Warsaw Man Injured in One-car Crash Arrested for DWI
A Warsaw man was injured in a one-car crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2004 Ford Taurus, driven by 24-year-old Nathan W. Pendleton of Warsaw, was on Highway MM at Clearwater Road around 7:45 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned before coming to rest in the ditch.
Warsaw man suffers serious injuries in crash, cited for suspected DWI
A Benton County man is cited for driving under the influence of alcohol after he wrecks his car about 15 miles southeast of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jayson Henson, 30, of Warsaw, was driving on Highway 7 on Wednesday afternoon near the town of Edwards when he travelled off the side of the road. The patrol says Henson crossed back over the highway and traveled off the other side of the road, striking multiple trees.
Over 20 vehicles involved in Thursday crash on I-44 near Lebanon
UPDATE 12/23: The Missouri State Highway Patrol released a video of the semis that were involved in the crash: UPDATE 7:37 p.m.: Crashes in the area of MM 142 are cleared however several tractor trailer units have frozen brake lines and are stuck. Sleeper Fire Department is staged in the area giving fuel to motorists […]
Pulaski Co. semi-truck driver killed in crash
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — A Pulaski County man was killed when the tractor-trailer unit he was driving jackknifed and crashed. Barry W. Wisdom, 70, of Dixon, was driving a 1992 Peterbilt 357 tractor-trailer unit on Missouri State Highway 17 near Airport Road in Miller County. At 5:43 p.m. on Dec. 20, Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
Numerous Crashes Along Missouri Roadways Due To Winter Storm
Missouri Troopers and local police say there were numerous slippery-road mishaps during Thursday’s snowfall and in the hours that followed. Luckily, most were so minor they haven’t turned up on the Highway Patrol’s Crash Report site and did not result in injuries. ONE that DID involved a...
Morgan County man seriously injured in crash in Rocky Mount
A Morgan County man is seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says David Holdt, 53, of Rocky Mount, was driving on Brendel Boulevard, just west of White Dove Lane, Wednesday afternoon, when he ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.
Man killed in Miller County crash
A 70-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash near Iberia on Tuesday. The post Man killed in Miller County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two hurt after rollover crash in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A rollover crash in Osage County on Monday left two people hurt. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on southbound Highway 63 near State Highway 133 around 5:35 p.m. Troopers said an SUV driven by Taylor N. Schaffer, 28, of Holts Summit, hit a culvert after the The post Two hurt after rollover crash in Osage County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
UPDATE: Authorities ID Man Who Drowned After Falling Into Lake Of The Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — An Osage Beach man has died after falling into Lake of the Ozarks Thursday afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says. At around 2:20 p.m., the Patrol was called to Surdyke Port 20, where 69-year-old Dean Guiducci had reportedly fallen off a dock into the Lake. Guiducci was recovered from the Lake and taken to Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 4:04 p.m.
Highway Patrol urges drivers to stay off of I-44
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Interstate 44 through central Missouri is slick and dangerous and should be avoided if possible, according to the Highway Patrol. Trooper Mike Mitchell reports that a tractor-trailer unit had jackknifed near mile marker 203, just west of Cuba, causing a pileup of trucks and passenger cars.
Holts Summit woman and infant injured after overturning vehicle
OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. - A woman and infant are hospitalized after a one vehicle rollover crash Monday evening in Osage County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Taylor Schaffer, of Holt Summit, and her infant passenger are being treated for serious injuries at University Hospital in Columbia. The...
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 22, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Chelsea D. Moore of Sedalia at 1:28 a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. She was suspected of driving while intoxicated, prior offender; driving while revoked; and was also wanted on a misdemeanor Pettis County warrant. Moore was taken to the Johnson County Jail. The...
NEW FRANKLIN MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN HOWARD COUNTY
A New Franklin man has been charged with a felony for possession of a controlled substance in Howard County. According to a report from the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, deputies approached a vehicle on County Road 342 in Howard County and a man identified as Joshua Gerlach approached their vehicle. Gerlach stated that he had run out of gas and had to walk to his mother’s house to get help.
Seven displaced after structure fire in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Five adults and two children have been displaced after a structure fire occurred Friday evening at 400 Hutton Lane in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to the reported fire at 6:44 p.m. Friday to find fire coming from the front of the building. Crews...
Texas County man seriously injured in crash near Licking
A Texas County man is seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash about seven miles southwest of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Dakota Jones, 25, of Licking, was driving on Highway BB Saturday morning, when he ran off the road and hit a tree. Jones was flown to...
Crashes close I-44 in rural Missouri, Thursday
CUBA, Mo. – Two crashes involving multiple vehicles shut down eastbound I-44 in rural Missouri Thursday. One of the crashes was near Cuba and the other is near Lebanon. A large stretch of Interstate 44 was closed Thursday afternoon in Crawford County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the crash has been cleared. […]
23-year-old Laney Marie Scott of Waynesville has been arraigned on charges of possessing methamphetamine and of possessing fentanyl
23-year-old Laney Marie Scott of Waynesville has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on charges of possessing methamphetamine and of possessing fentanyl. Court documents allege that Scott on May 9th of this year knowingly possessed both controlled substances. Scott entered not guilty pleas at her arraignment. Judge Colin Long scheduled her case for a preliminary hearing on January 23rd.
UPDATED: Five people arrested after two drug warrants served in Franklin County
UPDATE: Charges have been filed against one man taken into custody at Neff Road in St. Clair. Kevin Overall, 38, of St. Clair, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $25,000. Five people are taken into custody after two separate drug distribution...
Storm mode updates: I-44 closed in both directions in Crawford County
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team is in Storm Mode 4 and is expecting a winter storm Thursday. You can track a full list of school and church closings and cancellations here. Other updates from state and local agencies can be found below. Stay tuned and be sure to...
Murder suspect arrested, charged with drug distribution while out on bond
A Columbia man charged with felony murder in connection with a January overdose death was charged this week with allegedly selling drugs while he was out on bond. The post Murder suspect arrested, charged with drug distribution while out on bond appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
