ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

These Were Las Vegas’s Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of 2022

It’s time again for the Year in Eater — where we look back at the last twelve months of Las Vegas’s restaurant scene. We reached out to Vegas’s finest food writers, reporters, and bloggers to get their takes on local trends, recent standouts, and notable newcomers. Here, they weigh in on the openings they were most excited for in 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

John Mull’s Meats Is Now Officially a Historic Site in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas City Council voted to designate John Mull’s Meats as a historic site on the city of Las Vegas Historic Property Register. The butchery and adjacent Road Kill Grill restaurant at 3730 Thom Boulevard have been around for decades and are go-to spots in Vegas for beef and pork, as well as lamb, frog, and goat. The historic shop and grill makes even its jerky, sauces, and rubs in-house. Guy Fieri praised the Road Kill Grill for its “competition-level meat” on an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Randy’s Donuts Is About to Debut on the Las Vegas Strip

The 70-year-old Randy’s Donuts, found in movies such as Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks!, is opening another outpost in Las Vegas. On the heels of its opening at 2170 South Rainbow Boulevard near Sahara Avenue this past summer, it is moving into Resorts World Las Vegas. On January 4, the doughnuts will be available via a pop-up window inside the casino breakfast restaurant Sun’s Out Buns Out. The doughnuts will be available 24 hours.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Popular Las Vegas steakhouse catches fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The popular Las Vegas steakhouse Herbs & Rye caught fire, Friday afternoon. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. and quickly quelled the flames, which the department said started on the roof. According to Clark County Fire Chief Kenny Holding, this...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

The Most Anticipated Las Vegas Restaurant Openings to Know About in 2023

It’s time again for the Year in Eater — where we look back at the last twelve months of Las Vegas’s restaurant scene. We reached out to Vegas’s finest food writers, reporters, and bloggers to get their takes on local trends, recent standouts, and notable newcomers. Here, they weigh the restaurant debuts they are most excited for in 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Gets a Nice Christmas Present

The bright lights and opulent hotel casinos bring about 40 million visitors to Las Vegas every year, but certain times are better to visit than others. Sin City's decadence is more suited for big party scenes, and while the city has made strides in recent decades to become more family friendly, it is still mostly a playground for adults.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Major Las Vegas Strip Attraction Faces Surprise Shutdown Jan. 1

The Las Vegas Strip has become the musical home of legends both past and present. All of today's big names -- Adele, Katy Perry, Aerosmith, Bruno Mars, Shania Twain, Lady Gaga, Garth Brooks, and pretty much every DJ and electronic dance music star -- seems to have a residency at either a Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report or MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report resort/casino.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Notorious Las Vegas Venue Becomes Sin City's Latest Implosion

Las Vegas regularly attracts huge numbers of tourists eager to enjoy the city's super-sized penchant for visual shows. Visual entertainment in Las Vegas comes in many forms. These include major entertainment performances such as Cirque du Soleil at Bellagio Resort & Casino, which is operated by MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

A Las Vegas Starbucks Is the First in Nevada to Unionize

Employees at a Las Vegas Starbucks store voted to unionize, becoming the first in the state to unionize with Starbucks Workers United. The National Labor Relations Board tallied ballots on December 20 for the union election for the location at 1772 South Rainbow Boulevard near Oakey Boulevard, with the store’s employees winning the election with a vote of 11 to seven.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

A New Food Hall Opens on the Strip, Replacing a Casino Buffet

The Proper Eats Food Hall is now open in the space where the Buffet at Aria used to be located. The new food hall inside the Aria Resort and Casino is home to nine new eateries that offer everything from breakfast sandwiches and smoked salmon to Korean fried chicken and Steve Aoki’s pizza.
LAS VEGAS, NV
themobmuseum.org

The Las Vegas misadventures of Russian Louie

By the time he was 11 years old, he was arrested for burglary in San Francisco. By the time he was 21, his rap sheet included assault with a deadly weapon. By the time he was 31, he had run his first gambling scam in Las Vegas. By the time he was 41, he was charged with the murder of his partner in a Lake Tahoe casino. And by the time he was 51, he had been dead for more than a year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

NYE Weekend concerts in Las Vegas

Adele December 30-31, the Colosseum, ticketmaster.com. Bob the Drag Queen December 31, 24 Oxford, etix.com. Bronx Wanderers December 31, South Point Grand Ballroom, ticketmaster.com. Durand Jones & The Indications With Thee Sinseers, December 31, Brooklyn Bowl, ticketweb.com. Kevin Hart December 31-January 1, Resorts World Theatre, axs.com. The Killers 8 p.m.,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

A Guitar-Shaped Hotel To Replace The Mirage On The Strip

The Mirage Hotel and Casino has been an iconic location on the Las Vegas Strip for over 33 years, and it will soon be replaced by another icon: a guitar-shaped Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. According to an article written by Caitlin Lily on Fox5Vegas.com, the Nevada Gaming Commission approved...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Huge Las Vegas Strip Sale Closes; Here's What Happens Next

Hard Rock, which is owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, almost exactly a year ago made a deal with MGM Resorts (MGM) - Get Free Report to buy the Mirage for $1.1 billion. The sale agreement was reached on Dec. 21, 2021, which led to a year of speculation as to what might happen to the property.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy