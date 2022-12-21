PITTSBURGH (AP) — It was never just about football to Franco Harris. It couldn't be. That would have been too limiting. Too easy. A cop out. It's why the reaction to his death on Wednesday at age 72, just two days before the 50th anniversary of “The Immaculate Reception” — the heads-up catch and run that forever made him a part of NFL lore — ran the gamut.

2 DAYS AGO