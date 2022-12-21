The latest generation of the Battery Management System is built for reliability and service features. Green Cubes, the leader in producing Lithium-ion (Li-ion) power systems that facilitate the transition from lead-acid batteries and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) power to green Li-ion battery power, has announced a patent award for its Battery Management System with dual CAN messaging. Rechargeable Lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery power for industrial motive applications, such as those used in material handling and ground support aviation equipment, require large battery arrays supported by a Battery Management System (BMS) that must communicate via a Controller Area Network (CAN) bus communication to optimize battery utilization. Dual CAN enables Green Cubes’ Lithium SAFEFlex batteries to communicate to both the industrial truck that is powered by the battery and the charger that charges the battery.

2 DAYS AGO