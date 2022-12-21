Read full article on original website
Charlotte Observer
Panthers steamroll Lions behind dominant running game
Carolina running backs Chuba Hubbard and D’Onta Foreman totaled nearly 300 yards on the ground as the Panthers defeated the Detroit Lions 37-23 on Christmas Eve in Charlotte.
Arctic game: Browns playoff hopes dashed
Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill each had touchdown runs and the New Orleans Saints went outside and handled Cleveland's arctic-like cold in a 17-10 win Saturday over the Browns, who were officially eliminated from the playoffs.
Report: Jets 'have lost confidence' in Zach Wilson, expect to move on this offseason
According to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, the Jets organization ‘has lost confidence’ in Wilson and the QB seems to have lost confidence in himself, and he expects Gang Green to move on from Wilson after this season.
WVNews
Ravens waive Bynes, sign Mack to 53-man roster
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens waived linebacker Josh Bynes on Friday and signed defensive tackle Isaiah Mack to the 53-man roster. Baltimore also elevated quarterback Anthony Brown and wide receiver Andy Isabella from the practice squad for Saturday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.
WVNews
Franco Harris' legacy forged in humility and empathy
PITTSBURGH (AP) — It was never just about football to Franco Harris. It couldn't be. That would have been too limiting. Too easy. A cop out. It's why the reaction to his death on Wednesday at age 72, just two days before the 50th anniversary of “The Immaculate Reception” — the heads-up catch and run that forever made him a part of NFL lore — ran the gamut.
