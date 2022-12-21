ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon, MO

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warsaw Man Injured in One-car Crash Arrested for DWI

A Warsaw man was injured in a one-car crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2004 Ford Taurus, driven by 24-year-old Nathan W. Pendleton of Warsaw, was on Highway MM at Clearwater Road around 7:45 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned before coming to rest in the ditch.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Warsaw man suffers serious injuries in crash, cited for suspected DWI

A Benton County man is cited for driving under the influence of alcohol after he wrecks his car about 15 miles southeast of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jayson Henson, 30, of Warsaw, was driving on Highway 7 on Wednesday afternoon near the town of Edwards when he travelled off the side of the road. The patrol says Henson crossed back over the highway and traveled off the other side of the road, striking multiple trees.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Over 20 vehicles involved in Thursday crash on I-44 near Lebanon

UPDATE 12/23: The Missouri State Highway Patrol released a video of the semis that were involved in the crash: UPDATE 7:37 p.m.: Crashes in the area of MM 142 are cleared however several tractor trailer units have frozen brake lines and are stuck. Sleeper Fire Department is staged in the area giving fuel to motorists […]
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

Pulaski Co. semi-truck driver killed in crash

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — A Pulaski County man was killed when the tractor-trailer unit he was driving jackknifed and crashed. Barry W. Wisdom, 70, of Dixon, was driving a 1992 Peterbilt 357 tractor-trailer unit on Missouri State Highway 17 near Airport Road in Miller County. At 5:43 p.m. on Dec. 20, Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Numerous Crashes Along Missouri Roadways Due To Winter Storm

Missouri Troopers and local police say there were numerous slippery-road mishaps during Thursday’s snowfall and in the hours that followed. Luckily, most were so minor they haven’t turned up on the Highway Patrol’s Crash Report site and did not result in injuries. ONE that DID involved a...
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Morgan County man seriously injured in crash in Rocky Mount

A Morgan County man is seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says David Holdt, 53, of Rocky Mount, was driving on Brendel Boulevard, just west of White Dove Lane, Wednesday afternoon, when he ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.
ROCKY MOUNT, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two hurt after rollover crash in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A rollover crash in Osage County on Monday left two people hurt. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on southbound Highway 63 near State Highway 133 around 5:35 p.m. Troopers said an SUV driven by Taylor N. Schaffer, 28, of Holts Summit, hit a culvert after the The post Two hurt after rollover crash in Osage County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

UPDATE: Authorities ID Man Who Drowned After Falling Into Lake Of The Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — An Osage Beach man has died after falling into Lake of the Ozarks Thursday afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says. At around 2:20 p.m., the Patrol was called to Surdyke Port 20, where 69-year-old Dean Guiducci had reportedly fallen off a dock into the Lake. Guiducci was recovered from the Lake and taken to Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 4:04 p.m.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
krcgtv.com

Highway Patrol urges drivers to stay off of I-44

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Interstate 44 through central Missouri is slick and dangerous and should be avoided if possible, according to the Highway Patrol. Trooper Mike Mitchell reports that a tractor-trailer unit had jackknifed near mile marker 203, just west of Cuba, causing a pileup of trucks and passenger cars.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Holts Summit woman and infant injured after overturning vehicle

OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. - A woman and infant are hospitalized after a one vehicle rollover crash Monday evening in Osage County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Taylor Schaffer, of Holt Summit, and her infant passenger are being treated for serious injuries at University Hospital in Columbia. The...
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for December 22, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Chelsea D. Moore of Sedalia at 1:28 a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. She was suspected of driving while intoxicated, prior offender; driving while revoked; and was also wanted on a misdemeanor Pettis County warrant. Moore was taken to the Johnson County Jail. The...
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

NEW FRANKLIN MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN HOWARD COUNTY

A New Franklin man has been charged with a felony for possession of a controlled substance in Howard County. According to a report from the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, deputies approached a vehicle on County Road 342 in Howard County and a man identified as Joshua Gerlach approached their vehicle. Gerlach stated that he had run out of gas and had to walk to his mother’s house to get help.
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Seven displaced after structure fire in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Five adults and two children have been displaced after a structure fire occurred Friday evening at 400 Hutton Lane in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to the reported fire at 6:44 p.m. Friday to find fire coming from the front of the building. Crews...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Texas County man seriously injured in crash near Licking

A Texas County man is seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash about seven miles southwest of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Dakota Jones, 25, of Licking, was driving on Highway BB Saturday morning, when he ran off the road and hit a tree. Jones was flown to...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Crashes close I-44 in rural Missouri, Thursday

CUBA, Mo. – Two crashes involving multiple vehicles shut down eastbound I-44 in rural Missouri Thursday. One of the crashes was near Cuba and the other is near Lebanon. A large stretch of Interstate 44 was closed Thursday afternoon in Crawford County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the crash has been cleared. […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

23-year-old Laney Marie Scott of Waynesville has been arraigned on charges of possessing methamphetamine and of possessing fentanyl

23-year-old Laney Marie Scott of Waynesville has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on charges of possessing methamphetamine and of possessing fentanyl. Court documents allege that Scott on May 9th of this year knowingly possessed both controlled substances. Scott entered not guilty pleas at her arraignment. Judge Colin Long scheduled her case for a preliminary hearing on January 23rd.
WAYNESVILLE, MO

