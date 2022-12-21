Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Tommy Kahnle Reveals Why He Left LA for Yankees
He felt like he had some unfinished business with the Yankees.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Sports World Reacts To Derek Jeter's Appearance Today
Today the New York Yankees made newly-signed slugger Aaron Judge their 16th captain in franchise history. And their 15th captain made sure to be in attendance. Derek Jeter was a surprise attendee at the Yankees' press conference today to formally make him their new captain. Judge joins an exclusive club shared by the likes of Jeter, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Thurman Munson, Willie Randolph and Don Mattingly among other Yankee greats.
Aaron Judge wants to get 1 Yankee legend involved with organization
Aaron Judge is back with the New York Yankees, and he wants to use his return to bring one legend closer to the organization. Judge revealed Wednesday that he spoke to Hall-of-Fame shortstop Derek Jeter periodically as he was going through the free agency process. Once Judge had agreed to return to the Yankees, he... The post Aaron Judge wants to get 1 Yankee legend involved with organization appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dodgers sign former hated rival
The Los Angeles Dodgers are not afraid to fraternize with some old enemies. Dodgers writer Blake Harris reported on Friday that the team has signed outfielder Steven Duggar. The deal is reportedly a minor-league contract. Duggar, 29, spent four seasons with the hated San Francisco Giants from 2018 to 2021. He hit .257 with a... The post Dodgers sign former hated rival appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
How Judge reacted to Correa's reported Mets mega-deal
New York will have some exciting baseball in store for the 2023 MLB season, something San Francisco can’t quite promise just yet. The Giants’ efforts to make a free-agency splash were outdone by the two clubs separated by the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge -- the New York Yankees and the New York Mets. Aaron Judge will retire in pinstripes, and Carlos Correa will spend the next dozen years as a Met.
Former MLB infielder Denny Doyle passes away
Former major league infielder Denny Doyle passed away Tuesday, according to multiple reports. He was 78 years old. Doyle appeared in parts of eight big league seasons during the 1970’s. A Kentucky native, he attended Morehead State before entering the professional ranks with the Phillies in 1966. He’d play four years in the minors before cracking the majors a bit after his 26th birthday in 1970. Doyle would work as the Phils primary second baseman for his first four MLB seasons.
Giants’ 180 on Carlos Correa gets another stunning twist
Carlos Correa fully expected to sign with the San Francisco Giants after agreeing to terms on a contract. A recent report even stated that Correa had gotten fully dressed for his introductory press conference prior to his deal with the Giants falling through due to an injury concern, per Emma Baccellieri and Tom Verducci.
MLB owners reportedly unhappy with Steve Cohen's spending spree: 'I think it's going to have consequences for him down the road'
The numbers speak for themselves: A $384.7 million payroll for this upcoming season, plus approximately $111 million in luxury tax fees. A ridiculous $806.1 million committed in one offseason. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen isn't being frugal with his money, and it's caught the ire of some executives and...
Former All-Star Reportedly Could Be Trade Target For Shortstop-Needy Red Sox
Should the Red Sox swing a trade?
Giants’ medical concern about Carlos Correa revealed
The San Francisco Giants backed out of their massive deal with Carlos Correa this week after the star shortstop underwent his physical, and we now know a bit more about the supposed medical issue. Correa missed time early in his MLB career with a back injury, so there was speculation that his physical may have... The post Giants’ medical concern about Carlos Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Why Giants backed away from Correa agreement after physical
The Giants had planned for this week to be one of the most important in franchise history. Carlos Correa was set to be introduced at Oracle Park on Tuesday morning, with a whirlwind media tour after his press conference and a cable-car ride in downtown San Francisco to top it all off.
Dodgers Offseason: Former LA Closer Signs with Phillies
It's officially time to say goodbye to Kimbrel as he heads off to Philadelphia
NBC Sports
How Correa reacted to Mets agreement from SF hotel room
Carlos Correa was supposed to be the next shortstop of the Giants. After reportedly agreeing to a 13-year, $350 million contract with San Francisco on Dec. 13, Correa was dressed and ready for his introductory press conference at Oracle Park on Tuesday morning when he received word that the Giants canceled his press conference due to a concern with his medical history after a physical on Monday.
Yankees Great Derek Jeter Not Sure What’s Next
After watching the Yankees name Aaron Judge captain, Derek Jeter spoke about his own future
Report: Giants have interest in former Mets slugger
The San Francisco Giants are scrambling to try to salvage something from an offseason that has quickly gone south, and their efforts may lead them to a former New York Met. The Giants have expressed interest in free agent outfielder Michael Conforto, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. I’m told the Giants... The post Report: Giants have interest in former Mets slugger appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder
After retaining Aaron Judge and also landing their top pitching target in Carlos Rodon, the New York Yankees may be going for the knockout punch. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Yankees are among the teams that have inquired about a potential trade for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. However, one... The post Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Scott Boras: Giants Had Time to Make Carlos Correa Deal Official
The Mets signed the ex-Twins shortstop to a 12-year deal early Wednesday morning.
New York Mets Trade James McCann to Baltimore Orioles
The New York Mets have traded catcher James McCann to the Baltimore Orioles for a player to be named later, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports.
Diamondbacks trade slugging outfielder to Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays have added a big bat to their lineup. The Blue Jays on Friday acquired slugging outfielder Daulton Varsho in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. Arizona landed top catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel in the deal. Moreno is Toronto’s best prospect and one of... The post Diamondbacks trade slugging outfielder to Blue Jays appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
