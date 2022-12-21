ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judith A. Rowe, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith A. Rowe, 81, of Boardman, passed away Friday morning, December 23, 2022 at the Assumption Village. Judith was born in New Castle on October 18, 1941, a daughter of Jack and Gladys Hoover Llewellyn. She moved to the area in 1962. She worked at...
James “Jim” Robert Danko, Sr., Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Robert Danko, Sr., age 64, of Lisbon, died on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Youngstown. He was born on October 10, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Oliver and Geraldine Hartman Danko. Jim was a...
Ronald P. Squiric, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald P. Squiric, 77, of Austintown died Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at St. Elizabeth – Mercy Health Center, Youngstown. Ronald was born May 22, 1945, the youngest of seven children born to the late Stephen and Sarah (Crepage) Squiric and was a lifelong area resident.
Agnes C. Myers, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Agnes C. Myers, 100, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the Windsor House in Canfield. Born November 21, 1922 in Youngstown, Ohio, she was the daughter Earl and Mary (Meenachan) Collins. She was a lifelong resident and a graduate of East High School.
Mark S. Young, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mark S. Young, 60, of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, passed away with family at his side Tuesday afternoon, December 20, 2022, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Mark was born June 21, 1962, in Sharon, a son of Frederick A. and Marie J. (Fuoco) Young. After...
William Lawrence “Larry” Trotter, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Lawrence “Larry” Trotter, of Youngstown, Ohio fell asleep into death on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 with his wife, Helen, by his side. William was born in Erie, Pennsylvania on November 15, 1952 to the late Grangent and Dorothy Trotter. William attended Technical...
Thomas John Andrjwski, Beloit, Ohio

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas John Andrjwski, 80, passed peacefully on December 22, 2022 at his home with family by his side. He was born on March 13, 1942, son of Joseph P. and Vera Andrjwski. He graduated from Ursuline High School. After graduating from Ursuline High School in...
Mary Margaret Davis, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Margaret Davis, 87, of Struthers, Ohio, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 from a long term illness at Maplecrest Skilled Nursing Facility. Mary was born on September 26th, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio to Michael Sokol and Mary Malik. She graduated from Struthers High...
Robert J. “Bobby” Cochran, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. “Bobby” Cochran, 42 of Youngstown passed away unexpectedly Sunday evening, December 4, 2022 at his residence. Robert was born June 18, 1980 in Youngstown, a son of the late Robert N. and Alice D. (Foose) Cochran and was a lifelong area resident.
Leading money-winning jockey suspended at racino

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The jockey who’s the leading money winner during the current meet at Austintown’s Mahoning Valley Race Course has been suspended for 30 days for his lack of effort during a race in November. It was the 5th race on Saturday, November 19, Jockey...
Desiree Denise Jackson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Desiree D. Jackson, 8 months, Warren, passed away in the embrace of family on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Desiree was born March 20, 2022 to Wel-Naizha Jackson and Delvon Smith. Despite her short time on earth, she gave us a lifetime of love.
George J. Dubos, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George J. Dubos, 70, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in the Emergency Room at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. George was born September 30, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late George and Katherine (Gerlach) Dubos. He graduated from...
Thomas “Tom” R. Gough III, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas R. Gough III, 75, of Cortland, died in the evening on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 with his family by his side after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Mr. Gough was born on December 31, 1946 in Youngstown, a son of Thomas R....
Jessie “Butch” James Graves III, Youngstown, Ohio

Mr. Jessie James Graves llI, 73 (affectionately called Butch by his family and. Close friends), departed this life peacefully on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at The Reserve of Brentwood Assisted Living of Northfield, Ohio assisted by Hospice of Suncrest and his sister, Maxine Jones. Jessie was born the first of...
James T. Robinson II, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James T. Robinson II, 67, of Canfield, died Friday afternoon, December 16, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman. He was born February 25, 1955 in Tacoma, Washington, a son of James and Evelyn (Clay) Robinson. He lived in the area most of his life.
Arlene Ruth Fisher, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene Ruth Fisher, 84, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed peacefully on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Country Club Rehabilitation in Newton Falls with her family by her side. She was born in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania on June 16, 1938, the daughter of Kenneth and Mildred...
Tommy Woolf, Jr., Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tommy Woolf, Jr., 52, of Berlin Center, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Tommy was born on March 18, 1970 in Alliance, Ohio to Tommy and Elaine (Blake) Woolf. Tommy was a graduate of Sebring...
Ronald “Ron” A. Raga, Beloit, Ohio

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald A. Raga, 64, of Beloit, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. He was born in Alliance, Ohio on January 31, 1958, the son of the late Lawrence and Mary Jo (Fotheringham) Raga. He was a 1976 graduate of West Branch High School. He...
