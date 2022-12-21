ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ravens waive Bynes, sign Mack to 53-man roster

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens waived linebacker Josh Bynes on Friday and signed defensive tackle Isaiah Mack to the 53-man roster. Baltimore also elevated quarterback Anthony Brown and wide receiver Andy Isabella from the practice squad for Saturday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.
BALTIMORE, MD
Franco Harris' legacy forged in humility and empathy

PITTSBURGH (AP) — It was never just about football to Franco Harris. It couldn't be. That would have been too limiting. Too easy. A cop out. It's why the reaction to his death on Wednesday at age 72, just two days before the 50th anniversary of “The Immaculate Reception” — the heads-up catch and run that forever made him a part of NFL lore — ran the gamut.

