WMBF
South Carolina Highway Patrol breaks down what travelers can expect on roads this Christmas weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With the drop in temperatures, South Carolina Highway Patrol is urging people to prepare their vehicles just as they would their homes. Trooper Nick Pye says it’s surprising the number of people he sees who run out of gas during their commutes or don’t have a spare tire.
Highway Patrol to monitor for impaired drivers during holiday weekend
South Carolina Highway Patrol will be monitoring the roads for impaired drivers this holiday weekend.
counton2.com
How to treat a red light when the power goes out
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – High winds from an arctic front are knocking over trees and power lines in the Upstate and Western North Carolina. This is causing thousands of residents to be without power. So, how should you treat a red light without power? You simply treat it like...
abccolumbia.com
SCDOT pre-treating roadways, bridges ahead of holiday rush
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, employees are working to prepare the roads for motorists ahead of the cold weather. SCDOT workers are out today pre-treating roadways and bridges to prevent the possible build up of ice and snow and the department is also continuing to monitor potential winter weather conditions.
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Children Found Safe, Shop Local, House Rep. Sends Warning to Parents
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two children were found safe during a traffic stop conducted by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Rock Hill Police charging their father. In tonight’s Business Spot Light, our cameras stopping by Shoppes at Rivers Edge just in time for the holidays.
live5news.com
SC senator asks state to probe gun range after lawsuit, Live 5 Investigation
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As residents say their properties continue to be hit with bullets, a South Carolina senator is calling on the Hampton County Sheriff and the Yemassee Police Chief, as well as the state, to conduct a joint investigation into a Lowcountry gun range. In a letter...
counton2.com
Airman shoots intruder at Shaw Air Force Base
SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. (WCBD) – A person was shot Friday after attempting to illegally enter Shaw Air Force Base, according to a release from the 20th Fighter Wing. The intruder, described as a “gate runner,” was shot by an Airman assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron around 1:30 p.m.
cn2.com
SCDOT Pretreating Roads and Bridges Ahead of Holiday Traffic & Weather Conditions
TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Winter has arrived and with the forecast predicting colder weather and a possible buildup of ice or snow, SCDOT is planning ahead and pretreating roads. See Release: With forecasts calling for possible winter weather and an expected increase in road travel during the upcoming...
counton2.com
Thousands without power in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of customers were without power Friday morning in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as the area is impacted by winds and cold weather. About 2,400 Horry Electric customers in the area of Highway 90 and Highway 22 were without power Friday morning, according to the company outage map. That power has since been restored.
wtoc.com
South Carolina officials monitoring weather closely as travel volume increases
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The highway patrol and local airport say they’re monitoring the weather closely as travel volume picks up this week to see what impacts could be. “Here as long as it stays dry, if it’s cold its really no issue. The big thing will be having passengers check their connecting flights, so if they’re flying from here to Charlotte or something like that just check that because the ripple of effects of this weather will be felt more seriously in other places than here,” Jon Rembold said.
South Carolina airman shoots 'gate runner' attempting to illegally enter Shaw Air Force Base property
An airman at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina shot a person who was attempting to get onto the property on Friday, according to officials.
WLTX.com
South Carolina power outages rising and temperatures quickly falling this Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We reached 54 degrees early this morning in Columbia. That changed pretty quickly once the cold front moved in around 5:50 a.m. this morning. Since then, we have seen winds gusting from 40 to 50 mph with temperatures falling into the 30s. This is a sign of the bitter cold on the way in and has led to some issues this morning.
live5news.com
6K without power across SC ahead of falling temperatures
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Electric utility companies across the Palmetto State reported more than 6,000 power outages as of 6:30 p.m. Friday, down from 73,000 earlier in the morning. The gusty winds are accompanying an unusually strong Arctic cold front that will drive temperatures into the teens and wind chill...
WIS-TV
SWAT called to burned home of South Congaree landlord
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday afternoon a SWAT team was deployed to the burnt home of a South Congaree landlord. The South Congaree Police Department said two people were reported inside the home of Naomi Halter. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team was called in to assist with the investigation.
abccolumbia.com
Governor McMaster urges residents to prepare for cold weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor Henry McMaster is asking residents to prepare for the upcoming cold weather and stay up to date with the latest forecast. The National Weather Service (NWS) says a cold front will pass through Columbia starting Friday morning, with wind gusts near 40 mph. A Wind...
WIS-TV
Gov. McMaster urges state to prepare for cold weather, signs executive order
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday morning South Carolina’s governor urged residents to prepare for cold weather. The state is forecast to have its coldest Christmas since 1983. Temperatures are predicted to drop to dangerously cold levels over the holiday weekend. Henry McMaster said, “A significant cold front will be...
counton2.com
Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s...
wach.com
SC corrections officer hospitalized after being assaulted by inmate
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A South Carolina Department of Corrections officer is in the hospital after being assaulted by an inmate, officials reported Tuesday. According to the Department of Corrections twitter, an officer was assaulted by an inmate in a Lee Correctional Institute housing unit Monday night. The...
live5news.com
Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two inmates helped a South Carolina corrections officer who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said. South Carolina Department of Corrections officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.
coladaily.com
Local trash, recycling and office schedules for the holidays
The holiday season is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a modified schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed Dec. 23 through 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed Jan. 2 for New Year’s.
