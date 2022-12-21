Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Public Works: neighborhood roads will improve in 24 hours
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria streets still have snow coverage nearly 24 hours after the snow stopped falling in Central Illinois. Part of the issue is the constant wind blowing the dry, powdery snow back onto the road shortly after it’s plowed away, but it’s also a matter of strategy. Public works have focused most of the effort on the city’s main thoroughfares. Now that the snow has stopped, they’re focusing on residential neighborhoods.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington shelters seeking assistance in the midst of cold weather
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Shelters in Bloomington are doing the best they can to help the homeless during the winter storm. Even though they are at capacity, they’re still trying to find ways to bring others in. Navy Veteran James Auck is just one of many in the...
Central Illinois Proud
Wind and snow settling down in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria is still undergoing high winds and drifting snow but the worst is beginning to subside. According to a Peoria Public Works press release, the snow plows will wrap up this morning. While an after-hours person will handle any snow-related calls that may come in afterward.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Public Works release update on road condition
UPDATE (4:15 p.m.) — Peoria Public Works Deputy Director Sie Maroon released another update on current road conditions Friday. The City of Peoria snow fighters are still plowing residential areas with some routes already being completed. The remaining routes will be completed later this evening, but no later than early tomorrow morning.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Public Works tackle snow amid frigid temperatures
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Works crews have been at the forefront of clean up efforts from the recent snowfall. In addition to the preparations done days before Thursday’s snowfall, crews were out on the roads at 7:00 a.m. prepping and taking action on the streets using salt, liquid brine and plows.
wmay.com
Overflow Shelter Serves As Warming Center
As a winter storm brings dangerously cold wind chills to Central Illinois, the city of Springfield says the city’s overflow shelter will be open around the clock through next Tuesday to provide relief from the cold. The shelter at 221 North 11th Street will be available for anyone in...
1470 WMBD
More time to shovel snow in Pekin
PEKIN, Ill. – Pekin is delaying the deadline residents have to shovel snow in the first test of a revised ordinance. In a Facebook post, the city informed residents that extreme temperatures mean residents will have until after Christmas to clear snow from sidewalks next to their property. Typically,...
Central Illinois Proud
Nearly 150 customers without service after power outage in Washington
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — UPDATE #2: The outage has been reported again on Ameren Illinois’ Outage Map as of 1:57 a.m. Friday. UPDATE: The outage expired just before 2:00 a.m. Friday. Over 100 people in Washington are without power early Friday morning. Ameren Illinois’ Outage Map shows that...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police and Fire Stations open as warming centers
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There are multiple warming centers open in Peoria to keep people warm during the storm. The Peoria Police Station lobby is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All Peoria Fire Stations are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. However, the...
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes part of I-74
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — According to Peoria ECC Supervisor Tracy Sandall, traffic East Bound on I-74 before the Murray Baker Bridge was temporarily closed due to a crash Friday Morning. Currently, there is only one eastbound lane open on the bridge. Illinois State Police are currently handling the crash.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria City and County issue traffic collision alert
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department and Peoria County Sheriff’s Office have both issued a traffic collision alert on Thursday afternoon. In the city of Peoria, anyone involved in vehicle crashes where no one is injured and all vehicles are drivable, should exchange information and report the accident in person to PPD within 36 hours when the alert ends. All parties involved in the accident must be present in order to file the report with the department.
Central Illinois Proud
Where to stay warm in McLean County
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– McLean County has released a list of warming centers listed below. More information can be found here. Bloomington Public Library (205 E Olive St) Connect Transit Bus (McLean County Health Dept. 200 W. Front St) Walmart (2225 W. Market St.) 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Central Illinois Proud
4 p.m. Weather Update: Snow letting up but roads getting worse
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The snow will be tampering down as the evening hours approach, according to a City of Peoria press release. However, as the temperatures decrease and the wind speed increases, caution on the roads is still being encouraged. 30-50 mph winds with temperatures as low as -35 degrees Fahrenheit will make travel hazardous.
Central Illinois Proud
Smooth sailing at Peoria International Airport ahead of snow storm
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There were no delays or cancellations at the Peoria International Airport just one day before a major snow storm hits Central Illinois during Christmas travel week. Snow is expected to start falling Thursday morning in Peoria, with freezing wind chills to -30 and wind gusts...
25newsnow.com
Peoria County facilities closing for weather
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Courthouse, city/county health department, election commission and highway department offices are closing to the public at 3 p.m. Thursday due to deteriorating weather conditions, according to the county. The main lobby of the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office will close at 1 p.m....
Central Illinois Proud
Stark County grid struggling, 2000 left in darkness
STARK COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– Winter weather is starting to take its toll on Stark County as 64% of the population is without power. According to WMBD’s power outage tracker, approximately 2,000 people in Stark County currently have no power. It is not known at this time when it will be fixed.
capitolwolf.com
Waste haulers start early on Thursday
The Office of Public Works has permitted the City of Springfield Waste Haulers to start their routes two hours early on Thursday. This is due to the winter forecast and will allow the haulers to stay ahead of the weather. Residents may see and/or hear haulers begin as early as...
Central Illinois Proud
Collision Alert for Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A collision alert is in effect for the city of Bloomington. According to a city press release, all vehicle accidents where no drivers are injured and vehicles are operational should exchange insurance information and report the incident together and in-person to the front desk of the Bloomington Police Department at 305 S. East Street no later than five days after the crash.
I-57 crash leads to traffic delays south of Rantoul
Update at 2:01 p.m. Illinois State Police officials said the crash on I-57 Thursday morning involved one semi-truck and no other vehicles. No one was hurt and the roadway has been cleared. RANTOUL Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is asking drivers to find an alternate route when driving on Interstate 57. Troopers said […]
