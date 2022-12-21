Read full article on original website
Ovechkin moves to 2nd in NHL goals with 802, passing Howe
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin barely looked at the empty net when he shot the puck into it and set off a wild celebration with his teammates and among Washington Capitals fans. With a no-look empty-net goal, Ovechkin made more history and moved another step closer to breaking one of hockey’s most hallowed records. Ovechkin scored goals 801 and 802 Friday night to move into second place on the NHL career list. After beating Winnipeg Jets goaltender David Rittich in the first period to match Gordie Howe, Ovechkin almost reluctantly scored from just inside the blue line with a minute left to pass “Mr. Hockey.” Only Wayne Gretzky with 894 has scored more, and Ovechkin is now 93 goals from breaking a record that has long seemed unapproachable.
John Tortorella makes brutal comment on player who said he was playing his best
Philadelphia Flyers’ head coach John Tortorella is known for acerbic comments on the media, on opponents, on anthem debates, and even on his own players. The latter is what he’s in the news for now. On Thursday, after the Flyers’ 4-3 road loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday, Tortorella roasted Philadelphia center Morgan Frost, Read more... The post John Tortorella makes brutal comment on player who said he was playing his best appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nightmare before Christmas Eve — Ersson pulled, Hart exits, Flyers rally but lose
Call it the nightmare before Christmas Eve. The Flyers will stagger into the holiday break after a wild 6-5 loss Friday night to the Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Despite a valiant third-period comeback attempt, it was a mess of a night for the Flyers considering what...
Johnston's late goal pushes Stars to 4-2 win over Canadiens
DALLAS (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored Dallas' third power-play goal with five minutes remaining and the Stars rallied past the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Friday night.Roope Hintz scored twice on primary assists from Jason Robertson, and Joel Kiviranta added an empty-netter with 17 seconds left. Jake Oettinger made 22 saves for the Stars, who are 4-1-1 in their last six games.Johnston put his own rebound past Jake Allen, giving the rookie a three-game goal streak. At 19 years and 223 days old, he's the youngest Dallas player to score in three consecutive games.Fourth-line forwards Jake Evans and Michael Pezzetta scored...
MATTHEW TKACHUK JUMPS DEVILS' HISCHIER AFTER EMPTY NET GOAL
At the end of Wednesday's contest between the Florida Panthers and the New Jersey Devils, Matthew Tkachuk sought out Devils captain Nico Hischier in a scrum. Tkachuk was responding to something that happened the last time these two played, which has left Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov out ever since. After...
How Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Explained End-Of-Game Reaction Vs. Pacers
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum didn’t stick around for any on-court festivities following an uninspiring, 117-112, loss for the Boston Celtics to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night at TD Garden. There was no dapping up or words of encouragement for Aaron Nesmith, who turned in a strong 15-point,...
CANUCKS BATTLE BACK AFTER BRUTAL GOAL IN WILD COMEBACK WIN
Spencer Martin is going to want this one back, no doubt. He left his crease in anticipation of the rim from Jared McCann, but the Seattle forward threw a change-up. McCann's sneaky wrister put the Kraken up 1-0 early in the first. The Canucks tied it up just before the...
Why Fox should be named to first All-Star Game this season
The chatter surrounding the Kings heading into the 2022-23 NBA season predictably was all about their 16-year playoff drought. Kings fans know the narrative all too well. But as Christmas morning approaches, those same Kings fans couldn’t have fathomed having their stockings stuffed with a 17-win team currently in sixth place in the Western Conference heading into Friday night’s clash against the Washington Wizards.
Watch Bulls’ Dosunmu’s put-back, buzzer-beating game winner against Hawks
For young players out there, the lesson here is about always boxing out. The Bulls and Hawks were tied 108-108 with :04 left, the Bulls were inbounding the ball with one last chance. They got it to their best clutch player, DeMar DeRozan, who faked left and then spun back toward the baseline for a fadeaway. Four Hawks were around the basket to get a rebound but none of them put a body on the Bulls’ Ayo Dosunmu, who slid past all of them to get the rebound and hit the putback game-winner for Chicago.
DUMBA LANDS HUGE HIT ON NIETO AND THEN DROPS GLOVES WITH MEGNA (VIDEO)
Matt Dumba of the Minnesota Wild was fired up Friday night. Even though his team would end up losing 5-2 to the San Jose Sharks, Dumba made sure his presence was felt in the game. A little over halfway through the first period, and Dumba would catch Matt Nieto with...
Three things to know: Kerr is honest about Warriors after blowout loss, 1-5 road trip
Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch. 1) Kerr is honest about Warriors after blowout loss,...
