Closures (by county) Fayette County Make […]
Warming centers open in Southern West Virginia
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — If your power was affected by the winter weather, and are looking for a place to keep warm, the following list will show you where you can go to seek refuge from the frigid temperatures. Raleigh County: Wyoming County: Fayette County: Mercer County: McDowell County: Summers County: Stick with 59News for […]
