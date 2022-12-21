Lamberts Point Golf Course to close permanently, making way for water treatment plant expansion

A city-owned golf course will close its links for good at the end of the year.

Hampton Roads Sanitation District purchased Lamberts Point Golf Course from Norfolk for $30 million and plans to use the 35-acre property to house a project known as the Sustainable Water Initiative for Tomorrow, or SWIFT.

After more than four years in the works, the district will take possession of the 9-hole course on Jan. 1.

The organization currently operates a water treatment plant next to the golf course, discharging treated water into the Elizabeth River. It plans to build a second facility on the land occupied by the course. The new plant would take the treated water, treat it further and inject it into the region’s groundwater aquifer rather than into the river.

City officials said in a press release Wednesday the project will both enhance the region’s groundwater supply and address environmental concerns such as sea level rise.

Former HRSD head Ted Henifin outlined the potential benefits of SWIFT to the City Council in 2018.

The new treatment plant, he told the council, will help keep large amounts of pollutants like phosphorous, which is present even in the treated wastewater that HRSD disposes, out of the Chesapeake Bay, bolstering bay protection efforts and giving cities a major break on cleanup costs .

Injecting the water into the aquifer could also slow, or even reverse, land subsidence in the area . Scientists say the depletion of the aquifer by groundwater users is the main contributor to the sinking of the land which has accounted for nearly half of Hampton Roads’ relative sea level rise over the last 50 years.

The Lamberts Point course, adjacent to Old Dominion University, was built on an old city landfill. It was originally planned as a full 18-hole course from a private developer, but scaled back to the 9-hole course and driving range that opened in 2005.

Daniel Berti, daniel.berti@virginiamedia.com