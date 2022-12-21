A Benton County man is cited for driving under the influence of alcohol after he wrecks his car about 15 miles southeast of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jayson Henson, 30, of Warsaw, was driving on Highway 7 on Wednesday afternoon near the town of Edwards when he travelled off the side of the road. The patrol says Henson crossed back over the highway and traveled off the other side of the road, striking multiple trees.

BENTON COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO