ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Ovechkin moves to 2nd in NHL goals with 802, passing Howe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin barely looked at the empty net when he shot the puck into it and set off a wild celebration with his teammates and among Washington Capitals fans. With a no-look empty-net goal, Ovechkin made more history and moved another step closer to breaking one of hockey’s most hallowed records. Ovechkin scored goals 801 and 802 Friday night to move into second place on the NHL career list. After beating Winnipeg Jets goaltender David Rittich in the first period to match Gordie Howe, Ovechkin almost reluctantly scored from just inside the blue line with a minute left to pass “Mr. Hockey.” Only Wayne Gretzky with 894 has scored more, and Ovechkin is now 93 goals from breaking a record that has long seemed unapproachable.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Comeback

John Tortorella makes brutal comment on player who said he was playing his best

Philadelphia Flyers’ head coach John Tortorella is known for acerbic comments on the media, on opponents, on anthem debates, and even on his own players. The latter is what he’s in the news for now. On Thursday, after the Flyers’ 4-3 road loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday, Tortorella roasted Philadelphia center Morgan Frost, Read more... The post John Tortorella makes brutal comment on player who said he was playing his best appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS DFW

Johnston's late goal pushes Stars to 4-2 win over Canadiens

DALLAS (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored Dallas' third power-play goal with five minutes remaining and the Stars rallied past the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Friday night.Roope Hintz scored twice on primary assists from Jason Robertson, and Joel Kiviranta added an empty-netter with 17 seconds left. Jake Oettinger made 22 saves for the Stars, who are 4-1-1 in their last six games.Johnston put his own rebound past Jake Allen, giving the rookie a three-game goal streak. At 19 years and 223 days old, he's the youngest Dallas player to score in three consecutive games.Fourth-line forwards Jake Evans and Michael Pezzetta scored...
DALLAS, TX
markerzone.com

MATTHEW TKACHUK JUMPS DEVILS' HISCHIER AFTER EMPTY NET GOAL

At the end of Wednesday's contest between the Florida Panthers and the New Jersey Devils, Matthew Tkachuk sought out Devils captain Nico Hischier in a scrum. Tkachuk was responding to something that happened the last time these two played, which has left Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov out ever since. After...
NEWARK, NJ
markerzone.com

CANUCKS BATTLE BACK AFTER BRUTAL GOAL IN WILD COMEBACK WIN

Spencer Martin is going to want this one back, no doubt. He left his crease in anticipation of the rim from Jared McCann, but the Seattle forward threw a change-up. McCann's sneaky wrister put the Kraken up 1-0 early in the first. The Canucks tied it up just before the...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Why Fox should be named to first All-Star Game this season

The chatter surrounding the Kings heading into the 2022-23 NBA season predictably was all about their 16-year playoff drought. Kings fans know the narrative all too well. But as Christmas morning approaches, those same Kings fans couldn’t have fathomed having their stockings stuffed with a 17-win team currently in sixth place in the Western Conference heading into Friday night’s clash against the Washington Wizards.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Watch Bulls’ Dosunmu’s put-back, buzzer-beating game winner against Hawks

For young players out there, the lesson here is about always boxing out. The Bulls and Hawks were tied 108-108 with :04 left, the Bulls were inbounding the ball with one last chance. They got it to their best clutch player, DeMar DeRozan, who faked left and then spun back toward the baseline for a fadeaway. Four Hawks were around the basket to get a rebound but none of them put a body on the Bulls’ Ayo Dosunmu, who slid past all of them to get the rebound and hit the putback game-winner for Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy