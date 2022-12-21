Read full article on original website
Green Cubes announces Patent Award for Battery Management System with Dual CAN Messaging
The latest generation of the Battery Management System is built for reliability and service features. Green Cubes, the leader in producing Lithium-ion (Li-ion) power systems that facilitate the transition from lead-acid batteries and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) power to green Li-ion battery power, has announced a patent award for its Battery Management System with dual CAN messaging. Rechargeable Lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery power for industrial motive applications, such as those used in material handling and ground support aviation equipment, require large battery arrays supported by a Battery Management System (BMS) that must communicate via a Controller Area Network (CAN) bus communication to optimize battery utilization. Dual CAN enables Green Cubes’ Lithium SAFEFlex batteries to communicate to both the industrial truck that is powered by the battery and the charger that charges the battery.
ORBIS introduces new low profile Odyssey® pallet to streamline automated warehouses and integrate with existing pallet pools
ORBIS® Corporation, an international provider in reusable packaging, has added the new 40×48 Odyssey® Low Profile (LP) pallet to its suite of reusable plastic pallet offerings. This dimensionally consistent, robust pallet was designed to provide repeatable performance with automated equipment. With the same stability and unique features of the original 40×48 Odyssey pallet, the new low-profile 5.6-inch height aims to bring the added benefit of seamlessly integrating with alternate pallets in existing pallet pools.
Yale honored for lift truck technologies designed to support safety, productivity and sustainability
Yale Materials Handling Corporation has been named a 2022 Top Software and Technology Provider by Food Logistics magazine. The lift truck manufacturer provides a variety of technology solutions designed to meet the challenges of modern warehousing, including the industry’s widest range of lift truck motive power sources and a first-to-market suite of lift truck operator assistance technologies.
